Routines

9 Best Shoes For Sciatica, Based On Podiatrist Criteria & Testing

July 18, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
three sneakers on orange background
Image by mbg creative
July 18, 2024

Lower back pain impacts about 619 million people globally1, and sciatica is one of the most common forms of back pain (particularly in your forties2).

According to podiatrist Dina Gohil, DPM, “sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve [from the lower back down through the back of the leg]”—and yes, it can be extremely painful and intrusive. 

The good news? While the wrong shoes can exacerbate sciatica, Gohil says, “shoes that provide proper support and cushioning can help alleviate pressure on the sciatic nerve and reduce symptoms” (yet another reason to prioritize your footwear).

Below, find the best shoes for sciatica based on research, testing, and podiatrist recommendations. 

Best shoes for sciatica

What is sciatica?

Sciatica is a syndrome that impacts your sciatic nerve (the thickest nerve in your body), which runs from the lower back through the hip, legs, calves, and feet. The sciatic nerve helps control the legs, feet, and toes, and has branches on both sides of the body.

Per Gohil, sciatica typically affects one side of the body, and it occurs when the sciatic nerve is impinged, compressed or irritated. Research shows sciatica cases peak for people in their forties2, with the lifetime incidence of sciatica reported to be between 10% and 40%.

Some studies suggest a genetic predisposition2 for sciatica, but people who spend a lot of time sitting or in unnatural positions could also be at a higher risk. 

Symptoms of sciatica

Sciatica typically leads to a burning dull, or sharp pain that travels down the hip, side of the leg, calf, or foot. Below, find a few other common symptoms of sciatica.

  • Tingling sensations in the toes and lower leg
  • Lower back or hip pain and aching

Again, these symptoms topically present on one side of the body, depending on where the issue originates. Many people with sciatica feel more pain when lying flat, sitting or standing for long periods of time, or running.

How shoes help with sciatica

Your feet are at the foundation of your body, so it’s always important to pay attention to how supportive your shoes are—but people with sciatica need to pay extra attention in this area. 

“Poorly fitting shoes or those lacking adequate support can exacerbate sciatica by placing strain on the lower back and aggravating nerve compression,” Gohil explains. “Conversely, shoes that provide proper support and cushioning can help alleviate pressure on the sciatic nerve and reduce symptoms.”

Considering the amount of time we spend in shoes, the right pair can make a difference in keeping your body healthy and pain-free.

Our selection criteria

There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing the best shoes for sciatica. Gohil says the below criteria is crucial to prioritize:

  • Comfort: If you’re already experiencing pain from sciatica, it’s important to choose shoes that feels good on your feet. Every pair on our list has a generous return policy.
  • Support: “Arch support plays a significant role in distributing weight evenly across the foot and maintaining proper alignment,” Gohil explains. “This helps reduce strain on the lower back and can alleviate sciatica symptoms by preventing excessive pronation or supination of the foot.”
  • Cushioning: Per Gohil, you’ll want a cushioned sole to absorb shock—but the best shoes for sciatica also need an equally supportive heel counter to stabilize the foot. 

The best shoes for sciatica

  • klaw 528 walking shoes
     
  • klaw 528 walking shoes review
     
  • klaw 528 walking shoes review
     
Save 15%: MINDBODYGREEN
View on KLAW | $148

KLAW 528

Best for walking
Weight
11 oz.
Drop
7mm
Sizes
6-11, wide sizes available, some half sizes available
Colorways
5

Pros & Cons

Pros

Designed with podiatrists and have the APMA Seal of Approval

Thick cushioning is extremely comfortable

Deep heel cup keeps your foot stable as you walk

Cons

Material might be too thick for very warm weather

Put simply: These shoes check all my boxes. Even better, they meet our podiatrist’s criteria for the best shoes for sciatica (which is not surprising considering the KLAW 528 walking shoes were designed with the help of another podiatrist, Nelya Lobkova).

With the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) seal of approval, the KLAW sneakers offer support along the entire arch of your foot. They also feature a deep heel cup to promote stability and stop your feet from tilting in and out while you’re walking.

I got 5 months of extensive (+12,000 steps per day) wear out of my first pair of KLAW walking shoes, and I'm already four months into my replacement pair. Aside from the influx of compliments I get when I wear my KLAWs, what I love most is that I can barely feel the ground beneath my feet (even on NYC pavement).

Editor’s note: These shoes are currently out of stock in most sizes, but you can join the waitlist to be alerted when they’re available again (trust me, the KLAWs are worth the wait).

  • Cariuma OCA Low
     
  • Cariuma OCA Low
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
View on Cariuma | $85

OCA Low by Cariuma

Best sustainable
Sizes
5-13; half sizes available
Colorways
16
Weight
11.2 oz

Pros & Cons

Pros

Made with vegan and sustainable materials

Lightweight and breathable

Supportive and comfortable enough for heavy walking days

Cons

You'll want no-show socks

Leather style is not machine washable

Cariuma hits the nail on the head with sustainability (a tough feat in the footwear industry)—and these shoes don't disappoint on support, either. The Oca low are a favorite of our editorial staff and they're equally loved by our testers with wide feet and narrow feet, along with flat feet, neutral, or high arches.

What makes them so great? The Oca lows are lightweight, breathable, supportive, and so chic. They have a cork and bio-based foam footbed that molds to your feet and adds enough support for heavy walking days.

Depending on your level of sciatica pain or discomfort, you may prefer something with a bit of a thicker cushion, or you might want to remove the insole to use your own custom orthotics (which is very easy to do!). 

I'm on my third pair of Cariuma Ocas and I love that they're comfortable straight out of the box. Even on days when I walk more than 15,000 steps, I never feel discomfort from my Cariuma Ocas.

Most of all, I appreciate that these vegan white sneakers are made primarily with natural materials, including responsibly sourced rubber, recycled plastics, and organic cotton.

  • Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
     
  • Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 sneakers on grass
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 sneakers on grass worn by tester
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
View on Brooks
See more options

Adrenaline GTS 23 by Brooks

Best for knee pain
Drop
12mm
Weight
10.2 oz
Sizes
5-13
Colorways
23

Pros & Cons

Pros

Uses the brand’s GuideRails technology to keep your foot in alignment

Highly cushioned but still feel lightweight

60% recycled materials in the upper

Exceptional stability and support

Cons

Some testers say they require a break-in period

Gohil says Brooks styles tend to have great cushioning and support for those with sciatica, and podiatrist Anne Sharkey, DPM previously recommended the Brooks Adrenaline GTS specifically for those with knee pain. 

Overpronation can lead to knee pain when you don’t have the right shoes—but these shoes are a great choice for those who do need more stability, thanks to the brand’s GuideRails technology which keeps the foot in alignment as you walk or run. 

Per Sharkey, these shoes also hit the mark for comfort and shock absorption. The cushioning is thick (12 mm), but not heavy.

I was first introduced to the Adrenaline sneakers when dealing with a bout of knee pain a few years back while marathon training, and my runner friends with sensitive knees all love this pick. What I notice most when testing these shoes was how smooth my stride felt over both long and short distances.

  • Hoka Clifton 8
     
View on Zappos | $145
See more options

Hoka Clifton 9

Best for the gym
Weight
7.2 oz.
Drop
5mm
Sizes
5-12, half sizes available, wide sizes available
Colorways
20

Pros & Cons

Pros

Responsive, shock-absorbing cushioning

Great for medium to high arches

Rocker-style shape helps evenly distribute your weight as you move

Wide toe box

Cons

Some testers say they run large

The Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers are well-loved by runners walkers, gym-goers, and our editorial staff. Hoka’s signature ultra-cushioned rocker soles provide exceptional shock absorption—and the Clifton 9 in particular has the APMA seal of approval, indicating that it’s beneficial for foot health.

These shoes offer neutral support and cushioning throughout the midsole, an extended heel, and a wide toe box that makes it a great fit for people with bunions or metatarsal pain. 

While we wouldn’t recommend them as a weightlifting shoe, they’re a great pick for other gym activities, as well as running, walking, or everyday wear.

