Adults' L.L.Beanie, Solid

$27

We all know someone who has a ridiculous amount of hats and is always looking for more. This beanie is sure to become their new favorite (and chances are they’ll want more than one). A slightly fitted, super-soft cap with a touch of stretch that comes in a fun variety of colors to match any outfit. Any nature-lover would enjoy knowing it’s made from 99% recycled content.