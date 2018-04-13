How To Surrender To Divine Timing (Even When It Feels Impossible)

Maybe you’re ending a marriage and tell friends, "I’m going to be single for at least a year," yet the weekend after you move out of your marital home, you meet the love of your life at a spiritual workshop. Or perhaps you just got a promotion and more responsibility at work, and you feel panicked that you aren’t yet qualified. Sometimes the universe will send us things before we feel ready. Yet if we trust there is a divine plan for our lives and that nothing really happens by accident, we can trust that our ego does not always know best. We can start to trust what shows up instead.