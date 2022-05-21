Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean An Ending Is Near

Astrologer and founder of Girl and Her Moon, Jordane Maree, explains that nine really captures the cyclical essence of numerology. "Nine in numerology represents both a completion and beginning—the end of one cycle that ushers in the next, and the catharsis that comes with letting go."

She notes that the number nine reminds us that when we let go, we create space for something new, "and through surrender we tap into a higher and more truthful expression of self." The emotional nature of this number, she adds, encourages us to look at what we can release, whether it be a relationship, an old habit or pattern, or even limiting beliefs.

In the case of life path numbers, someone with a life path nine is known as the humanitarian, with this number relating to humanitarian efforts, hope, faith, and the wise old soul. "If we picture numerology as a journey, we began at one and have now moved from one through nine, arriving at a culmination of all the wisdom gained throughout the journey," Maree explains.

"[Nine] is a reminder to step back, look at the bigger picture and entire journey and all the wisdom gained throughout," she adds.

It's also worth noting that, according to Richardson, the more you see a number repeating, the more that energy is trying to get your attention.