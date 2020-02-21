 Skip to content

Warning Signs Your Chakras Are Out Of Balance
Warning Signs Your Chakras Are Out Of Balance

Warning Signs Your Chakras Are Out Of Balance

Reshma Patel, DPT
Reshma Patel, DPT
Doctor of Physical Therapy
Reshma Patel, DPT is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and holistic healer.
Prismatic Portrait of a Woman

Image by Chelsea Victoria / Stocksy

February 21, 2020

When our main seven chakras are open and balanced, energy can flow freely through our bodies and minds. When any of these energy centers are blocked, it leads to stagnation and can contribute to a variety of physical and spiritual ailments. If you are experiencing any recurring pain or stiffness, read along to see if a chakra imbalance could be the cause and find out how chakra balancing could help.

1. Root chakra (Muladhara)

The root chakra sits at the base of your spine, at your tailbone, and is the first piece of the chakra system puzzle.

Signs that the root chakra is out of balance include:

  • Problems in the legs, feet, rectum, tailbone, and immune system
  • Issues with the male reproductive parts and prostate gland
  • Degenerative arthritis, knee pain, sciatica, eating disorders, and constipation
  • Stress about money and financial security

If it's in balance, you'll feel supported, connected, grounded, and safe in your own body. Suspect a blockage? Here six ways to bring the root chakra back into balance.

2. Sacral chakra (Swadhisthana)

The sacral chakra is located just below your navel.

Signs the sacral chakra is out of balance include:

  • Sexual and reproductive health issues
  • Urinary problems, kidney dysfunctions
  • Hip, pelvic, and low back pain
  • Inability to express emotion or desire
  • Constant fear of betrayal

If it's in balance, you'll feel empowered to take creative risks, embrace your sexuality, and be outgoing. Suspect a blockage? Here are six ways to bring your sacral chakra back into balance.

3. Solar plexus chakra (Manipura)

The solar plexus chakra is located in the abdomen.

Signs the solar plexus chakra is out of balance include:

  • Digestive problems
  • Chronic fatigue
  • Pancreas and gallbladder issues
  • An unrelenting inner critic
  • Constant fear of rejection

If it's in balance, you'll feel self-respect and self-compassion. Suspect a blockage? Here are four ways to bring your solar plexus chakra back into balance.

4. Heart chakra (Anahata)

The heart chakra is located near the heart.

Signs the heart chakra is out of balance include:

  • Asthma
  • Upper back and shoulder problems
  • Arm and wrist pain
  • Over-loving to the point of suffocation, jealousy, and bitterness
  • Constant fear of being alone

If it's in balance, you'll feel joy, gratitude, love, and compassion for those around you. It will also be easy for you to forgive. Suspect a blockage? Here are four ways to bring your heart chakra back into balance.

5. Throat chakra (Vishuddha)

The throat chakra is located near the throat.

Signs the throat chakra is out of balance include:

  • Thyroid issues
  • Sore throats
  • Ear infections
  • Neck and shoulder pain
  • Issues expressing yourself
  • Constant fear of being out of control

If it's in balance, you'll feel articulate, honest, and truthful yet firm. Suspect a blockage? Here are four ways to bring your throat chakra back into balance.

6. Third-eye chakra (Ajna)

The third-eye chakra is located in the middle of the eyebrows, in the center of the forehead.

Signs the third-eye chakra is out of balance include:

  • Headaches
  • Blurred vision and eye strain
  • Sinus issues
  • Moodiness and stubbornness

If it's in balance, you'll feel focused and determined but also open to receiving advice from others. Suspect a blockage? Here are four ways to bring your third-eye chakra back into balance.

7. Crown chakra (Samsara or Sahasrara)

The crown chakra is located at the top of the head.

Signs the crown chakra is out of balance include:

  • Rigid thoughts
  • Analysis paralysis
  • Constant fear of alienation

If it's in balance, you have an unshakeable trust in your inner guidance. Suspect a blockage? Here are four ways to bring your crown chakra back into balance.

After reading this, you (like me) may feel that more than one of your chakras is imbalanced or blocked. This is because when one is blocked, the other chakras begin to compensate for it and either become overactive or underactive. So the best way to start balancing all of your chakras and work towards well-being is to start at the root and work your way up to the crown, one chakra at a time.

