It’s no secret that sitting for prolonged periods of time can have negative effects on overall health. Whether you work a sedentary job or are unwinding with a movie marathon, it’s important to sprinkle little micro-movements into your routine every hour or so.

By their very essence, micro-movements are simple exercises or stretches that you can do just about anywhere, in any type of clothing, without taking up too much time. If you’re not sure which stretches fall into that category, try this “anytime, anywhere, any situation full body stretch and release,” from Pilates instructor and founder of B The Method, Lia Bartha.

The move, which Bartha shared on Instagram, is technically a spinal stretch, but it also loosens up the neck and shoulders, and even targets the lower-body. Here’s how to do it: