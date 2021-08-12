“Sitting is the new smoking.” I remember hearing a friend say a couple years ago, and was immediately taken aback. How could that be true?

Well, according to the CDC, prolonged sitting time has emerged as a risk factor for various negative health outcomes, including cancer, heart disease, and obesity, just to name a few. Recently, a study published in Sport Sciences for Health found that sitting for prolonged periods of time could also have adverse effects on your mental well-being, in addition to your physical health.

The bottom line is, spending full days sitting at a desk or on the couch can certainly take a toll on the human body. As if the daily grind isn't enough, the pandemic has also severely limited the ability to participate in physical and social activities outside of the home. As a result, staying active can be difficult for many people.

As a health and wellness coach, here are a few tips and tricks I recommend to help you sit less during the day. Trust me, both your physical and mental health will thank you!