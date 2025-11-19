Skip to Content
L.L.Bean

From Trails to Cabins: The Best Outdoor Gifts For Everyone On Your List

Ailsa Cowell
November 19, 2025
For the stargazers
For the weekend warriors
For families
For friends
Image by mbg creative

There’s a certain feeling of awe that only exists when you’re under a clear night sky. A sense of clarity that quiets everything else when you’re on a trail. A familiar, nostalgic joy that rises with the first snowfall. A feeling of warmth and care that only comes around a campfire. That’s the magic of the great outdoors, and the foundation of every product L.L.Bean makes. 

While we wish you could gift-wrap that kind of wonder, you can’t. So we did the next best thing: This curated list of outdoor essentials that prove practical can still feel deeply personal. Each one was specifically selected because they have the unique ability to make every moment outside even more special.

For the stargazer who loves a crisp night

L.L.Bean Puffer Blanket

$90
There’s nothing quite as peaceful as a cool, clear night. With this insulated blanket, the amateur astronomer in your life will never miss a meteor shower. Its lightweight, packable design makes it ready to grab and go, while its ripstop shell is super soft yet durable. A surprisingly functional feature? Snaps that let it be worn as a cape for the coziest campfire.
A quilted, rectangular puffer blanket from L.L.Bean

Puffer Camp Pillow

$35 (was $45)
Perfect for the friend who can’t wait to sleep under the stars, and sleeping on the ground never felt so good thanks to this surprisingly supportive pillow. Cool on one side, warm and fleecy on the other, every type of sleeper will love it. It’s machine washable and packs down well, making it an easy addition to any camping trip.
rectangular, quilted camp pillow from L.L. Bean

L.L.Bean Access Camp Chair Print

$60
The right camp chair can be the deciding factor in a perfectly toasted s’more and great ghost story or turning in early with a sore back. This comfortable seat is made for years of adventures—from lake trips to weekend soccer practices. With a cup holder, carrying bag, 400-pound weight capacity, and its timeless buffalo plaid, everyone could use a chair like this.
A foldable camp chair from L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean Adventure Tote Cooler

$109 (was $120)
Gone are the days of a bulky cooler stealing all your precious car space. This soft-sided cooler tote holds an impressive amount—up to 36 12-ounce cans with 5 pounds of ice—which it keeps nice and cold for 50 hours (!). We love that it has a food-grade, non-PVC liner that is easy to clean and won't leak, plus it’s compact to store when you’re not out and about.
A soft-sided tote cooler bag from L.L.Bean

Adults' L.L.Beanie, Solid

$27
We all know someone who has a ridiculous amount of hats and is always looking for more. This beanie is sure to become their new favorite (and chances are they’ll want more than one). A slightly fitted, super-soft cap with a touch of stretch that comes in a fun variety of colors to match any outfit. Any nature-lover would enjoy knowing it’s made from 99% recycled content.
A knitted beanie hat from L.L.Bean

For the weekend warrior dreaming of new trails

Trail Model X Waterproof Hiking Shoes

$110
There’s nothing worse than struggling to reach the summit because your footwear couldn’t cut it. These shoes are made to reach the top. They’re waterproof yet breathable with a thermoregulating liner, providing the all-day comfort you need. The performance insoles and rugged outsoles offer stability and traction when it counts. Available in both men’s and women’s.
A low-cut hiking shoe from L.L.Bean, designed for trail walking.

L.L.Bean Stowaway Waist Pack

$30
We’re here for the fanny pack comeback and this affordable bag is ready for town to trail. It’s lightweight, made from recycled bottles, and has just enough pockets for organizing, but not so many that things get lost. Even better: it can easily be worn as a cross-body pack. The colors span sporty to classic (and even a little vintage!) to complement any aesthetic.
A waistpack (fanny pack) from L.L.Bean

PrimaLoft Packaway

$200
This weightless yet warm jacket is mid-layer perfection, ready for everything from the early morning dog walk to après ski. Its high-tech PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation has the best warmth-to-weight of any synthetic insulation out there, so you stay nice and toasty without feeling like a marshmallow. The newest redesign means it’s even more durable and sustainable.
A lightweight, quilted packaway jacket, insulated with PrimaLoft

L.L.Bean Stowaway Pack, 20L

$70
This versatile daypack deserves a spot in every hiker’s essentials. It’s ultra-lightweight, stuffs into its own internal pocket, offers padded shoulder straps, and has a thoughtful back panel with air-wicking mesh. Plenty of pockets keep gear organized and the stretchy front “stuff it” pocket is ideal for tossing in layers when you don’t want to slow down.
A lightweight backpack from L.L.Bean

Adults' Mountain Pile Fleece Gloves

$45
We all have a friend who is chronically cold—that friend needs these gloves. With a sherpa fleece outer, PrimaLoft® Silver insulation, and microsuede-lined palm, they are like a warm hug for your hands. Spilled hot chocolate or cider is no biggie when you can toss these right in the washer and dryer. Multiple sizes and colors; these check the box for anyone on your list.
A pair of warm gloves from L.L.Bean

