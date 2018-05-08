How To Recognize When The Universe Gives You A Sign (And Make It Happen More Often)

Write about the signs you receive in your journal, ponder them in the shower, or talk about them with a trusted friend, partner, or roommate. When the universe sees a sign registered with you, it will know that you are becoming more open to guidance and send more guidance. Remember that you receive more signs than you think, so if something feels like a sign to you, it probably is. A good rule of thumb is to notice how the sign registers with you—does time seem to slow down, does the moment feel heavy with meaning, or do you get a physical reaction when the sign comes (like chills on your body)? If the sign keeps popping up in your thoughts hours or even days afterward, it’s definitely something to pay attention to.