A Guide To Opening Your Third Eye & Accessing Your Highest Intuition

In my private practice, I use the Seven Senses framework to explore the spiritual aspects of health through the lens of the seven chakras. Each chakra is associated with physical structures in the body, so every illness or ailment can be traced to a corresponding chakra for a deeper understanding of the energetic origins of the disease. In other words, the chakras help us understand why illness develops and what we can learn from it. The physical structure most closely related to the third eye chakra is the pituitary gland—the queen of the endocrine system. Headaches, hormone imbalances, nightmares, indecision, burnout, and lack of purpose are all common manifestations when there's an imbalance in the third eye.

The pituitary provides oversight for many of the glands of the endocrine system, including the adrenals, thyroid, ovaries, and testes. Just as the third eye allows us to see the entire picture, the pituitary gland provides oversight for the endocrine system. It produces stimulating hormones that trigger distant glands in the body to perform their jobs, and its responsibilities change during different phases of life. For example, when you're a new mom, the stimulation of the mammary glands is uniquely important.

The pituitary gland's ability to adjust function to meet the needs of the body at every stage of life parallels the third eye's capacity to see how one's sense of self is dynamic.