Testers love how the thick cushioning helps absorb impact when running on harder surfaces, and these shoes get high praise for their stylish design as well. The best part? Testers with sciatica pain say these shoes help tremendously.

  • best cushioned running shoes Saucony Triumph 20
     
  • Saucony Guide 15
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • Saucony Guide 15
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
View on Zappos | $118
See more options

Saucony Triumph

Best for stability
Drop
10mm
Weight
8.6 oz.
Sizes
5-12, half sizes available
Colorways
15

Pros & Cons

Pros

APMA seal of acceptance

Very good traction for a variety of surfaces

Lightest sneaker on our list, but still have significant cushioning

Mold to your feet with a sock-like feel

Cons

Some testers experienced rubbing around the ankle

Gohil says arch support is crucial for sciatica pain relief, and these shoes offer plenty. In fact, podiatrist Hillary Brenner, DPM previously recommended the Saucony Triumph specifically for runners who need extra arch support.

The Saucony Triumph have a sock-like feel, with a secure fit and thick cushioning that gives them an added layer of stability as well. Plus, a wider toe box makes these a great pick for people with bunions, while the knit upper keeps these shoes feeling lightweight and breathable. 

What really stood out to me while testing these shoes was how bouncy they felt during my long runs and my sprints on various surfaces—a feature I didn’t expect from a shoe that offers such great stability.

Bonus: These APMA certified sneakers have a 10 millimeter drop (on the higher end), but are the lightest design (8.6 ounces) out of all the shoes on the list.

  • asics gel nimbus
     
  • asics gel nimbus
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • asics gel nimbus 25 review
     
View on Zappos | $160
See more options

Asics Gel Nimbus 26

Best for arch support
Heel drop
8mm
Weight
9 oz.
Sizes
5-13, half sizes available
Colorways
12

Pros & Cons

Pros

Very breathable materials

Comfortable and supportive during long runs

Great arch support

Great traction

Cons

Some testers say sizing runs slightly small

I've been running in the Asics Gel Nimbus sneakers for over 10 years, and they've supported me through bouts of knee pain, back pain, and bunion pain, not to mention extensive marathon training. But that's just part of why we included these cult-favorite sneakers on our list.

The main reason? Gohil personally recommended Asics as one of her top picks for the best shoes for sciatica—and the Gel Nimbus sneakers are designed specifically for comfort, support, and shock absorption.

These shoes offer neutral support and maximum cushioning, made from the brand's FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO material. The gripped outsole provides great traction for road running, while also adding to the shoe's durability.

My favorite part? The Asics Gel Nimbus hold up extremely well over time. I replace them like clockwork every 400 to 500 miles, per podiatrist recommendations.

Bonus: At least 75% of the shoe's upper is made with recycled content.

  • New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13
    Image by New Balance / Zappos
  • New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
View on Zappos
See more options

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13

Best for beginner runners
Drop
6mm
Weight
10.9 oz.
Sizes
5-13, including half sizes, including narrow, wide, and x-wide sizes
Colorways
15

Pros & Cons

Pros

Great underfoot cushioning & sufficient bounce

Sturdy design for those who need added stability

APMA seal of acceptance

4 widths available

Cons

Some testers say the heel cup is too narrow

New to running and want to make sure you're maintaining proper form and preventing pain? The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13 are our favorite pick for beginner runners specifically. In fact, our editor who hated running had a total change of heart after testing these out—not to mention the brand says if it only made one running shoe it would be these.

What makes them so great? For starters, these shoes have the APMA seal of acceptance. Plus, they’re made with ample cushioning in the midsoles for a smooth heel-to-toe transition, and the breathable mesh upper is so flexible that it truly feels like an extension of your foot.

I never once feel discomfort in my feet, knees, or back while running in these sneakers—and the solid rubber outsole gives these shoes a sturdiness that other lightweight shoes lack (and Gohil says is essential for sciatica relief).

Of course, I'd be remiss not to mention that I run significantly faster in these sneakers.

