You Know Your Astrological Compatibility — But What About Numerology?

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Numerologist By Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Numerologist
Kaitlyn Kaerhart is a New York-based numerologist and musician. She is the author of the upcoming book 'You Are Cosmic Code: Essential Numerology' and a collaborator on the upcoming astrology-numerology tarot deck, Celestial Bodies.
These Numerology Life Path Numbers Are The Most Compatible In The Love Department

Graphic by mbg Creative x Julia Volk / Stocksy

August 26, 2020 — 1:04 AM

Relationship compatibility is naturally everyone's favorite topic when it comes to astrology and numerology. While I believe any number can be with any number, compatibility can be examined through a couple's Life Path Numbers. The Life Path speaks to a person's core set of values and traits, which are forever present in an individual's personality. (Here's how to quickly calculate it using your birth date.)

But while the numbers can help guide us toward aligning with the energy (or number) that feels right to us, no area of study can say with 100% certainty what will or will not work. Always use your own discernment.

chart of numerology compatibility

numerology compatibility

Image by Kaitlyn Kaerhart / Pop Press

On the same wavelength.

Numbers that are the most compatible tend to be riding a similar wavelength. When you meet your own number, things instantly click. These connections flow with ease and feel destined and filled with magic. You will never tire with your own number as you are energetically the same frequency.

There are other patterns within compatibility. For example, multiples of 3 are very compatible. All these numbers are heart-centered in some ways as they represent the Communicator, the Nurturer, and the Humanitarian. Multiples of 2 also get along well—these represent more practical numbers that have similar life philosophies.

Neutral and could go either way.

These are the numbers that can either be very compatible or not, or that could perhaps be entirely neutral, holding no real charge.

For example, a Life Path 7 and a Life Path 1 are numbers I've seen go either way. Both have the ability to hyper-focus on their goals, but they clash in the ways they view the world. The 7 is constantly seeking truth and knowledge, while the 1 wants to innovate and create as much as possible.

A famous non-romantic example of this is in the case of Apple co-founders Steve Jobs (Life Path 1) and Steve Wozniak (Life Path 7). They had a notoriously challenging relationship and eventually went their separate ways. They were destined to come together to achieve this goal, but it was never meant to be a long-lasting union.

Challenges may arise.

These are the numbers that have different core values and potential to clash. It's not written in stone that you will experience conflict with these numbers, but you will be challenged to see the world from a new perspective. Though this may feel seemingly negative, these pairings actually have much to teach and learn from each other.

Life Path 5 and Life Path 4 is a great example. The 5 values freedom and rides a constant wave of change through life. Life Path 4, on the other hand, is the number of stability and structure. To the 4, the 5 could seem chaotic, while the 5 may look at the 4 as being too rigid.

However, when more challenging number combinations come together and are able to accept their differences, they can grow a great deal. Sometimes the greatest teachers we have in life are the ones that challenge us the most.


﻿Adapted from an excerpt of You Are Cosmic Code: Essential Numerology, by Kaitlyn Kaehart, (Now Age Essentials series, Pop Press, £8.99) with permission from the publisher.

