Why Certain Numbers Keep Showing Up In Your Life

What Are Angel Numbers? Plus, What To Do When You See Them
As a psychic medium, I believe that we all have guardian angels who help us make the most of our earthly journey by sending us signs—one common one being repeating numbers.
What are ‘angel numbers’ & why are they significant?
Angel numbers are number sequences that usually appear in groups of three or four numbers, like 1111, 333, and 777. They might pop up on a license plate, in a phone number, on a bill, or on a billboard. They could also appear as "split" numbers, like 3303.
Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe. Keep in mind angel numbers are just one type of sign, and you can receive a sign or synchronicity in countless ways.
If you think something you overhear in line at a store, a book or movie recommendation from a friend, an animal who crosses your path, a helpful person showing up in your life, or a song that comes on the radio might be synchronistic divine guidance, pay attention to how you feel when it happens.
Does time seem to slow down, as if the moment is pregnant with meaning? Do you experience physical cues from your intuition like getting chills? Does this potential sign keep popping into your mind hours or days later? Does this potential sign speak to a larger theme in your life? Even if it’s not what you wanted to hear, deep down inside does this information still register as a sign? Any of these could indicate a synchronicity.
In the case of angel numbers, sometimes what you’re doing or thinking the moment you see the number is most significant, like thinking you should expand your business and then looking up right as the clock in your office turns 1:11. Or going to start your first day of a gym membership and being assigned locker number 222.
Here are some common angel numbers I see along with their general messages from the universe and what to do when you notice them.
Summary
How can you find your angel numbers?
To find your angel numbers, pay close attention to patterns of numbers that seem to appear repeatedly in your life, such as on license plates, clocks, or receipts.
These patterns often hold personal significance and are thought to offer guidance, reassurance, or insights from the universe or your guardian angels.
Angel number meanings
Angel numbers convey a unique message or guidance, often related to personal growth, intuition, and spiritual alignment.
There are numerous angel number combinations. Some of the most common ones include:
111
Angel number 111 has a powerful energy signature. If you happen to look up at the clock at 1:11, or a barista gives you $1.11 in change for your latte, the angels are telling you that now is a great moment for manifesting your dreams.
What to do when you see it:
Don’t be alarmed if you see 111 or 1111 several times over the course of a day or week.
Sometimes the energy around us is more conducive, and 111 is an indication that the energy around you right now is ripe for taking healthy risks, shifting patterns, or moving projects or relationships forward. Keep your eyes peeled for opportunities and take action steps that focus on your goals, especially regarding anything new you want to create in your life or initiate in the world.
222
The message of 222 is about metaphorical farming.
For a time I saw the number 222 everywhere. It almost became silly how often I noticed 222 on an electricity bill, on the price tag of clothing, or on a mailbox number. Because I was working hard to change my life and build a new career, the angels placing this number in front of me often made perfect sense.
What to do when you see it:
If you see this angel number, keep planting seeds (at your job, in a relationship, with your finances) and tending your burgeoning crop. Your efforts may not look like much now, but you are laying the groundwork for a substantial harvest in the future.
When you are wondering whether you’re on the right path in an area of your life, seeing 222 can be a welcome confirmation from the angels that you’re headed in the right direction and should keep plugging along patiently. 222 is also a number of harmonious partnerships, so when the address of a potential business or romantic partner contains 222, this could be an auspicious sign for collaboration.
333
Angel number 333 is a number of prayers answered, a reminder that the universe knows what you want and what you are working toward, and that you are being brought supportive opportunities and resources.
What to do when you see it:
333 is encouraging you to go forward in faith, taking action steps toward your dreams and knowing that the universe and your spiritual guidance squad will have your back. The support and guidance you need will show up in divine timing.
444
The angels do have a favorite number sequence: 444.
The number 444 is simply a reminder that angels are near and supporting you, and seeing this number when you’re feeling low can be very comforting and reassuring.
You could see 444 after a big win at the office or while you’re enjoying a dream vacation. But you might also see 444 when you’re going through a tough breakup, dealing with a difficult diagnosis, or feeling lonely. This number is assurance that your angels are actually closer than ever now.
