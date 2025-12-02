New Balance Carbon Plated Shoe Review: I Ran 26.2 Miles & Still Didn’t Want To Take Them Off
I have a (perhaps unoriginal) goal of running all the World Major Marathons, and I once promised myself I wouldn’t repeat a race until I’d crossed a new one off the list. But, as a sneaker-obsessed New Yorker, I couldn’t resist the chance to run the New York City Marathon in the official shoe of the race: the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5.
While this wasn’t my first marathon in New York, it was my first time racing in carbon-plated shoes. I’d tested a few models on shorter runs but was never convinced they’d be comfortable enough for 26.2 miles. These shoes changed that. Here's how the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5. helped me run one of my strongest marathons to date.
No time to scroll? Here’s what you need to know
- The New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5 is a lightweight, carbon-plated racing shoe built for marathon speed and comfort.
- It combines a PEBA-based FuelCell foam with New Balance’s Energy Arc carbon plate for efficient energy return.
- I wore the FuelCell SuperComp Elite for the 2025 New York City Marathon and was shocked by both the speed they gave me and how comfortable my feet were for all 26.2 miles.
- These shoes are for road racers who are curious about carbon-plated shoes but don’t want anything too intense.
- They’re not as long-lasting as standard running shoes. At $265, it’s an investment worth saving for race day.
How the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v5 are made
Designed for racing, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5 has a full-length FuelCell midsole made from a new PEBA-based foam that feels lighter, bouncier, and more responsive than previous versions.
Inside the midsole is the brand’s Energy Arc carbon plate, which helps store and release energy as you run; this is what gives the shoe a springy, propulsive feel.
The stack height is about 40 millimeters in the heel and 32 millimeters in the forefoot, creating an 8-millimeter drop that naturally rolls you forward with each step. At around 7.7 ounces, the shoe is lightweight without sacrificing cushioning or support. For reference, the average running sneaker weighs between 7 and 12 ounces, so these are definitely on the lighter end.
The style has a slightly roomier toe box than other race-day shoes I’ve tested, with heel padding that keeps your foot secure without feeling too tight. Plus, a thin layer of rubber on the outsole adds noticeable grip for road running.
Compared to the previous version, the SuperComp Elite v5 feels firmer and faster. The drop increased from 4 to 8 millimeters (a pretty drastic change, but one that I actually really love!), and the platform is narrower and more race-tuned.
The carbon plate is also stiffer, which makes the shoe feel even more responsive during faster efforts. Overall, the updates give it a more energetic, performance-focused ride that still feels stable and comfortable for long races.
How I tested the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v5
To state the obvious: I really love testing sneakers. After all, I’m a five-time marathon runner who tests wellness and fitness products for a living—so this is absolutely in my wheelhouse. To add some color: I probably rotated through at least a dozen pairs during my four months of marathon training.
But knowing I would be racing in the SuperComp Elite shoes, I stayed most loyal to New Balance models throughout my training. Since the SuperComp Elite are designed specifically for race day, I saved them for my race-pace-practice long runs and built a shoe rotation to support the rest of my training.
The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 became my recovery-run favorite (thanks to the max-cushioned design) when my legs needed a break, and the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5 was my go-to for tempo days.
I wore the FuelCell SuperComp Elite shoes for the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon, finishing in 3:34. It was my fifth World Major and my second NYC, but my first time trusting a carbon-plated shoe for 26.2 miles.
What I love about the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v5
From the first mile of the marathon, I noticed how smooth and propulsive the shoe felt. The combination of the FuelCell foam and Energy Arc plate gave me a noticeable bounce that made maintaining my goal pace of 7:30 per mile feel much more doable, even on long climbs like the Queensboro Bridge.
I also appreciated how comfortable the shoe stayed over time. Some carbon models feel overly stiff or unstable, but the SuperComp Elite hits a sweet spot of soft, responsive, and supportive enough for the full distance. The knit upper felt breathable yet secure, and the heel lock kept my foot steady without any uncomfortable rubbing.
Even when my body started to hit the wall during the final miles (and I fought against the pain cave) the shoes felt so good on my feet. And I swear they kept me going.
The real surprise? When the race was over, I didn’t immediately want to rip them off. The cushioning still felt alive, which is rare after 26.2 miles. I walked the dreaded mile to the exit of Central Park after the finish line, and my feet were probably the only part of my body that didn’t hurt.
What I’d change about the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v5
Unless we could somehow make all carbon-plated sneakers less expensive, there’s not much I’d change about this shoe. At $265, the FuelCell SuperComp Elite is an investment. But I can confidently say they’re worth it for the performance and comfort they deliver.
My only small note: The gap in the midsole can occasionally catch a rock if you’re walking around on uneven ground, like in the start village before a race.
Since the shoe is designed for road racing, not rocky terrain, it’s not usually anything to worry about—just something to be mindful of before you take off at the start line.
Like most super shoes, the SuperComp Elite is optimized for performance rather than longevity, so don’t expect these shoes to hold up for hundreds of miles. Save them for race day!
How the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5 compares to other racing shoes
The SuperComp Elite stands out as one of the most comfortable carbon-plated shoes I’ve worn. It delivers the same propulsive feel as other models, but with a more stable and forgiving ride.
The cushioning feels softer and more supportive underfoot, which makes it easier to wear for the full 26.2 miles. It’s also more approachable than some of the more aggressive “super shoes” on the market. Where others can feel wobbly or harsh, the SC Elite v5 offers a smooth transition that makes it ideal for runners new to carbon plates.
These shoes might not have quite as much of a sharp snap as the more intense carbon-plated models, but they strike a better balance between comfort, control, and performance.
Who should try the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v5
The SuperComp Elite is a great choice for runners who are curious about carbon-plated shoes but hesitant to commit to something too aggressive. It’s ideal for marathoners who want a little extra speed and energy return, without sacrificing cushioning or stability.
If you already run in New Balance’s 1080s or Rebels, the Elite truly felt like a natural race-day upgrade.
Minimalist runners, or those who prefer firm ground contact may find these shoes to be too soft—but for most marathoners, the FuelCell SuperComp Elite hits the perfect middle ground between comfort and performance.
The takeaway
Even though it wasn’t my fastest marathon, the 2025 New York City Marathon was one of my strongest—and the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5 deserves a lot of credit for that. It delivered the propulsion, lightness, and comfort I always hope for on race day, along with rare post-race wearability.
For runners who are curious to try a carbon-plated shoe for the first time, this is the one I’d recommend. It’s fast and propulsive, and built to go the distance. Plus, nothing can describe the feeling of running the streets of New York in the official shoe of the marathon.