How To Reduce The Negative Effects Of Sitting

In terms of small but impactful tweaks that you can make to reduce sitting symptoms, fixing your office chair (or wherever you sit the most) and work environment is paramount.

"You want to make sure you have lumbar support to maintain the natural curve in your low back," Kostyukovsky says. "If you don't have a great chair, you can purchase a lumbar support pillow or roll up a towel and prop that behind your low back."

Another overlooked (and usually adjustable) aspect of our chairs is the height. If your chair is too high or too low, it will throw off your body's alignment.

"When sitting, your hips should be above the level of your knees," Kostyukovsky says. "Your feet should be planted on the ground underneath your knees."

If your chair is too high, you can consider putting a box under your feet to prop them up, and if your chair is too low and can't be adjusted, it may be time to search for another.

Wood chairs, metal chairs, small chairs, tall chairs—whatever you have at your disposal, there are ways to adjust it to fit your alignment needs, which, in turn, will make the hours you spend sitting less debilitating. Or if you're super dedicated, grab a standing desk (and stand with good posture, of course).