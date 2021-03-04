mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recovery
A Simple Standing Spinal Stretch To Loosen Up Your Whole Body

A Simple Standing Spinal Stretch To Loosen Up Your Whole Body

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Woman Squatting

Image by iStock

March 4, 2021 — 23:04 PM

It’s no secret that sitting for prolonged periods of time can have negative effects on overall health. Whether you work a sedentary job or are unwinding with a movie marathon, it’s important to sprinkle little micro-movements into your routine every hour or so. 

By their very essence, micro-movements are simple exercises or stretches that you can do just about anywhere, in any type of clothing, without taking up too much time. If you’re not sure which stretches fall into that category, try this “anytime, anywhere, any situation full body stretch and release,” from Pilates instructor and founder of B The Method, Lia Bartha

The move, which Bartha shared on Instagram, is technically a spinal stretch, but it also loosens up the neck and shoulders, and even targets the lower-body. Here’s how to do it: 

  1. Start with your feet shoulder-width apart
  2. On the inhale, hinge forward, squat down, and bring your arms forward and down.  
  3. On the exhale, straighten your legs, bring your arms down and back, and stand up straight. 
  4. Repeat as many times as it feels good to you. 

Whether you have two minutes to spare before your next meeting, or 15 minutes to bring energy and mobility back into your body, this stretch is a calming, yet effective way to use that time. “The more you reach and stretch in every direction, the more you benefit here,” Bartha writes. 

Along with using this stretch to add movement into a long day of sitting, it can also help wake the body up in the morning, release tension after an intense workout, or simply calm the mind after a stressful day. 

“It really is such a huge stress and tension reliever,” Bartha says in the comment section. “ Like a huge breath of air!” 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Routines

Please Stop Neglecting Your Back Muscles: 7 Bodyweight Exercises To Do

Kristine Thomason
Please Stop Neglecting Your Back Muscles: 7 Bodyweight Exercises To Do
Routines

This Speedy Workout Will Supercharge Your Glutes In Just 5 Minutes

Megan Roup
This Speedy Workout Will Supercharge Your Glutes In Just 5 Minutes
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

The Surprising Snack A Neuroscientist Swears By For Heart & Brain Health

Abby Moore
The Surprising Snack A Neuroscientist Swears By For Heart & Brain Health
Beauty

Whole Foods Market Just Dropped Their Clean Beauty Trends For 2021 & We're Here For It

Jamie Schneider
Whole Foods Market Just Dropped Their Clean Beauty Trends For 2021 & We're Here For It
Spirituality

Pulling This Tarot Card Is Basically A Green Light From The Universe

Sarah Regan
Pulling This Tarot Card Is Basically A Green Light From The Universe
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Vegan Cauliflower Nuggets Take Less Than 20 Minutes To Make

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Cauliflower Nuggets Take Less Than 20 Minutes To Make
Home

Leave Negativity At The Door With These Sacred Home Cleanses

Queen Afua
Leave Negativity At The Door With These Sacred Home Cleanses
Sex

How To Talk About Sexual Pain With Your Doctor So You Get The Care You Need

Kelly Gonsalves
How To Talk About Sexual Pain With Your Doctor So You Get The Care You Need
Beauty

The Genius Trick To Covering Dark Spots Without A Full Face Of Makeup

Alexandra Engler
The Genius Trick To Covering Dark Spots Without A Full Face Of Makeup
Functional Food

This Underrated Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Has Noteworthy Health Benefits

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This Underrated Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Has Noteworthy Health Benefits
Integrative Health

This "Dessert Meditation" Will Transform How You Savor Sweets

Jamie Schneider
This "Dessert Meditation" Will Transform How You Savor Sweets
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/standing-spinal-stretch-to-loosen-up-whole-body-anytime

Your article and new folder have been saved!