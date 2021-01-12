Why Workout Recovery Is More Important Than You Think (Even If Your Idea Of Exercise Is “Running” Errands)

Strength comes in all shapes and sizes. For some, it means hoisting the heaviest barbell possible over your head, beating your best 10k time, or conquering your first pull-up. But there’s one more example of strength that we celebrate the most — empowerment. Whether you’re launching your own business from the ground up, or just trying to juggle new-mom life, there’s strength in all of us.

Regardless of how you define strength for yourself, one thing remains consistent for all of us — a sound recovery routine is essential to performing at your peak. From mobility work to nutrition, recovering from life’s “workouts” is a holistic endeavor that should be top-of-mind throughout your day. Here’s what to keep in mind — the 4 “Rs” of recovery:

Refuel.

There’s a misconception that calories are a unit of measurement for food — in reality, they’re actually a unit of energy, not unlike a watt or a joule. In this case, though, your body is the light bulb — and food is your fuel.

Nutrition is the foundation of any recovery routine, regardless of the activity you’re recovering from. Carbohydrates are excellent at helping your body replenish its depleted stores of glycogen and boost your energy, but if you really want to recover optimally, you’re going to need protein as well. Protein is an essential nutrient in recovery because it increases muscle protein synthesis — a fancy way of saying “it repairs your muscles after they’ve been subjected to activity, and makes them stronger in the process”. Adequate protein intake can be tough, which is why we love quick and efficient sources like Core Power protein drinks (we’re partial to their vanilla flavor). At 26 grams per bottle, keeping these RTD bottles on hand is a surefire to make sure we’re refueling our bodies with the stuff it needs (whatever the day throws at us).

Replenish.

Carbs and protein aren’t the only things you lose after a workout (or a particularly long day). Lest we forget — nearly 60% of your body is water. And just because you’re not dripping sweat onto a gym mat, doesn’t mean you’re not losing water throughout the day. So replacing all of these lost fluids isn’t just an important part of recovery, it’s an important part of, well, life.

8 glasses per day seems to be the gold standard, and while it’s a reasonable goal to shoot for, it’s not entirely necessary for the average person (unless you had a particularly tough workout, are pregnant, or simply sweating more than usual on a hot day). Lucky for us (and you!), drinks like Core Power are an efficient way to get protein AND feel refreshed in one swig (okay, a few swigs).