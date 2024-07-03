What our tester says: "I was pleasantly surprised by how much I loved wearing these boots during a normal workday. If last night's sweat session was just a little too intense, I'll slip these around my calves and select a level 5 compression. I found anything lower was simply too gentle, while anything higher hurts. My calves rarely get as tight as other body parts, so I've not noticed a huge difference in soreness post-treatment. However, the compression treatment feels just as good, if not better, than a massage. Sometimes I'll even pop them on when I'm not sore, just to relax."