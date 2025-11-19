The 2025 Fitness Gift Guide: Gear That Makes You Want to Work Out
The best gift you can give? A body that feels taken care of. This year's picks are designed to support that goal.
These are investments in feeling good: gear that supports your body through every workout, tech that helps you understand what's working, and accessories that turn self-care into something you look forward to.
From serious athletes to anyone who wants to move through life with more ease and energy, here are the best fitness gifts of 2025.
For the fitness fanatic who wears their weighted vest everywhere
mindbodygreen Creatine Stick Packs
Omorpho Women’s G-Short 2-in-1
Janji Multipass Mini Backpack
Athleta Stride Lite Sports Bra
Frank Green Reusable Bottles
Grüns Daily
For the athlete who is always training for something
mindbodygreen Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate
Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses
Altra Women’s Experience Flow 2 Running Shoes
Niches & Nooks Dry Your Nooks Chafing Spray
ZYGO Z2 Headphones
Garmin Forerunner 265 GPS Watch
For the performance purist who won’t sacrifice aesthetics for utility
Planet NUSA LS2 Air LongSleeve
While on Earth Move Trainer Sneakers
On Track Pack 35L Lite Backpack
Shokz OpenDots One Bone Conduction Headphones
Aesene Ice Green Windbreaker
Lifted Movement Fitness Cart
For the home-gym hero whose garage doubles as a workout zone
YVO Warrior Founding Warrior Vest
WeGym Soft Kettlebell Set (10-25 lbs)
Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
AMP Fitness Membership
For the pickleball pro who joined too many leagues
Leatherology Pickleball Sling Bag
Franklin Sports Sweet Spot Training Paddle (16mm)
Selkirk SLK Pro Portable Net
Lacoste Icons Acetate Rectangle Glasses