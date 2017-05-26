Why Certain Numbers Keep Showing Up In Your Life

We each have guardian angels (usually people have at least three) who help us make the most of our earthly journey, and one way they do so is by sending us signs. Clients I work with often report encountering the same number sequences over and over, and these are one common method of angelic communication.

Finding significance in numbers and number sequences dates back to ancient times, and numerology—the belief in a divine, mystical connection between numbers and events—is currently enjoying a resurgence in popularity. Angel numbers usually appear in groups of three and might pop up on a license plate, in a phone number, on a bill, or on a billboard. They could also appear as "split" numbers, like 3303.

In my book Angel Insights, I explain that angels are always trying to get our attention to give us guidance, and sometimes it feels like they really get in our faces about it! Here are some common angel numbers I've come across along with their general messages from the universe.