What to do when you see it:
If an email from a new client comes in at exactly 4:44, or you get off the phone with your crush and notice the clock reads exactly 4:44, take this as a sign that the angels likely had a hand (or wing) in helping the universe bring you these blessings!
555
We all have seasons when it seems like everything is shifting in our life and we have a supercharged growth spurt. That's what 555 speaks to.
Now and then, the number 555 will come into my premeditation before I get on the phone with a client for a psychic reading. This angel number lets me know the client is going through a time of major transition with lots of changes.
What to do when you see it:
Seeing 555 when things feel chaotic or unfamiliar is a comforting reminder from the angels that transitions can be intense, even when we are experiencing exciting changes we have longed for or worked very hard for.
Whatever transition you are going through, even if it’s painful or heartbreaking—being fired, getting divorced, experiencing a healing crisis, moving locations away from loved ones—555 reminds us that transitions are sometimes a restructuring and reconfiguring of your soul’s path. Ultimately you will come out the other side, and angels will be there to help you rebuild when you do.
666
The number six is one of beauty, balance, and grounding. 666 has a steady, nurturing energy, so you might see this number when you are wanting to bring stable, healing energy to your career, home, a relationship, or finances.
This number can be a call or need for balance in all our affairs, and you might see it if you have a health concern that would benefit from you living a more balanced lifestyle or eating a more balanced diet.
What to do when you see it:
Remember that part of a balanced life includes beauty, pleasure, and self-care, so this sequence can also encourage you to stop working too hard or worrying too much.
666 can also be a number of sacrifice or letting go of what is not serving you. You might encounter this number when you are experiencing a financial windfall, informing you that balance is in order—some of this money should be put away for a rainy day.
777
The sequence 777 is an angel number about spirituality, and you might encounter it during phases in life when you’re focusing on or prioritizing your spirituality, learning about or incorporating new spiritual practices, or on the road of a seeker.
This number is also about being of service in the world, which honors the spiritual concept that we are all connected.
What to do when you see it:
The number 777 can be a reminder that your spirituality is expanding and you should continue to tap into that deep well of spiritual awareness that exists in all of us. (Angels are nondenominational, working with people of all faiths and spiritual beliefs.) 777 can also be a clue that looking at a situation or relationship in your life from a spiritual perspective could be enlightening.
888
This is the angel number of abundance, and you might see it on a check you receive for services performed to let you know that there is the possibility of good financial abundance with this particular client, company, or simply the type of work you are currently doing.
The number 888 can also be a hint from the angels that they can help us bring more abundance into an area of our life, like romance, career, or health. Unfortunately angels cannot magically change all the circumstances affecting your life, but they always try to help.
What to do when you see it:
The sequence 888 is a signal to stay open to abundance in whatever form it appears, not just the forms we expect or have become attached to. 888 represents power, and can be a gentle nudge from the angels about using your own co-creative power on the planet.
If you possess an abundance of anything—love, time, money—spread it around, and that same abundance will boomerang back to you!
999
Life is cyclical, and the number 9 emphasizes that all things end or come to a completion.
You might see 999 or a split angel number like 909 on a license plate as you drive away from your high school or college graduation ceremony, reminding you that a chapter in your life is ending.
You might also see the number 9 when you are struggling to complete a goal, or when you are losing steam toward the end of a large project, reminding you that success or the finish line is right around the corner.
What to do when you see it:
999 can be a signal that you have come to the end of one phase of your life, and that you might consider what you'd like to do next. 999 can also encourage you to let go of something that has run its course—like a job or relationship—when you are clinging on past the “best by” or “sell date.”
Get to know other common angel numbers
The takeaway
Angel numbers are a real and very common form of divine guidance, so pay attention to them! However, they are just one way you might receive guidance, so don’t get too fixated on them or obsess about their meaning. Simply take these repetitive number sequences appearing in your life as gentle, loving nudges from your angels or guides.