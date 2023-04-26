To learn more about how to choose the best walking shoes for women, we spoke with a licensed podiatrist and founder of the Quality Podiatry Group, Sidney Weiser, DPM. When considering which shoe will be best for you, you'll want to keep in mind your foot type (i.e., narrow or wide), how much walking you will be doing, and the type of ground you are standing on, per Weiser.

"Whether it is a soft or hard surface will determine which shoe gear is best for standing all day," says Weiser. For hard floors, Weiser recommends always wearing shoes—not going barefoot—and adds that your shoes should have a cushioned insole to prevent heel pain. "Cushioning throughout the shoe is important not only for the heel portion of the shoe but also for the sole and midfoot," he adds.

While having the right shoes plays a large role in keeping your joints and your body healthy, it's still important to pay attention to the full picture. "Don't depend on your shoes to do it all," Weiser says. He recommends incorporating stretching into your routine to increase flexibility and maintain core strength, which he says is essential for back health (since your back is part of your core).

If you've reviewed this list and are having trouble choosing the best walking shoe for you, consider your foot type and needs. For instance, if you have flat feet, wide feet, or other specific conditions, choose the pick that will provide you with the most support and comfort.