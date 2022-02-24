The Essentials Of Numerology Explained + How To Find Your Life Path Number

Numerology is essentially the study of numbers and their frequencies as they relate to our own lives, purposes, and paths.

As numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code Kaitlyn Kaerhart tells mbg, numerology is similar to astrology in that it's an ancient branch of esoteric wisdom, but rather than studying the planets, it's all about numbers.

According to numerologist Michelle Buchanan, Western numerology, which was created by Greek mystic and mathematician Pythagoras, is the most popular system used today. "Other numerology systems include Kabbalistic, Chinese, Tamil/Indian, and Chaldean, which date back even further," she previously wrote for mbg.

In numerology, every number is thought to carry a unique energetic vibration. "Numerology studies the way these vibrations influence the story of your life and personality," Buchanan adds.