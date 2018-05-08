How To Recognize When The Universe Gives You A Sign (And Make It Happen More Often)

Guidance from the universe always increases when we take appropriate action steps after experiencing a sign. Humans are like action heroes. The universe loves it when we take action steps to co-create our reality. This is why if we take one step toward our dreams, our dreams seem to take 10 steps toward us. Signs are meant to make us change our attitude, perspective, or decisions, so when you receive a sign, notice how it is asking you to change.

What do you do once you receive a sign? Here's how to surrender to diving timing.