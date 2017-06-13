Clairaudient messages sound like someone talking in my mind. This voice will never be harsh or tormenting (unlike voices that people who have certain psychological conditions, severe hormone imbalances, or vitamin and mineral deficiencies can hear). The tone of this voice is almost always the same: even and calm.

Messages that arrive clairaudiently for clients during readings are usually straightforward, like "wait until after graduation" or "ask for a monthly retainer." Clairaudience often offers short messages, like Yoda from Star Wars. Sometimes the message will be only one word or number. For instance, I may receive the message that the client's subconscious blocks were triggered by a traumatic event when she was "13" or that the client might want her next career to be "nursing" or that her husband's name is "Frank." And while I often hear cliches like "the timing is right" or "he’s the one" or "she only wants what she can’t have," clairaudient messages can also be poetic. Once I asked my husband what he thought his traditional Native American name might be if he had been born into that culture, and he replied, "Lone Eagle." I then wondered aloud, "What would my name be?" I immediately heard in my mind: "sheltering sky."

Clairaudience pro tips: Many times after a session, my clients have reported clearly hearing someone call their name, only to turn around and realize there was no one there. Working with intuitives like me or reading about intuition actually opens up your own intuition and clairaudient potential.