  • Skechers GOwalk Joy
     
View on Skechers | $65
See more options

Skechers GOwalk Joy

Best affordable
Weight
6.8 oz.
Drop
9.5mm
Sizes
5-13, half sizes available, wide sizes available, narrow sizes available
Colorways
6

Pros & Cons

Pros

Lightweight, breathable mesh material

Testers say they are very durable through everyday wear

Machine-washable

Most affordable price point on our list

Cons

Insoles are not removable

Some testers say they run large

This popular pick is proof that supportive shoes don’t need to cost an arm and a leg. The Skechers GoWalk Joy are a comfortable, durable, and affordable shoe that’s garnered thousands of reviews from avid walkers and people who spend long periods of time on their feet.

Even one 82-year-old tester with sciatica, neuropathy, and a knee replacement notes that she’s bought multiple pairs of these shoes because of how supportive and comfortable they are.

The removable Ortholite sole is made from PU foam and aerogel, which the brand says helps make the shoe’s cushioning last even longer.

More perks? These slip-on shoes are machine-washable and available in a wide variety of colors.

  • Vivaia adaptable sport sandal
     
View on Vivaia | $119

Vivaia Adaptable Sport Sandals

Best sandals
Heel drop
9mm
Weight
6.91 oz.
Sizes available
5-11, half sizes available
Colorways
23

Pros & Cons

Pros

Made from recycled and sustainable materials

Surprisingly lightweight

Great arch support and cushioning

Stylish design

Cons

Some reviewers say the straps feel tight on the top

Yup, your sandals need arch support too—and this chic pick meets all our standards. The Vivaia AdaptAll Sports Sandals feature a foot-contoured construction to help evenly distribute pressure and reduce fatigue as you walk or stand.

They have a lush 30 millimeters of EVA cushioning and a 9 millimeter heel-to-toe drop, yet they’re surprisingly lightweight at just 6.9 ounces. What’s more, the moisture-wicking insole helps keep your feet comfortable even during the hottest temperatures.

An anti-slip outsole makes these a great shoe for walking on all surfaces, while the brand’s AdaptAll Strap™ helps you find the perfect fit for your foot shape.

The cherry on top? These sandals are a sustainable choice, as they’re made from plastic water bottles.

Comparing the best shoes for sciatica

ProductPriceSizes availableColorwaysDropWeight
KLAW 528$1486-1157mm11 oz
Cariuma Oca Low$855-1316n/a11.2 oz
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22$1405-132312mm10.2 oz
HOKA Clifton 8$1455-12208mm7.2 oz
Saucony Triumph$1185-121510mm8.6 oz
ASICS Gel Nimbus$1605-131911mm10.2 oz
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13$1655-13156mm10.9 oz
Skechers GOwalk Joy$655-1369.5mm6.8 oz
Vivaia Adaptable Sport Sandals$1195-11239mm6.91 oz

FAQ:

What type of shoe is best for sciatica?

“I recommend shoes with excellent arch support, cushioning, and stability features,” says podiatrist Dina Gohil, DPM. She adds that “brands like Brooks, New Balance, and Asics offer models specifically designed for comfort and support, such as those with orthotic-friendly designs and adequate shock absorption.”

Can certain shoes aggravate sciatica?

“Yes, poorly fitting shoes or those lacking adequate support can exacerbate sciatica by placing strain on the lower back and aggravating nerve compression,” Gohil explains. 

The good news? Gohil says shoes with proper support and cushioning can help alleviate pressure on the sciatic nerve and reduce symptoms. 

Do you need arch support for sciatica?

Arch support plays a significant role in distributing weight evenly across the foot and maintaining proper alignment. “This helps reduce strain on the lower back and can alleviate sciatica symptoms by preventing excessive pronation or supination of the foot,” Gohil explains.

What calms a sciatic nerve?

Aside from wearing supportive shoes, Gohil says “managing sciatica pain involves maintaining good posture, regular exercise (especially stretching and strengthening exercises for the back and core), applying ice or heat therapy, and possibly using over-the-counter pain medications under medical guidance.”

The takeaway

Sciatica can be extremely painful and intrusive, but these podiatrist-advised shoes can help relieve symptoms and keep you comfortable throughout the day. 

Seeking arch support in particular? Check out our favorite podiatrist-approved picks for arch support.

