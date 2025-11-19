Skip to Content
Routines

The 2025 Fitness Gift Guide: Gear That Makes You Want to Work Out 

November 19, 2025
The best gift you can give? A body that feels taken care of. This year's picks are designed to support that goal.

These are investments in feeling good: gear that supports your body through every workout, tech that helps you understand what's working, and accessories that turn self-care into something you look forward to.

From serious athletes to anyone who wants to move through life with more ease and energy, here are the best fitness gifts of 2025.

For the fitness fanatic who wears their weighted vest everywhere

mindbodygreen Creatine Stick Packs

$29
Give the gift of consistent strength gains with these convenient, pre-measured creatine packs. Ideal for the fitness fanatic who never leaves home without their weighted vest, they fuel energy production, support muscle growth, and make recovery smoother after every intense session.
Omorpho Women’s G-Short 2-in-1

$85
If your loved one already owns a weighted vest, these shorts offer a new way to add resistance to their workout. Thanks to MicroLoad™ weights in the inner layer, these shorts gently challenge their stride and strength. But they still have the essentials of any workout short: a sweat‑wicking, four‑way stretch fabric.
Janji Multipass Mini Backpack

$45
A sleek and surprisingly roomy pack for active days — the Janji Multipass Mini offers 1 liter of storage in a water-repellent ripstop body. It has three zip pockets to keep things like keys, phone, or cards secure, plus a bungee strap outside to hold a light jacket.
Athleta Stride Lite Sports Bra

$69
Built for high-impact movement without feeling heavy, the Stride Lite Bra keeps everything supported and breathable. Spacer padding and a smooth, lightweight fabric move with them, while convertible straps and a back clasp make it easy to customize for runs, HIIT, or any intense workout.
Frank Green Reusable Bottles

$45
Meet the new "it" water bottle. This sleek design has a triple-wall vacuum insulation with a ceramic-lined core. This ensures your drink stays hot or cold without any metallic taste. Made of BPA-free materials, it even opts for a metal straw instead of a plastic one. The hardest part will be choosing between 25 colorways.
Grüns Daily

$48/month
Help them perform at their peak all year long. Grüns packs 60+ whole-food nutrients into convenient, grab-and-go gummies that support energy, recovery, and immune health.* Perfect for gym bags and busy schedules, these clinically-tested gummies fill nutritional gaps with a tasty treat available in low-sugar or sugar-free options. With a 30-day guarantee, it's the upgrade their routine needs.**
For the athlete who is always training for something

mindbodygreen Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate

$46
Give the gift of strong, recovered muscles. mindbodygreen Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate provides clean, fast-digesting protein to support muscle growth, recovery, and overall performance. Perfect for post-workout shakes or smoothies, it’s an easy way to help them reach their fitness goals.*
Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses

$499
Surprise them with the future of sports eyewear. These Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses blend performance and innovation with Prizm lenses, open‑ear audio, and a built-in camera. Want to feel like you're living in the future? These glasses even sync with Garmin watches to give real-time workout feedback based on pacing or heart rate.
Altra Women’s Experience Flow 2 Running Shoes

$140
Perfect for the runner who loves feeling the ground beneath their feet. Altra Women’s Experience Flow 2 shoes give a barefoot-like ride with plenty of room for toes to splay naturally. Lightweight, responsive, and designed to keep every step smooth, they make every run feel effortless with a low-drop design.
Niches & Nooks Dry Your Nooks Chafing Spray

$12
Give them freedom from friction. This anti‑chafing spray creates a lightweight, sweat‑proof barrier that protects skin from rubbing during workouts sans sticky balm. Plus, it's safe for every nook and cranny from inner thighs to underarms.
ZYGO Z2 Headphones

$329
Keep their swim sessions flowing. The Zygo Z2 lets them listen to music underwater with bone-conduction audio, while also tracking laps and pacing. Long battery life, in-swim coaching, and a companion app make every workout smarter (and more motivating).
Garmin Forerunner 265 GPS Watch

$750
This high-performance training watch makes tracking their fitness effortless. With a vivid AMOLED touchscreen, dual‑band GPS, adaptive daily workouts, and a “training readiness” score, the Forerunner 265 helps them train smarter. Plus, its long battery life (up to 13 days) keeps up with even busy schedules.
For the performance purist who won’t sacrifice aesthetics for utility

Planet NUSA LS2 Air LongSleeve

$105
Sick of the same old workout gear? Planet NUSA's signature long sleeve is the best way to switch things up. It pairs a playful print with flattering ruching to add some excitement back into their workout wardrobe. But it's not just about fashion: this functional top is made with a ventilated fabric to allow plenty of airflow.
While on Earth Move Trainer Sneakers

