Choosing between Orthofeet and Vionic depends on personal preferences, budget, and any existing foot conditions. To help you narrow down which Orthofeet or Vionic shoes could benefit you, consider these factors:

Orthotic-friendly: If you have a diagnosed foot condition, look for an orthopedic shoe that can accommodate a custom orthotic if necessary. While both brands accommodate inserts, Orthofeet shoes often feature extra depth, adjustable features, and soft interior linings.

Budget: Orthopedic shoes can get expensive, as can most specialty sneakers, but it's an investment in your health and comfort. Vionic and Orthofeet generally fall into the mid-range to higher-end price range for orthopedic footwear. The shoes are durable and seem to hold up well over time—so look for a design you'll want to get a lot of wear out of.

Style and activity: Both brands have heaps of shoe styles to choose from, including active shoes, sandals, flats, boots, slip-on sneakers, dress shoes and heels, and hiking shoes. Consider your intended use case to help choose the right pick for you.

If you're still not sure which is best for you after looking through our picks, we recommend trying on shoes from both brands and considering your individual needs to determine which brand offers the best fit, comfort, and support.