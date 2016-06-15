 Skip to content

The 60-Second Numerology Quiz To Find Your Dream Job

Michelle Buchanan
Written by Michelle Buchanan
Michelle Buchanan is an international numerologist, Law of Attraction practitioner, and author of The Numerology Guidebook, Hay House Basics, Numerology, and Numerology Guidance Oracle Cards.
June 15, 2016

In Western numerology—a practice created by Greek mystic and mathematician Pythagoras over 2,500 years ago—everyone has a numerology chart made up of seven core numbers, each with its own insights.

When it comes to choosing your ideal career, one of the most significant of your seven numbers is the “Life Path Number.”

As crazy as it sounds, all you need to discover your natural talents and most suitable job options are the numbers and letters in your birthdate and name.

Take this 60-second quiz to calculate your life path number and find your ideal career.

Step 1: Add all of the numbers in your birthday together. Be sure to write out your full birth year (i.e., 1969 rather than just 69).

Step 2: Keep adding any double-digit numbers together until you get a single-digit life path number between 1 and 9.

Let’s use the birthday March 29, 1969 (3-29-1969), as an example.

3+2+9+1+9+6+9 = 39

3+9 = 12

1+2 = 3 Life Path Number

Step 3: Now, locate your life path number below to find your ideal career. But keep in mind, there are seven numbers in your numerology chart, so for greater accuracy, all the other numbers must also be taken into consideration.

Life Path 1

Ones are original thinkers with creative minds. They’re self-motivated leaders who prefer to be in charge or work alone.

Independent contractor; business owner; manager; entrepreneur; sales, marketing, or advertising professional; writer; life coach; designer; engineer; motivational speaker; politician; property developer or broker; media professional; financial advisor; creative director; athlete.

Life Path 2

Twos are detail-oriented, nurturing and supportive. They’re intuitive and creative with a knack for uplifting and empowering others.

Counselor; energy worker; caregiver; chef; mediator/negotiator; politician; musician; intuitive reader; artist; designer; social worker; teacher; PA; diplomat; administrator; alternative therapist; bookkeeper; massage therapist; actor.

Life Path 3

Threes are self-expressive and creative with a gift for communication. They may express themselves artistically, kinesthetically, verbally, or conceptually.

Entertainer; artist; chef; designer; actor; musician; dancer; child-care professional; writer; publicist; photographer; salesperson; shop assistant; architect; bartender; waiter/waitress; graphic designer; hairstylist; cosmetologist; makeup artist; literary, visual, or performing artist

Life Path 4

Fours are detail-oriented, systematic and methodical. They’re natural leaders, managers and organizers who bring stability and order to their environment.

CEO; manager; business owner; PA; editor; auditor; accountant; physician; technician; military or law enforcement officer; personal trainer; analyst; landscaper; architect; urban planner; lawyer; executive; business consultant; construction worker ; banking or finance professional.

Life Path 5

Fives are “people” people who thrive on variety and excitement. They’re gifted communicators who make good advisors, networkers, speakers, and promoters.

Project manager; travel or hospitality consultant; event planner; investigator; advertising, marketing, or sales consultant; publicist/promoter; communications/media professional; hairstylist; athlete; journalist; TV or radio presenter.

Life Path 6

Sixes enjoy helping others and often work in service-based careers. They’re supportive and creative and make solid advisors, counselors and managers.

Hairstylist; fashion or interior designer; therapist; teacher; healer; chef; decorator; customer-service representative; caregiver; alternative therapist; child-care professional; artist; landscaper; musician; actor; model; makeup artist; life coach; personal trainer; health professional; recruitment/career consultant; cosmetologist.

Life Path 7

Sevens are contemplative, detail-oriented, and analytical. They’re talented students, problem solvers and strategists who are often drawn to technology, health, science, spirituality, or psychology.

Researcher; analyst; IT consultant; philosopher; psychologist; therapist; journalist; scientist; engineer; computer programmer; web designer; technical or health consultant; accountant; spiritual teacher; doctor; alternative therapist; naturopath; investigator; executive, banking or finance professional.

Life Path 8

Eights are talented leaders and problem solvers who are often drawn to self-employment or positions of authority. When they live by their higher ideals, they can be extremely successful in business.

Business owner; independent contractor; manager / supervisor; banking or finance professional; business advisor; property developer or broker; surgeon; lawyer; politician; executive; military or law enforcement officer.

Life Path

Nines are creative and often work for the community in a service-based career. They’re gifted teachers, leaders and healers who thrive when supporting a cause they believe in.

Health or education professional; artist; writer; military or law enforcement officer; philanthropist; judge; lawyer; actor; politician; alternative therapist; counselor or social worker; activist; humanitarian; HR or recruitment consultant; public-relations executive; environmentalist; energy worker; intuitive reader; graphic or fashion designer; photographer; literary, performing, or visual artist.

