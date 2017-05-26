Why Certain Numbers Keep Showing Up In Your Life
We each have guardian angels (usually people have at least three) who help us make the most of our earthly journey, and one way they do so is by sending us signs. Clients I work with often report encountering the same number sequences over and over, and these are one common method of angelic communication.
Finding significance in numbers and number sequences dates back to ancient times, and numerology—the belief in a divine, mystical connection between numbers and events—is currently enjoying a resurgence in popularity. Angel numbers usually appear in groups of three and might pop up on a license plate, in a phone number, on a bill, or on a billboard. They could also appear as "split" numbers, like 3303.
In my book Angel Insights, I explain that angels are always trying to get our attention to give us guidance, and sometimes it feels like they really get in our faces about it! Here are some common angel numbers I've come across along with their general messages from the universe.
111
This angel number has a powerful energy signature. If you happen to look up at the clock at 1:11, or a barista gives you $1.11 in change for your latte, the angels are telling you that now is a great moment for manifesting your dreams. Don’t be alarmed if you see 111, or any angel number sequence, several times over the course of a day or week. Sometimes the energy around us is more conducive, and 111 is an indication that the energy around you right now is ripe for taking healthy risks, shifting patterns, or moving projects or relationships forward. Keep your eyes peeled for opportunities and take action steps that focus on your goals.
222
For a time I saw the number 222 everywhere. It almost became silly how often I noticed 222 on an electricity bill, on the price tag of clothing, or on a mailbox number. Because I was working hard to change my life and build a new career, the angels placing this number in front of me often made perfect sense. The message of 222 is about metaphorical farming. If you see this angel number, keep planting seeds (at your job, in a relationship, with your finances) and tending your burgeoning crop. Your efforts may not look like much now, but you are laying the groundwork for a substantial harvest in the future. When you are wondering whether you’re on the right path in an area of your life, seeing 222 can be a welcome confirmation from the angels that you’re headed in the right direction and should keep plugging.
333
This is a number of prayers answered, a reminder that the universe knows what you want and what you are working toward, and that you are being brought those opportunities and resources. 333 is also an invitation to go forward fearlessly, taking action steps toward your dreams and knowing that the universe and your spiritual guidance squad has your back. I find this number encourages clients to believe that everything they need to accomplish their destiny or change their lives for the better is somehow already out there waiting for them.
444
The angels do have a favorite number sequence: 444. You might see 444 when you’re going through a tough breakup, dealing with a difficult diagnosis, or feeling lonely. The number 444 is simply a reminder that angels are near and supporting you, and seeing this number when you’re feeling low can be very comforting and reassuring. You could see 444 after a big win at the office or while you’re enjoying a dream vacation. Again, it’s a reminder the angels are with you and that they likely had a hand in helping the universe bring you these blessings! If an email from a new client comes in at exactly 4:44, or you get off the phone with your crush and notice the clock reads exactly 4:44, take this as a good omen!
555
Now and then the number 555 will come into my premeditation before I get on the phone with a client for a psychic reading. This angel number lets me know the client is going through a time of major transition with lots of changes. We all have seasons when it seems like everything is shifting in our life and we have a supercharged growth spurt. Seeing 555 when things feel chaotic or unfamiliar is a grounding, calming reminder from the angels that transitions can be intense, even when we are experiencing changes we have longed for or worked very hard for. Whatever transition you are going through, even if it seems negative on the surface—being fired, getting divorced, experiencing a healing crisis, moving locations away from loved ones—transitions are always a restructuring and reconfiguring of your soul’s path. Ultimately you will come out the other side much better for the experience.
666
The number six is one of beauty, balance, and integrity. 666 has to do with earthly, material concerns, so you might see this number when you are worried about your career, home, or finances. It can also encourage you to bring more beauty and pleasure into your life.
This number can be a call or need for balance in all our affairs, and you might see it if you have a health concern that would benefit from you living a more balanced lifestyle or eating a more balanced diet. This is why 666 can also be a number of sacrifice or letting go of what is not serving you. You might encounter this number when you are experiencing a financial windfall, informing you that balance is in order—some of this money should be put away for a rainy day.
777
I see this number pretty regularly, probably because I write about spirituality and offer intuitive sessions that, among other things, help people connect with their spiritual guidance squad. The sequence 777 is an angel number about spirituality, and you might encounter it during phases in life when you’re focusing on or prioritizing your spirituality, learning about or incorporating new spiritual practices, or on the road of a seeker. Angels are nondenominational, working with people of all faiths and spiritual beliefs. The number 777 can be one you see when your spirituality is expanding and you’re tapping into that deep well of spiritual awareness that exists in all of us.
888
This is the angel number of abundance, and you might see it on a check you receive for services performed to let you know that there is the possibility of good financial abundance with this particular client, company, or simply the type of work you are currently doing. The number 888 can also be a hint from the angels that we each have access to the universe’s abundance, and angels can help us bring more of that abundance into any area of our life, like romance, career, or health. The sequence 888 is a signal to stay open to abundance in whatever form it appears, not just the forms we expect or have become attached to. If you possess an abundance of anything—love, time, money—spread it around, and that same abundance will boomerang back to you!
999
Life is “cyclical,” and the number 9 emphasizes that “all things end” or come to a “completion.” You might see 999 or a split angel number like 909 on a license plate as you drive away from your high school or college graduation ceremony, reminding you that a chapter in your life is ending. It’s no coincidence that it takes 9 months to grow a little baby in the human womb.
You might see the number 9 when you are struggling to complete a goal, or when you are losing steam toward the end of a large project, reminding you that success or the finish line is right around the corner. 999 can also be a signal that you have come to the end of one phase of your life, and that you might consider what you'd like to do next. 999 can encourage you to let go of something that has run its course—like a job or relationship—when you are clinging on past the “best by” or “sell date.”
Eager for more insights into the afterlife? Check out Tanya's guidance on how to identify and communicate with your spirit guides.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.