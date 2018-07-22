Is The Universe Giving You The Green Light? Here's How To Identify The Signs

Have you had a business opportunity, or any opportunity, show up in your life out of left field? Maybe someone offers you a job when you weren’t looking to switch jobs…or maybe someone just offers you a free ticket to a weekend workshop on a topic you had never considered studying. Humans can forget that we’re not orchestrating everything. Yes, our intentions and actions and attitudes help co-create our reality, but there is also a larger intelligence, which we can call the universe, at work. If an opportunity comes to you and you had almost nothing to do with making it happen, this could be an assist from the universe. You don’t have to say yes, but you should definitely consider it.