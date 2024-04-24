Advertisement
I Absolutely Hated Running Until I Tried These Cloud-Like Shoes
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
I've always yearned to join the ranks of those who relish running. While I certainly appreciate the post-run endorphin rush (who doesn't?), the idea of pounding pavement never really resonated with me—until I started wearing the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080.
My personal experience with the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080
The first time I stepped out wearing my free sample of the Fresh Foam X 1080 from New Balance, I sensed my run was about to be different. The sneakers felt bouncy and lightweight underfoot, and I found myself actually excited to get moving.
Once I completed the run, I knew there was something special about these New Balance. The cloud-like cushioning supported my arches, and I felt propelled to run faster and longer—two things that had never motivated me before.
For the first time in a while, I savored the sensation of my feet hitting the pavement, as my feet felt spring-loaded throughout the entire run, without any aches, pains, or discomfort.
In the weeks that followed, I started adding a one- or two-mile run to my workout routine, simply because I felt motivated and enjoyed the experience. I experimented with quick sprints, inclined speed walking, and longer-distance running—all of which these shoes easily accommodated.
Four months later, I'm still spreading my adoration for this shoe, which is a testament to the quality and lasting potential.
Style check
Why the Fresh Foam X 1080 is different
This highly cushioned shoe can only be described as a supercharged cloud, allowing for smooth movement from heel to toe.
Despite providing ample cushioning (translation: a more comfortable run), there's no extra weight to the shoe. In fact, feel as light as air on my feet.
This means your arches receive much-needed plush support, but your feet never need to put in excess effort to carry the weight of the shoe.
It's actually the main reason I also choose to wear these sneakers when traveling. My feet never feel constrained or bogged down by the style.
What's more, the style has even earned the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), signifying its promotion of foot health as recognized by experts.
If we only made one running shoe, it would be the Fresh Foam X 1080.
I’m not alone in considering this running shoe top-tier. New Balance itself states on the product page, “If we only made one running shoe, it would be the Fresh Foam X 1080.”
I've also received a pat on the back from friends who are much more attuned to running wear than I am for having great footwear taste—both functionally and style-wise.
- Sizes: W5 to W13
- Widths: Narrow, Standard, Wide, Extra-Wide
- Weight: 7.3 ounces
- Heel drop: 6mm
- Support: Neutral
- Cushioning: Extra Soft
The takeaway
The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 has officially turned me into someone who enjoys running, thanks to the cloud-like cushions supporting my arches. If you’re trying to pick up running from the start—or just want to elevate your current gear—let this be your next to-buy item. Trust me, your feet will thank you.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel