Holistic Podiatrist

Robert Kornfeld, DPM is a graduate of the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. Though he began as a hospital affiliated foot and ankle surgeon, Kornfeld soon realized that there was much more to treating patients than the diagnosis and medical or surgical approach taken. The bigger question he sought to answer was why does this specific patient have this diagnosis? He knew that finding the underlying mechanism to the presenting pathology was the critical issue that traditional medicine was not addressing. This naturally brought him into the field of holistic medicine. He is now a fellow at the American College of Alternative Medicine and board-certified by the American Association of Integrative Medicine. His dedication to treating chronic foot and ankle pain at its source has given him well-researched insight into how the human body manages cellular injury that it is unable to repair.