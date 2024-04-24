Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

I Absolutely Hated Running Until I Tried These Cloud-Like Shoes 

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
April 24, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor

Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080
Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor / mbg creative
April 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I've always yearned to join the ranks of those who relish running. While I certainly appreciate the post-run endorphin rush (who doesn't?), the idea of pounding pavement never really resonated with me—until I started wearing the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080.

New Balance

Fresh Foam X 1080

$165
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080

My personal experience with the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080

The first time I stepped out wearing my free sample of the Fresh Foam X 1080 from New Balance, I sensed my run was about to be different. The sneakers felt bouncy and lightweight underfoot, and I found myself actually excited to get moving.

Once I completed the run, I knew there was something special about these New Balance. The cloud-like cushioning supported my arches, and I felt propelled to run faster and longer—two things that had never motivated me before.

For the first time in a while, I savored the sensation of my feet hitting the pavement, as my feet felt spring-loaded throughout the entire run, without any aches, pains, or discomfort.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080
Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor

In the weeks that followed, I started adding a one- or two-mile run to my workout routine, simply because I felt motivated and enjoyed the experience. I experimented with quick sprints, inclined speed walking, and longer-distance running—all of which these shoes easily accommodated.

Four months later, I'm still spreading my adoration for this shoe, which is a testament to the quality and lasting potential.

Style check

I’ve been known to shop running shoes based on looks (I know, not the best habit). Luckily, this one comes in three versatile colorways: a black base with a white sole, a blue base with a white sole, and my personal favorite, all white. 

Why the Fresh Foam X 1080 is different

This highly cushioned shoe can only be described as a supercharged cloud, allowing for smooth movement from heel to toe.

Despite providing ample cushioning (translation: a more comfortable run), there's no extra weight to the shoe. In fact, feel as light as air on my feet.

This means your arches receive much-needed plush support, but your feet never need to put in excess effort to carry the weight of the shoe.

It's actually the main reason I also choose to wear these sneakers when traveling. My feet never feel constrained or bogged down by the style.

What's more, the style has even earned the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), signifying its promotion of foot health as recognized by experts.

If we only made one running shoe, it would be the Fresh Foam X 1080.

New Balance

I’m not alone in considering this running shoe top-tier. New Balance itself states on the product page, “If we only made one running shoe, it would be the Fresh Foam X 1080.”

I've also received a pat on the back from friends who are much more attuned to running wear than I am for having great footwear taste—both functionally and style-wise.

The basics:
  • Sizes: W5 to W13
  • Widths: Narrow, Standard, Wide, Extra-Wide
  • Weight: 7.3 ounces
  • Heel drop: 6mm
  • Support: Neutral
  • Cushioning: Extra Soft

The takeaway

The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 has officially turned me into someone who enjoys running, thanks to the cloud-like cushions supporting my arches. If you’re trying to pick up running from the start—or just want to elevate your current gear—let this be your next to-buy item. Trust me, your feet will thank you.

New Balance

Fresh Foam X 1080

$165
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

My Favorite Walking Sneakers Just Restocked & I'm Getting A Second Pair ASAP
Motivation

My Favorite Walking Sneakers Just Restocked & I'm Getting A Second Pair ASAP

Carleigh Ferrante

This Fitness App Gives Hot Girl Walks A 2024 Update (& It Involves Nick Jonas)
Routines

This Fitness App Gives Hot Girl Walks A 2024 Update (& It Involves Nick Jonas)

Carleigh Ferrante

I've Tried A Lot Of CBD Oils, But I Keep Coming Back To This One
Recovery

I've Tried A Lot Of CBD Oils, But I Keep Coming Back To This One

Carleigh Ferrante

These Cloud-Like Shoes Are Like A Foot Massage For Sore Feet
Recovery

These Cloud-Like Shoes Are Like A Foot Massage For Sore Feet

Carleigh Ferrante

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Walking Pad (& It's Less Than $170)
Routines

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Walking Pad (& It's Less Than $170)

Carleigh Ferrante

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week
Motivation

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week

Sarah Regan

My Favorite Walking Sneakers Just Restocked & I'm Getting A Second Pair ASAP
Motivation

My Favorite Walking Sneakers Just Restocked & I'm Getting A Second Pair ASAP

Carleigh Ferrante

This Fitness App Gives Hot Girl Walks A 2024 Update (& It Involves Nick Jonas)
Routines

This Fitness App Gives Hot Girl Walks A 2024 Update (& It Involves Nick Jonas)

Carleigh Ferrante

I've Tried A Lot Of CBD Oils, But I Keep Coming Back To This One
Recovery

I've Tried A Lot Of CBD Oils, But I Keep Coming Back To This One

Carleigh Ferrante

These Cloud-Like Shoes Are Like A Foot Massage For Sore Feet
Recovery

These Cloud-Like Shoes Are Like A Foot Massage For Sore Feet

Carleigh Ferrante

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Walking Pad (& It's Less Than $170)
Routines

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Walking Pad (& It's Less Than $170)

Carleigh Ferrante

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week
Motivation

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week

Sarah Regan

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

What Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In RelationshipsThe 4 Attachment Styles: How They Form + Dating HabitsEnneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes FlatYoga For Beginners: A Guide To Poses Benefits & History
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.