For the family who loves a snow day

Sonic Snow Tube

$129
There may not be anything as fun as sliding down a snowy hill at full speed. This snow tube exceeds expectations, working great on fluffy fresh snow and the crusty icy stuff equally well. Made of heavy-duty rubber with a semi-rigid base, it’s as durable as a commercial resort tube yet super comfortable. Don’t be surprised if the whole family tries to pile in at once.
An inflatable snow tube from L.L.Bean

Cozy Sherpa Wearable Throw

$75
This wearable throw is the embodiment of the word cozy. Whether it’s a movie night in, a lazy morning over coffee, or a chilly day working from home, this is the go-to layer. Everyone deserves to feel this kind of comfort. Plush sherpa fleece in a variety of lovely colors, with a hood—and pockets—make it the gift you’ll also end up buying for yourself.
A cozy, wearable throw blanket from L.L. Bean

L.L.Bean Access Snowshoes 23"

$110
For the family member obsessed with getting their steps in, snowshoes are a must-have winter item (even if they don’t know it yet). Fresh air, serene views, an increased calorie burn, the reasons go on and on. Great for beginners thanks to their easy-to-adjust bindings, these are easy to throw on and hit the trail, and the price point definitely beats other snowshoes.
A pair of snowshoes from L.L.Bean

L.L. Bean Insulated Camp Mug

$20
Whether you’re out for a morning stroll or crushing the local sledding hill, a winter day just feels incomplete without a warm beverage in hand. Keep it hot for up to 6 hours and prevent spills with this vacuum-insulated stainless steel camp mug (goodbye, sad half-mug of cold coffee). The double-wall design also means no annoying condensation on the outside of your mug.
An insulated travel mug from L.L.Bean

Sweater Fleece Jacket for Dogs

$40
Dogs are truly part of the family—we all know someone who wants to spoil their fur baby during the holidays, the same (or sometimes more) than a human. This adorable fleece jacket will keep them warm on brisk days and photo op ready. With sizes from small to extra large, no pup goes cold. Bonus: the breathable fleece jacket is machine washable and dryer-friendly.
Sweater Fleece Jacket for Dogs from L.L. Bean

For the friend always booking a cozy cabin retreat

Adults' Wicked Cozy Socks

$33
You’ll never look at socks the same after these. Super soft fleece with smart grips underfoot, they were made for a day lounging by the fire, sipping cocoa, and playing board games (yes, please). Whether you’re shopping for a white elephant, best friend, mother-in-law, or kid home from college, the Wicked Cozy Socks are an easy yes and fit nicely into stockings.
A pair of thick, crew-length knit socks from the L.L.Bean Wicked Good collection

Personal Organizer Toiletry Kit

$27
For the friend headed to their next epic ski trip, this rugged toiletry kit is a must. The countertop style offers a convenient way to find that crucial moisturizer for winter skin, and several internal pockets have space for all the other essentials. Water- and abrasion-resistant, this bag is built to last. Make it extra special with custom monogramming.
A rectangular zippered toiletry bag or travel kit from L.L.Bean

Bean Boots

$149
Anyone dressing for winter needs a classic duck boot, and you can’t get more classic than these. Handmade in Maine, the Bean Boots are iconic, constructed from high-quality leather, with durable triple stitching and a waterproof rubber bottom. Rain, sleet, snow, or mud, they’re charming, they’re functional, and they only get better with time. Every closet needs a pair.
L.L.Bean Boot (Duck Boot) with a classic two-tone design.

Scotch Plaid Flannel

$60
Nothing says casual comfort and nostalgia like the perfect flannel. It’s like that old book you want to read again, or the smell of fresh-cut pine trees. The classic relaxed fit of this one, combined with more color options than you can count, makes it a go-to cold-weather layer. Go all out and give the whole family matching tartans—it’s available in men’s and women's.
A collared button-up, long-sleeved flannel shirt a single chest pocket on the left side from L.L.Bean

Wicked Good Moccasins

$89
These legendary moccasins are the closest you can get to walking on clouds. With over 50,000 five-star reviews, anyone and everyone would be thrilled to open these shearling-lined, hand-stitched slippers. One of our editors with chronically cold feet is especially smitten, owning a pair for upwards of 5 years, and loving every minute of it. We love longevity in a slipper.
A cozy moccasin slipper, from the L.L.Bean "Wicked Good" line.

Boat & Tote

$40
Never underestimate the power of a great tote bag. Trip to the mountains? Yes. Farmer’s market? Sure. Beach day? Absolutely. This budget-friendly tote can do anything, plus the sizes, strap lengths, color options, bag charms, and monogramming mean total customization (ie, a really thoughtful gift). Heavyweight canvas with reinforced seams, this will be their go-to bag.
A classic, small canvas tote bag from L.L.Bean