How To Surrender To Divine Timing (Even When It Feels Impossible)

As a psychic intuitive, clients often ask me about things they are trying to manifest into their lives, like new relationships, more money, better health, a fulfilling career, a fun hobby, etc. You might have heard that it’s important not to attach to outcomes, ask for what’s in your highest good, or maintain an open, attractive energy when manifesting. One thing people don’t talk about enough, though, is divine timing’s role in manifestation.

The universe often knows the ideal time to bring something into your life. The problem is that our earthly ego isn’t always privy to this divine timeline and can get frustrated when something takes longer than expected, just as the ego can get scared when something shows up before we feel ready. Below are some things to keep in mind about divine timing when you’re trying to manifest anything.