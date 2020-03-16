Correct distribution of weight in our feet can not only give your body optimal postural alignment, but it's also a great foundation in your yoga practice. Proper weight-bearing of our feet translates to great standing postures and other poses where your feet have to be engaged.

But let’s take a moment to look at what can happen with uneven distribution as you walk: According to a 2009 study done by the American Podiatric Medical Association, the average person walks 8,000 to 10,000 steps in one day. That’s a lot of movement of the many bones, muscles and joints of our feet anke ankles. All of this walking can be especially hard on your body and spine if there are altered mechanics of your feet, legs and pelvis.

If your feet start to over pronate—meaning your arches collapse and ankles roll in—they might not properly support your body. Like a house on a bad foundation, your whole body is impacted. Your knees can rotate inward, your back can over arch, your shoulders can roll forward—practically the dictionary definition of bad posture. With bad posture, over time you can even cause physical damage to your muscles, ligaments, and joints.