3 Easy Yoga Poses To Balance Out-Of-Whack Hormones

Being a mother of four, I certainly know a thing or two about hormones! And I’ve also found that yoga can be hugely beneficial to everyone when it comes to restoring natural hormonal balance, thereby helping to keep our physical and mental health in check.

The endocrine system, which is made up of a collection of hormone-producing glands, is essential to practically every function in the body. These functions range from energy levels to growth and development, as well as metabolism and sexual function. When you are struggling with a hormonal imbalance, you could suffer from a wide variety of symptoms—including headaches, skin problems, insomnia, fatigue, weight gain, and mood problems. It’s easy to see why keeping the endocrine system working at an optimal rate is essential to ongoing good health!

Certain yoga poses, like these three below, can stimulate the hormone-producing glands and help them maintain optimal function. This leads to consistent production and distribution of these hormones around the body. Yoga's focus on breathing is also beneficial for stimulating the endocrine system, helping it to function more effectively. For natural relief from hormone-related symptoms, try adding these poses to your practice.