Ready For Bold Self-Love? Try These 4 Tone Ups For The Heart Chakra

For those who are a bit more physically adventurous, add a camel pose to your routine. Stand on your knees with your toes curled under and your knees hip-width apart. Place your hands on the back of your pelvis for support. Engage your core to support the low back. Drop the head back and open the chest, gently backbending and using your hands for support. Push your thighs and hips forward, and do not rotate your neck as you backbend as far as you comfortably can. If you are experienced and warmed up, you can drop your hands to the heels and deepen the backbend. It is not uncommon for fear to come up in this pose. Opening the heart chakra can be scary!