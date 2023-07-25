This sneaker is a great choice for people with bunions, swollen feet, or hammertoes. We've even included it in our roundup of the best orthopedic shoes.

The stretchy knitted upper helps these shoes mold to your specific shape—and the arch support is actually customizable. Simply slide a plastic arch booster under the orthopedic insole for a little extra arch support, along with two insole spacers to help you find your perfect fit.

Several people requiring next-level arch support praise these shoes for their cushion and comfort. Others say their foot and knee pain has disappeared since wearing these shoes.