Relationship compatibility is naturally everyone's favorite topic when it comes to astrology and numerology. While I believe any number can be with any number, compatibility can be examined through a couple's Life Path Numbers. The Life Path speaks to a person's core set of values and traits, which are forever present in an individual's personality. (Here's how to quickly calculate it using your birth date.)

But while the numbers can help guide us toward aligning with the energy (or number) that feels right to us, no area of study can say with 100% certainty what will or will not work. Always use your own discernment.