Recovery

I’m A Runner & My Body Recovers So Much Faster When I Wear These Sneakers

March 23, 2024
York Gail Recovery Trainers Review
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As a long-distance runner with a very active workout routine, I’m very particular about my footwear. I’ve researched and tested the best running shoes, weightlifting shoes, and walking shoes—but I only recently discovered the importance of recovery shoes for my body.

Sure, I’ve always prioritized recovery. It just consisted of a session in my compression boots or a treatment with my massage gun. Then I started sporting York Gail Recovery Trainers a few months ago, and my body began bouncing back so much faster after difficult workouts.

Although there's no conclusive scientific evidence to support that recovery shoes are necessary—unless you count brand-funded studies—my for these plush shoes supports anecdotal evidence that this footwear makes a major difference (and I strongly think everyone should snag a pair while they're 35% off).

York

Gail Recovery Trainers

$75 (was $115)
How they're made

The same way the rest of your body craves recovery after an intense training session or (in my case) a heavy mileage day, your feet need a rest, too—and that’s where the Gail Recovery Trainers come in.

Meant to be worn after tough workouts or long days on your feet, these slipper-like sneakers were designed with restoration in mind. Because, yes, what you wear on rest days is truly just as important as your training footwear.

The 2-way stretch jersey material gives your forefoot space to spread out and relax, and cushioned EVA foam provides instant relief. Plus, the slip-on shoes have a custom PU foam sockliner that molds to your foot, providing a welcome comfort that lasts all day.

Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

5 reasons you need the Gail Recovery Trainers

They're insanely comfortable, yet supportive

I’m not going to beat around the bush: This EVA foam sole truly does feel like walking on clouds. I actually breathed a sigh of relief the first time I slipped these shoes on (and every time since). 

I didn’t realize how smooshed my feet were in other shoes until I tried these! There’s no uncomfortable rubbing—and that’s coming from a girl with bunions. I’ll often wear these from morning until night on my rest days and it feels like I’m wearing slippers, but with more support.

They help me recover faster

Since I started opting for these trainers between workouts, my joints and muscles feel like they’re recovering faster. I come back from my rest days feeling stronger and significantly less fatigued.

You can wear them on all surfaces

Like I said, I often wear these for the whole day—including outdoors and on a variety of surfaces. The gum rubber outsole is slip resistant, with the most grip and traction out of all six recovery shoes I’ve tested.

Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

They’re easy to slip on and off

In addition to being my favorite recovery shoes, these have also become my go-to when I’m running out the door. I love that the lace-free design is easy to slip on and off, with pull loops in front and back.

They’re so chic!

I know aesthetics aren’t the most important in recovery footwear, but I’d be remiss not to mention how stylish they are. I get compliments every time I wear them—and reviewers all say the same.

The minimalist design is so chic and they look good with nearly everything in my closet. Strangers are often approaching me in the street to ask for the brand.

What I'd change about the Gail Recovery Trainers

While York seems to have hit the nail on the head with the design, I do wish the brand used more sustainable materials. The footwear industry is responsible for a lot of waste, and it would be great to see York make more efforts on the sustainability front in the future.

Aside from that, the only thing I’ll ask for is more colorways! I love the black and white design, but this is a show I’d love to have in multiples.

Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Are the Gail Recovery Trainers worth it?

Recovery is essential in any exercise routine—and the Gail Recovery Trainers have significantly reduced my body’s downtime between workouts. My feet used to feel fatigued for days after a long run, but now I come back from rest days feeling more rested and refreshed.

These shoes are comfortable, stylish, versatile, and absolutely a worthwhile purchase for anyone who wants to bounce back quicker after tough workouts. 

Still not sure? Let’s hear from other testers:

  • “I think these look completely dope, but the comfort is top notch. They're wide enough so that my feet can spread out. They feel good and don't rub anywhere. I wear these sockless to take my dog on a mile walk every morning. Would recommend and would buy again.” — York reviews
  • “These shoes are lightweight, supportive, and beautifully cushioned. Not just my feet, but also my knees and hip joints feel less impact when I wear these.” — York reviews
  • “I’ve hard surgeries on both feet and finding comfortable shoes has been challenging. I bought a pair of the Gails and hoped. It’s honestly been the most comfortable shoe I’ve found. I hope some new colors get released soon. I’m in need of a few more.” — York reviews
  • “It’s one thing to wear one of the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever owned. It’s another thing altogether to get compliments on their looks from strangers.” — York reviews

York

Gail Recovery Trainers

$75 (was $115)
The takeaway

Recovery is essential for any exercise routine—and the York Gail Recovery Trainers taught me that your footwear plays a big role. My feet, muscles, and joints bounce back so much quicker after tough workouts, and the compliments from strangers are an added bonus. The best part? They’re currently 35% off.

