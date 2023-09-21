Caitlyn Martyn is a freelance writer who covers topics such as wellness, food, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, and more. After graduating from Lehigh University with a degree in Journalism and Marketing, she started a career in writing, product testing, and research. She has several years of experience, and her work has been featured in a number of publications including Byrdie, InStyle, and Popsugar, to name a few. More often than not, you can find her testing products that make life easier (and healthier), on long walks on the water, or perfecting a recipe in her kitchen.