Keep Seeing The Number 3 Everywhere? Here's What It Means For You

Keep Seeing 333 Everywhere? Here's What It's Trying To Tell You + What To Do About It
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), although they sometimes show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). As professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."
The different digits from one to nine have different meanings, such as the number five, for example, which represents change, or one, which represents new beginnings.
And according to Richardson, when you see an angel number, it's important to figure out what just happened or what you were thinking about when you saw it. You could see 1:11 on the clock right as you were thinking about starting a new project, for example, which would be a green light from the universe.
What the number 3 represents in numerology:
In numerology, the number three represents self-expression, communication, creativity, optimism, and joy, numerologist Michelle Buchanan tells mbg. "It is a very powerful creative force that amplifies our thoughts, words, and emotions—so when we’re living in a high vibration, expressing ourselves joyfully and positively in the world, we attract more happiness, abundance and good fortune," she explains.
And as medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) adds, the number three also serves as a reminder that harmony is everywhere. "Our minds, bodies and spirits are connected as one. You have to take care of your life in a balanced way, or everything will suffer," she explains, adding that seeing this number is a nudge from the universe to see which parts of your life you are currently neglecting and a call to action to get them back on track.
Similarly, Buchanan notes that the laws of attraction and manifestation work both ways—so if you're using your gifts in a negative way, that energy is actually being directed at yourself.
333 angel number meanings:
1. You need to find balance.
According to Firester, 333 is a major message from your guides that it's time to get balanced, whatever that looks like for you. It's also a call to assess the areas of your life that aren't fully rounded out, and self-correct, she says.
What to do about it:
Only you can truly know what a balanced life means to you, but as Firester puts it, "Your angels want you to get some meditation going, embark on that workout routine, and finally start that vision board you’ve been procrastinating on."
2. It's time to celebrate yourself.
If you are feeling balanced and have been working hard at getting your life in order, 333 can also be a pat on the back, Firester tells mbg. "Your angels will send that to you when they see you’ve been making strides to uplift areas of your life you perhaps were neglecting in some way," she explains.
What to do about it:
If you feel like you've been on track and you see 333, Firester says it's an opportunity to reflect upon what you’ve taken the time to balance in your life, and offer yourself gratitude and celebration.
3. You should lean into joy and creation.
As aforementioned, 333 also relates to things like creativity, joy, and communication. As such, Buchanan says seeing 333 frequently can be a sign to lean into these things so you can find more happiness in your life.
What to do about it:
"Increase the joy and happiness in your life, have more fun, do more of what you enjoy," Buchanan tells mbg, whether that means being more social or expressive, speaking your truth and communicating, embracing creativity—the list goes on! Overall, it's a push to be more optimistic and hopeful, Buchanan says.
333 meaning for love:
If you’re in a relationship
Because 333 is strongly associated with themes of communication, if it shows up as you're thinking about your relationship, Buchanan says it can be a reminder of the importance of communicating and expressing ourselves honestly and authentically with our partners, as opposed to sweeping things under the rug.
It can also be a call to "lighten up," to add some fun into your relationship, and be more positive about each other and the relationship itself, she adds.
What to do about it:
Depending on what you think your relationship needs, focus on infusing more fun into the relationship and/or communicating more effectively. As Firester tells mbg, "333 is signaling you to find the balance to keep things on track in your union. Perhaps you aren’t communicating as well as you could be, or maybe it's time to think about what you can do to give more to your partner, and this number is a nudge from your angels to see what could be neglected in your partnership and get it back on track."
If you’re single
According to both Buchanan and Firester, seeing 333 if you're single and thinking about relationships is a sign to find balance within yourself first and foremost, both simply for yourself, but also so you can attract the right partner and be ready when they arrive.
"What parts of you could be missing your self-love and attention? Being in a relationship isn’t about finding your missing piece in someone else. It's about being whole on your own so that you can then attract a complimentary partner to enhance your already existing joy," Firester says.
What to do about it:
Buchanan tells mbg that 333 in this context is asking you to raise and maintain your vibration by going out of your way to feel good on your own. "333 is telling you to learn to have fun and be happy on your own, to embrace and celebrate your individuality, and focus on the positives in yourself and in your life, rather than fall into the trap of believing you need someone or something outside yourself to feel happy and complete," Buchanan says
She adds that it can also encourage you to find happiness within yourself first to attract the right person. "In the meantime," she says, "be optimistic, hopeful, and social, and partake in creative pursuits if you feel that way inclined."
333 twin flame meaning:
Just as a refresher, a twin flame relationship is one in which one soul was split into two bodies. This creates a strong and intense soul connection, and while these relationships aren't always easy, they're huge catalysts for growth and spiritual transformation.
"Twin flame relationships can be very tumultuous, passionate, and all-encompassing," Firester says. If you think you've found your flame, she notes that seeing 333 is a strong signal from your angels to look at any areas of your life you may be neglecting because you're so wrapped up in the relationship.
The takeaway.
If you've been seeing 333 all over the place, you've probably got to wondering what it means. While this number can have a few different meanings depending on the context, it's likely encouraging you to find balance and joy—or celebrate yourself if that's what you're already doing.