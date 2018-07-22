Is The Universe Giving You The Green Light? Here's How To Identify The Signs

Ever wondered if the universe was giving you the green light? Maybe it is.

Say you're trying to decide if you should ask your boss for a raise or more flexible hours. And then, when you're on your lunch break, you come across an article about how it's important to be assertive and ask for what you deserve. In big and small ways, the universe will actively encourage us to go after something if it's in our highest good.

If you need help noticing these messages, here are some signs to help you discern if you’re being given the go on a relationship, project, healing journey, career change, purchase, move across the country, or anything else: