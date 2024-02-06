For flat feet, Weiser says to look for a shoe with arch support to prevent rolling (overpronation), and a firm heel counter (back of your shoe). “The front of the shoe needs to be wide enough to accommodate for splaying of the forefoot and deep enough to accommodate custom orthotics if needed to prevent overpronation,” he adds.

Per podiatrist Anne Sharkey, "HOKA has an edge on the market for those with flat feet needing enhanced stability with the Arahi and Clifton models. The active foot frame is designed to cradle the foot for stability and comfort.”

Kornfeld says many of his patients enjoy wearing this shoe for walking, noting that it's a lightweight, comfortable pick. However, he warns that the Hoka Clifton 9 is not as well cushioned as some other shoes on the list.

"It’s an ideal shoe for people who find walking and standing stresses their feet and creates symptoms. Admittedly, this shoe isn’t for everyone, but for those who require its design, it is a great and easy to wear shoe," Kornfeld adds.