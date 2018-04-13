How To Surrender To Divine Timing (Even When It Feels Impossible)
As a psychic intuitive, clients often ask me about things they are trying to manifest into their lives, like new relationships, more money, better health, a fulfilling career, a fun hobby, etc. You might have heard that it’s important not to attach to outcomes, ask for what’s in your highest good, or maintain an open, attractive energy when manifesting. One thing people don’t talk about enough, though, is divine timing’s role in manifestation.
The universe often knows the ideal time to bring something into your life. The problem is that our earthly ego isn’t always privy to this divine timeline and can get frustrated when something takes longer than expected, just as the ego can get scared when something shows up before we feel ready. Below are some things to keep in mind about divine timing when you’re trying to manifest anything.
1. Don't let divine timing hold you hostage.
Ever worked really hard on something that you feel is for your highest good or part of your destiny—like publishing a book, buying a house, having a baby, getting married, or going back to school—but it’s just taking forever to move this goal forward? Maybe the universe is even throwing up obvious roadblocks. It could be a divine timing issue, so put that project or goal to the side for a bit and concentrate on manifesting something else right now, something that your soul and the universe are ready to give the green light to. You’ll know you are getting a green light when something in your life is flowing well or when you have been receiving a lot of synchronicities around an issue.
2. Remember that the seasons affect divine timing.
Wonderful, exciting new things, people, and opportunities can show up at any time in your life. But the rhythms and cycles of nature can sometimes make it easier to manifest certain things at certain times. Right now in North America we are experiencing spring, which is a great time to move forward with big action steps around new goals, start creative projects, and turn up the passion in the romance department. Aries the ram is an action-oriented, risk-taking, ambitious sign, so it's no coincidence Aries ushers in spring.
3. Think of the universe as a helpful traffic cop.
Look back on your life and pinpoint moments when the timing seemed destined and saved your butt or did you a favor. I recently had a client who was complaining that it took almost a year from the time he had fleshed out a creative idea until it was officially shopped by an agent. Every month some new and unexpected roadblock seemed to appear. Yet in that yearlong waiting period, my client met some producers who had him play a starring role in one of their projects. He never would have had this amazing opportunity if the universe hadn’t pressed pause on his other project.
4. Divine timing might know you are ready before your ego does.
Maybe you’re ending a marriage and tell friends, "I’m going to be single for at least a year," yet the weekend after you move out of your marital home, you meet the love of your life at a spiritual workshop. Or perhaps you just got a promotion and more responsibility at work, and you feel panicked that you aren’t yet qualified. Sometimes the universe will send us things before we feel ready. Yet if we trust there is a divine plan for our lives and that nothing really happens by accident, we can trust that our ego does not always know best. We can start to trust what shows up instead.
5. Surrendering and not attaching to outcomes is easier when you factor in divine timing.
Practicing surrender actually helps your manifestation efforts because surrender makes you more relaxed and open. That not only makes you more attractive in an energetic sense; surrender enables something to appear that’s even better or more appropriate than what you are hoping to manifest. Divine timing makes you chill out about manifesting because you realize the timeline of your life is not only up to you, which takes some of the pressure and stress off of you.
6. Divine timing reinforces that the universe cares for you.
You are not alone in your manifestation efforts—far from it! You actually have a whole bunch of helpers in the Spirit world, which I talk about in my book Angel Insights, who are around just to assist you. Divine timing is one of the ways that the universe looks out for you. It helps you avoid pitfalls by slowing you down or helps you take advantage of opportunities by pushing you forward.