$150
Move naturally and train smarter with the While On Earth Move Trainer. Its flexible ThriveKnit upper and wide toe box let your foot splay and grip the ground, while the TPU wrap provides stability for lateral movements. With a low 6 mm drop, every step feels grounded, making runs, lifts, and HIIT sessions feel effortless and controlled
On Track Pack 35L Lite Backpack

$150
Lightweight yet rugged, this 35 L pack is built for versatility—whether they’re heading to the gym, track, or office. Ripstop fabric and a tough nylon base stand up to daily wear, while compression straps let them shrink or expand the load.
Shokz OpenDots One Bone Conduction Headphones

$200
Keep your tunes pumping and your surroundings in check. Shokz OpenDots One clip-on earbuds use open-ear tech so you hear music or calls, as well as the world around you. Perfect for outdoor runs or busy gyms, they're sweat‑proof, and lightweight, with up to 10 hours of playback time per charge.
Aesene Ice Green Windbreaker

$158
Engineered for runners and recovery days alike, aesene’s Ice Green windbreaker delivers a breeze‑proof, shower‑resistant layer that doesn’t overheat. A relaxed, boxy fit with hem toggles lets you choose balloon or cropped silhouettes, while reflective branding boosts visibility for early‑morning runs.
Lifted Movement Fitness Cart

$1965
Transform any space into a sleek home gym centerpiece. Made from recycled steel and white oak, the Movement Cart offers stylish, open‑display storage for up to four sets of weights, two kettlebells, and resistance bands—so their gear is visible and ready rather than hidden.
For the home-gym hero whose garage doubles as a workout zone

YVO Warrior Founding Warrior Vest

$299
Built for women, the YVO Warrior Vest has a contoured women-specific fit that ensures even weight distribution during workouts. We love that it thinks of every last detail: four internal pockets for accessories, a machine-washable fabric, and a modular weight system.
WeGym Soft Kettlebell Set (10-25 lbs)

$220
Protect their floors and their form. This WeGym soft kettlebell set features sand‑filled, gymnast-ball–style bells wrapped in a cushioned shell that absorbs impact. That means no dents or scratches, even on hardwood or tile.
Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

$329
Pack the power of 15 full-weight pairs into two pieces. This updated design from Bowflex delivers the brand's same signature turn dial system, but upgrades plastic components to more durable metal counterparts.
AMP Fitness Membership

$49/month
Running out of space? Amp is a sleek, AI-powered device that brings gym-level training into any room. It delivers up to 100 pounds of smart resistance that adapts in real time sans clunky plates. We love that workouts are personalized and design to your goals.
YR Original Folding Reformer

$1,095
Turn any room into a Pilates studio with this foldable reformer.
Hydrow Arc Rower

$2,095
=Elevate their home workouts with this next‑gen smart rower. The Hydrow Arc uses an AI‑powered HydroMetrics system to track form, power, and endurance, while its smooth, whisper‑quiet electromagnetic resistance lets them row hard without disturbing roomates.
For the pickleball pro who joined too many leagues

Leatherology Pickleball Sling Bag

$195
This sling bag is a stylish upgrade to their court game. Crafted in full‑grain leather, it's available in a variety of color and the option for Leatherology's signature personalization. We love that it's spacious despite a compact size, holding up to four paddles with interior pockets for balls and keys.
Franklin Sports Sweet Spot Training Paddle (16mm)

$60
Want to sharpen their pickleball precision? This training paddle has a mini head—the same size as a paddle’s sweet spot—so they’re forced to make clean, centered contact. Its 16 mm polypropylene core gives it real-weight feel despite the smaller size, while the T700 carbon-fiber face adds grip and spin for realistic practice.
Selkirk SLK Pro Portable Net

$150
Set up professional-level pickleball games anywhere with this sturdy, easy-to-assemble net.
Lacoste Icons Acetate Rectangle Glasses

$219
These iconic glasses bring refined, sporty sophistication to everyday wear. The bold geometric frame pairs polished acetate with a minimalist silhouette, while subtle Lacoste branding gives a fun nod to racket sports.
Ame & Lulu Hamptons Pickleball Bag

$148
This pickleball tote nails form and function. With a paddle-shaped sleeve that fits two paddles (yes, you should always have a backup!), roomy zip compartments, and water-bottle holders, it keeps your gear organized and ready for action.
