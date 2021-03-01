There Are 4 Types Of Intuition: Which Are You Dominant In?
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
All of us have are at least a little bit intuitive. And just as there are varying degrees of intuition, there are also different types of it—four types, in fact, known as the four "clairs".
Professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson tells mbg that someone with very strong intuition may actually experience all four clairs, though one or two will dominate for most people. So, if you're wondering which type of intuition you have, we worked with Richardson to create a quiz to help you start to figure it out. But first, a bit on the four clairs:
Clairaudience:
Clairaudience sounds like someone talking in your mind. Unlike a tormenting voice that may be present in someone with a mental illness, clairaudient messages are calm and clear. As an example, say you're driving down an unfamiliar road and you're not sure where to go. As you approach an intersection, you hear "turn right." That would be clairaudience.
Clairvoyance:
Where someone who is clairaudient hears messages, those who are clairvoyant see them. It can look like a flash of a mental image or scene and is often symbolic or metaphorical. Perhaps you meet up with a friend and you see an image of them standing in the rain, unhappily. You would know that something must be bothering them.
Clairsentience:
Clairsentience is actually the most common of the clairs, Richardson notes, and it involves feelings: physical feelings, emotional feelings, or energetic feelings. People who are clairsentient often get a lot of gut feelings—literal intuitive hits they can feel in their gut, whether it's a sinking pit in your stomach, butterflies, or a warm and fuzzy feeling. Clairsentient folks may also be able to pick up on other people's energies, feeling them for themselves.
Claircognizance:
And lastly, claircognizance involves thoughts that seem to just drop into your head. Unlike clairaudience, you don't actually "hear" them. Suddenly, you just know. Many people call these bursts of intuition "downloads," because of the way they seem to just appear in the mind, as if from somewhere else. Claircognizance happens whenever you feel some instantaneous insight or knowing, about yourself, another person, a particular situation, and so on.
A quiz to find out your dominant source of intuition:
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.