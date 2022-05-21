Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean An Ending Is Near

What Angel Number 999 Really Means + What To Do When You See It
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e. 222). As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition, Tanya Carroll Richardson, previously explained to mbg, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."
She notes that sometimes, what you’re doing or thinking the moment you see the number is most significant, "like thinking you should expand your business and then looking up right as the clock in your office turns 1:11, or going to start your first day of a gym membership and being assigned locker number 222."
Depending on the number you're seeing, the meanings will vary, and just as the number one (aka the first single-digit) often represents a beginning, seeing 999 (the last single digit) often relates to endings.
What the number 9 represents in numerology.
Astrologer and founder of Girl and Her Moon, Jordane Maree, explains that nine really captures the cyclical essence of numerology. "Nine in numerology represents both a completion and beginning—the end of one cycle that ushers in the next, and the catharsis that comes with letting go."
She notes that the number nine reminds us that when we let go, we create space for something new, "and through surrender we tap into a higher and more truthful expression of self." The emotional nature of this number, she adds, encourages us to look at what we can release, whether it be a relationship, an old habit or pattern, or even limiting beliefs.
In the case of life path numbers, someone with a life path nine is known as the humanitarian, with this number relating to humanitarian efforts, hope, faith, and the wise old soul. "If we picture numerology as a journey, we began at one and have now moved from one through nine, arriving at a culmination of all the wisdom gained throughout the journey," Maree explains.
"[Nine] is a reminder to step back, look at the bigger picture and entire journey and all the wisdom gained throughout," she adds.
It's also worth noting that, according to Richardson, the more you see a number repeating, the more that energy is trying to get your attention.
999 angel number meaning.
1. A transformation is taking place.
Given that the number nine is so closely related to endings (and thus, new beginnings), according to Maree, "If you are catching 999 around you often, it could be a beautiful mirror of the transitions and transformations taking place in your life."
What to do about it:
If a big transformation or ending is, indeed, happening in your life, Maree suggests take some time to step back and witness your life in cycles or chapters. You can ask yourself what the new cycle emerging actually is, or what you would like it to be. "And with this, what needs to be let go of in order to allow this new you to emerge?" Maree adds.
2. You need to remember your worth.
If the happenings in your life are triggering your sense of worth, Maree says seeing the numbers 999 can often be a reminder of your own worth, and ask you to not only see that worth within yourself, "but to live in a way that is in alignment and in respect to that worth."
What to do about it:
Maree recommends asking yourself what in your life you would release if you were to see yourself as a deeply worthy person, as well as what you would say "yes" to. Remember: you already are that person!
3. You're almost there.
Seeing 999 can signal an ending, but you may not be quite there yet. In fact, Richardson says, you could very well see the number 9 when you're struggling to complete a goal, or when you are losing steam toward the end of a large project, serving as a reminder that success or the finish line is right around the corner.
What to do about it:
If you're pushing toward a final goal and feeling like it's out of reach, keep going! This angel number is encouraging you that the finish line is right around the corner.
4. It's time to connect to your heart.
Lastly, according to Maree, another reminder of 999 is to connect to your heart and listen to what your emotions are communicating to you. "Often where we hold much emotion, a change is desiring to emerge, acting as a kind of catharsis.
What to do about it:
Take some time to intentionally connect to your heart space and your emotions (whether through a meditation, journaling, tapping, etc.). Because 999 also relates to endings, tune into the emotions this stage in your life is evoking, and feel into what you would like to experience going forward.
999 meaning for love:
If you’re in a relationship:
Think about your relationship in terms of both endings and beginnings; As Maree explains, seeing 999 is a sign to look within at what you're moving through internally, and what your intuition is telling you, and this is true in the case of relationships, as well.
What to do about it:
Ask yourself where your intuition and your heart have been guiding you within your relationship. Maree recommends asking yourself what can be released in the relationship, and what that space would allow to emerge.
"As the number nine is also very connected to the heart and emotion, it asks us to take a moment to look at what our emotions have been saying to us. Has there been themes coming up that have held a lot of emotion, or is there a new desire emerging?" she adds.
If you’re single:
Many of the ideas present for seeing 999 in the context of a relationship also apply if you're single. As Maree explains, 999 could indicate your "single-season" is coming to an end—but in order for a new relationship to begin, what do you need to do first?
What to do about it:
If you're single and looking to start a relationship, Maree tells mbg you'll want to assess what within yourself would you need to say goodbye to in order to begin a new relationship with someone.
If you’re going through a breakup:
As they say, When one door closes, another opens—and seeing 999 during a breakup is a great reminder of this. As Maree says, "999 can be deeply supportive while going through a breakup, as it reminds us that no completion is a finality. It reminds us that when one chapter ends, another begins."
What to do about it:
Simply put, if you're struggling with a breakup and keep seeing 999, Maree advises letting this message from the universe offer hope for your future back into your heart.
999 twin flame meaning.
The idea behind twin flames is that one soul was split into two bodies, creating two "mirror souls" with a deeply profound connection. While these relationships have a reputation for being somewhat tumultuous, they can also be great catalysts for healing.
Maree explains that often, a twin flame relationship is about assisting with a divine mission, or a soul's path, which is also a theme present under the number nine.
"999 can connect us to the essence of soul searching and the unquenchable desire to understand the greater mysteries of life. If you intuitively feel that a relationship in your life is connected to the greater path of your soul that the number nine is speaking to, it's reminding you to not doubt that intuitive knowing," she says.
In other words, if you just met someone you feel a deep connection with and you keep seeing 999, take it as a good sign!
The takeaway.
Sometimes signs from the universe seem so blatant they're impossible to ignore. If 999 keeps showing up before you, you might want to prepare for an ending of sorts. Just remember—the end of one cycle is the beginning of the next.