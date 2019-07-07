Ready For Bold Self-Love? Try These 4 Tone Ups For The Heart Chakra

There are over 700,000 heart attacks reported each year in the U.S., and cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in this country. Rightfully so, conventional medicine puts a great deal of effort toward preventing heart disease. And yet, our nation continues to die of heartbreak—literally. Managing risk factors such as high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, diabetes, and obesity can be very effective, yet I believe there is an additional dimension to the heart that requires an entirely different kind of support.

When the great poet Rumi wrote "you have to keep breaking your heart until it opens," he was not talking about the physical organ. He was talking about an emotional experience that many of us are familiar with. Emotional heartbreak can cause great pain and suffering, but it can also lead to breakthrough. With each heartbreak, we learn how to give and receive love more fully.

If you're not sure what I'm talking about, take a moment to think about your relationship with your first love and then reflect on a more current, loving relationship. Hasn't the way you love changed along the way?