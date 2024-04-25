Advertisement
8 Best Running Shoes For Flat Feet, Per Podiatrists & Testing
As a marathon runner, I've seen firsthand how foot shape can impact your choice in the best running shoes—and that's especially true for those with flat feet or fallen arches.
Research shows approximately 26% of people have flat feet1, which can make them more susceptible to heel pain, fatigue, ankle weakness, and shin splints. Isn't running hard enough?
Whether you want to improve your running cadence or simply need a pair of running sneakers that don't rub against your (non-existent) arches, our guide to the best running shoes for flat feet has you covered.
We spoke with podiatrists to create a strict criteria for how to pick the right shoes for flat fee and incorporated feedback from testers and reviewers to curate our final selections.
How we picked the best running shoes for flat feet
We extensively researched what it means to have flat feet, and how this can impact your running performance.
- Flat feet means that the entire arch and sole of your foot touches the floor.
- Those with flat feet are more likely to overpronate.
- People with flat feet have less of a natural spring than those with neutral or high arches, so they need a shoe that helps propel the foot forward.
- People with flat feet will benefit from stability running shoes to improve balance and enhance speed.
We interviewed podiatrists Gregory Alvarez, DPM, FACFAS and Anne Sharkey, DPM to learn more about how having flat feet can impact running, and what to look for in the best running shoes for flat feet.
- Alvarez previously told mindbodygreen that having flat feet can make you more susceptible to bunions, back pain, and even tendon damage.
- Alvarez says arch support will help reduce the strain on your feet, ankles, and lower back by helping you to maintain proper posture.
- Alvarez and Sharkey both point to flexibility as a key quality in the best running shoes for flat feet.
- Sharkey suggests looking for a shoe with a relatively straight shape, a firm midsole, and a rigid heel counter to add stability.
- The heel drop should be at least 7 to 8 millimeters, per Starkey.
Our team has reviewed and tested dozens of running shoes—and we used our personal experience, combined with reviews from people with flat feet, to narrow down our top picks.
What our final selects offer:
- Heel drop: At least 7 to 8 millimeters with a rigid heel counter
- Shoe type: Stability running shoe with firm midsole
- Flexibility: Toe and shoe of the heel must bend to touch
- Arch support: Shoes must prioritize arch support in design
- Tester approval: Must receive rave feedback from users
The best running shoes for flat feet
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
Podiatrists can’t stop recommending the Brooks Adrenaline. It’s a versatile pick for beginner runners, people with knee pain, and (of course) those with flat feet. Per Sharkey, this supportive shoe has sufficient cushioning for shock absorption and comfort.
While designed for road running, this shoe is also great for treadmill runs—and it’s made for both over- and under-pronators, with a removable insole for those who would prefer to insert your own custom orthotics. We like how the patented GuideRails technology helps your feet maintain proper alignment as you run.
Bonus: It has the APMA Seal of Acceptance, meaning podiatrists agree it is beneficial for foot health. Plus, it’s made with recycled materials, like repurposed plastic water bottles.
"Standing up nicely for a high school track season. As a distance runner with a flat foot, they've been very supportive and offer a lot more support than my old ghosts did. I've seen no sign of the stress injury that was caused by the flat foot and lack of support. Fit my shoe inserts nicely, lots of cushion, but without compromising support." — Zappos reviews
- Keeps your foot in proper alignment while running
- Good for long distances and shorter sprints
- APMA Seal of Acceptance
- Designed for over- and under-pronators
- Laces come untied easily, per testers
Nike Pegasus
Thanks to the signature Nike React foam, this responsive road running shoe adds a springiness to each step (which podiatrists say is particularly important for runners with flat feet). These shoes are incredibly lightweight (7.5 ounces), but still feel nice and cushiony under your feet.
Great news for people with flat feet: The latest iteration of the Pegasus has a newly designed midfoot and upper, which provides more stability.
The outsole has great traction and security, but the style is still flexible enough to move with your foot. Plus, the mesh upper is allows for plenty of airflow on hot summer days.
Editor's tip: The Pegasus is also one of the best walking shoes, so you might want to buy multiples.
"This is my first time trying out this style of shoe. I was impressed by the level of comfort. I wore the shoes all day and not once did I have the desire to take them off. The sole offered a ton of support in my rather flat feet." — Nike reviews
- The lightest shoe on our list
- Responsive cushioning helps propel your stride
- Stabilizing design helps flat feet balance
- Runs narrow (but wide & extra-wide sizes are available)
Saucony Triumph
I may be biased because these are one of my own personal favorite running shoes—but I have podiatrists on my side, too. Hillary Brenner, DPM, previously told mindbodygreen this neutral, highly cushioned shoe is a great pick for those who need arch support, and holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM, added many of his patients love this shoe as well.
"It has a very comfortable fit, good cushioning but maintains a lightweight profile,” Kornfeld explains. These shoes have a sock-like feel, with a soft collar and flat-knit upper for a more secure fit (a win for flat feet!).
I can actually feel my body propelling forward when I run in the Saucony Triumph sneakers; they’re some of the bounciest shoes I’ve ever worn (and I’ve worn a lot).
Bonus: This APMA certified rocker bottom shoe is made using vegan, partially recycled materials. It’s available in 11 colorways and comes in wide sizes, too.
"When I run, I feel like I'm floating on air. I have a history of joint injuries so I need a lot of support in my running shoes. These shoes are supportive and light, allowing me to run well." — Zappos reviews
- Lightest design on our list, but still have significant cushioning.
- Mold to your feet with a sock-like feel.
- Thanks to the springy design, you can feel your feet propelling forward as you run.
- Some say they are't true to size.
- I've experienced some minimal rubbing around the ankle when I don't wear high socks.
Asics Gel Kayano 29
Another top pick from Sharkey, the APMA-certified Gel Kayano is a favorite among runners who need a little extra cushioning and support (i.e. those with flat feet and overpronation). The rear foot GEL™ cushioning provides great shock absorption, while the FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning adds a responsive rebound to every step.
The latest Gel Kayano has a redesigned external heel counter for more stability, which Sharkey says is very important in running shoes for flat feet. And, even with the stable, secure fit, these shoes are breathable, comfortable, and very flexible.
Bonus: At least 50% of the upper is made with recycled materials, and the shoes have reflective detailing for improved visibility on nighttime or early morning runs.
"I have really flat feel that hurt constantly as I work as a CNA and these shows have helped my feet so much, it’s a relief." — Amazon reviews
- Great shock absorption, thanks to multiple types of cushioning.
- Secure, stable fit but still very breathable.
- APMA seal of acceptance.
- Some testers say they are narrow, and they're not available in wide sizes.
On Cloudrunner
This daily trainer is technically a neutral shoe, but it’s extremely supportive and stable. For a running sneaker with a 9 millimeter drop, the Cloudrunner is surprisingly lightweight—which we attribute to the brand’s CloudTec® cushioning and ultralight Zero-Gravity foam.
With a wider design, these shoes are great for runners with flat feet who are naturally prone to bunions. The brand says these stable, breathable shoes are suitable for runners of any level, but primarily designed for road running.
We love that the sneakers are also made with at least 30% recycled materials.
"Let me start by saying this is probably my 8th pair of ONs and are by far my favorite for road running. I suffered a major knee injury 5 years ago and arthritis has really set in… this shoe literally made me forget I injured it at all." — Zappos reviews
- Very breathable and lightweight, but still cushioned.
- Wide design is great for runners with flat feet and bunions.
- Feels stable and secure on your feet.
- Not technically a stability shoe (not for those who severely overpronate).
Brooks Ariel GTS 23
Sharkey recommends the Brooks Ariel GTS 23 sneakers for women with flat feet—and it gets rave reviews from both beginners and experienced runners. Available in medium, wide, or extra-wide widths, this stability shoe is designed for a soft ride with minimal impact on your joints.
If you prefer a run that feels more like floating than pounding the pavement, these shoes are for you. And no, you won’t be sacrificing support for comfort.
In fact, these APMA certified shoes feature an extra wide base for enhanced stability and support—and the GuideRails help maintain proper foot alignment for enhanced knee and hit support.
Oh, and we love that it doubles as a walking shoe—but to help your running shoes last longer, you'll want to keep separate pairs for each activity.
"Love my new Ariels! I have flat feet that overpronate and since discovering this shoe two years ago, I'll never go back. The only thing I wish is that there would be more colors to pick from." — Zappos reviews
- GuideRails technology adds extra support
- Spacious-yet-stable design
- Reflective detailing for safety during dark runs
- Only four color options
Hoka Arahi 7
Although the heel drop is slightly lower than what she typically suggests, Sharkey recommended the Hoka Arahi because of its ability to provide stability to runners with flat or fallen arches.
Sharkey says this shoe’s frame cradles the foot in a way that ensures both stability and comfort. Plus, the mesh lining and compression molded EVA foam midsole create a sock-like feel (even during long road runs).
As a runner, I really appreciate the small details that set the Arahi shoes apart: an extended heel pull tab for an easier on-and-off experience, a surprisingly plush tongue that feels soft against your foot, and enhanced midsole support for those with flat feet.
"I bought the Arahi after doing some research for flat feet. I have been dealing with posterior tibial tendinitis for a few months. I wore them on a trail run and experienced absolutely no pain in the great toe and inner foot! I was very happy to run pain free!" — Zappos reviews
- Compression molded EVA foam midsole offers enhanced support
- Extended heel tab makes it easy to pull these shoes on and off
- Stable, secure design is great for runners with flat feet
- Some testers say the heel is narrow
New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13
Another recommendation from Brenner, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13 is a moderately cushioned stability shoe designed for optimal comfort—and it’s a great pick for all terrains and distances. The brand uses two foams for a dual density midsole that keeps your foot supported and protects your joints from impact as you run.
Beginners love these shoes for their cloud-like feel, which we attribute to the plus, responsive cushioning. And with four widths available, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13 is a good choice for runners of all foot shapes.
We also love that the brand uses 50% or more recycled content in the upper, with at least a minimum of 3% bio-based or 5% recycled content in the rest of the shoe.
"I have flat, wide feet, and plantar fasciitis, so good shoes are EXTREMELY important. These are shaped perfectly, a perfect width and toe box size, have all the arch support, are stabilizing, and help with my heel pain as well." — Amazon reviews
- Amazing reviews from people with flat feet
- Four widths available (narrow, standard, wide, and extra-wide)
- Structured-yet-breathable mesh upper
- Some say the soles wear quickly
Comparing the best running shoes for flat feet
|Product
|Price
|Drop
|Weight
|Sizes
|Colorways
|Brooks Adrenaline GTS
|$140
|12mm
|10.2 oz
|5-13
|23
|Nike Pegasus 40
|$130
|10mm
|7.58 oz.
|5-12
|19
|Saucony Triumph 21
|160
|10mm
|8.6 oz.
|5-12
|15
|ASICS Gel Kayano 30
|$160
|13mm
|9.1 oz.
|5-12
|19
|On Cloudrunner
|$150
|9mm
|10.6 oz.
|5-11
|6
|Brooks Ariel GTS 23
|$160
|12mm
|10.7 oz.
|6-13
|4
|Hoka Arahi 7
|$145
|5mm
|7.6 oz.
|5-12
|10
|New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13
|$140
|10mm
|8.6 oz.
|5-13
|5
The takeaway
Every foot is unique, which means those sneakers your high-arched friend is raving about are likely not the best running shoes for flat feet. Instead, do yourself a favor and try one of these shoes selected specifically for those with flat feet who are more prone to foot injuries and overpronating.
And if you're wondering how long these shoes will last you, check out this podiatrist's explanation on how often to replace your running shoes.
