I Walk 12,000+ Steps Per Day In KLAW Shoes (& Always Get Compliments)
Confession: November was my lowest step count of the year. It happens—but when my movement routine is stagnant, the rest of my life starts to follow suit.
That’s why I recently upgraded my shoe collection with a pair of cloud-like walking sneakers to help me close out the year on a high note: KLAW 528 walking shoes.
As soon as I opened the box, I was in love. Not only is the chunky silhouette a magnet for compliments, but I quickly discovered the podiatrist-designed sneakers keep my feet comfortable, supported, and aligned.
Now, I’m back to averaging 15,000 steps per day (and I’m feeling like myself again)—so I obviously can’t stop raving about my KLAWs. Here's why I think every regular walker should consider a pair.
- I walk 12,000+ steps per day and find the high arch support and cushioned insole make every step feel bouncy and light.
- I could wear these sneakers straight out of the box, but they may feel a little strange if you're not used to arch support.
- The wide toe box is actually large enough to accommodate bunions. Plus, the chunkier construction allows for a loose fit that even though with wide feet could appreciate.
- The chunky, minimalist design elevates any outfit, and I got so many compliments (even from strangers!) when I wore them.
- The $148 cost an investment, but I would purchase again in a heartbeat (especially in other colors).
Exclusive promo code
6 reasons everyone should try out KLAW sneakers
They’re podiatrist-approved
The KLAW 528 walking shoe was designed with New York podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, and they have the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) seal of approval—so you can trust they’ll be beneficial to your foot health.
They keep my feet supported & aligned
KLAW’s ‘Biomechanics System’ offers support along the entire arch of your foot as you move. What’s more, the shoes have a deep heel cup to promote stability and stop your feet from tilting in or out while you’re walking.
I wear my KLAWs on outdoor walks and on my walking pad every day, and the thoughtful design keeps my feet, ankles, knees, and back aligned.
My feet have never been more comfortable
I can barely feel the impact of the ground when I’m wearing my KLAW sneakers! There’s cushioning at the heel and the forefoot, so I feel supported through every step.
They’re warm, but not heavy
I’d expect a shoe with so much cushioning to feel heavy on my feet, but they’re actually surprisingly lightweight! I do think they’re best for cooler weather, though—and I love that they keep my feet warm as the temperatures continue to drop in New York. (Outdoor walks do come with more benefits).
They’re great for wide feet & bunions
I don’t personally have wide feet, but I do have bunions—and I truly appreciate KLAW’s wider toe box. I never feel cramped or uncomfortable, but my feet still feel secure and stable.
If you do have wide feet, you’ll be glad to hear that KLAW has wide sizes as well. They’re also available in half sizes, which for whatever reason feels harder and harder to come by these days.
They’re so cute
Comfort, support, and alignment are top priorities when I’m getting my daily movement in—but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about appearance, too.
The KLAW 528 sneakers are so cute, I get compliments nearly every time I wear them. My typical winter walking attire is leggings or joggers with a heavy coat, and these shoes elevate the look from loungewear to athleisure.
They’re available in six colorways: gamma white, lucid blue, lotus pink, kuiper black, helio yellow, and aero grey. I opted for the white, but I’ve got my eye on a few more shades (because, yes, this is a shoe you’ll want multiples of).
What I'd change about the KLAW shoes
As much as I love my KLAW sneakers, I have some feedback about the style. First off, I really wish the brand had integrated more eco-friendly materials. I often love to brag about the sustainability of my wardrobe items—and I can't really do that with these shoes.
My only other suggestion? Although I love the monochrome effect, I think it could limit the colors that other people were willing to try. For example, I love that the all-black pair looks like old school 80s workout shoes, but my editor admitted she'd really only wear the style in white.
Are the KLAW shoes worth it?
These walking shoes are 100% worth it. They're on the pricey side at $148, but I'd recommend the KLAW 528 sneakers even without our promo code.
Hear me out: I've interviewed countless podiatrists, and each one has stressed the importance of investing in quality footwear to protect your feet and joints. These fit the bill tenfold (they were designed with a podiatrist, after all).
I've read a few negative reviews about quality, but I'd argue these are lightweight shoes—not poorly constructed ones. I've worn them daily for the last month, and I barely seen any wear or tear.
Sure, I could spend less on a lower quality pair—but my feet wouldn't be nearly as happy and I'd likely be replacing them way sooner.
The takeaway
If you’re looking for a little motivation to stay active in the colder, shorter days, let the KLAW 528 walking shoes be it. They’re comfy, stylish, and just what I needed to kick my movement routine back into gear. Don’t forget to use code MINDBODYGREEN for 15% off your purchase.
