If you’re looking to keep it simple, this two-ingredient oil from Joy Organics is a great pick. It’s an unscented combination of organic MCT oil (derived from coconuts) and organic full-spectrum hemp that glides across the skin without leaving it sticky.

As this is a newer release from the brand, there aren’t a ton of reviews for it yet.

But the few product ratings on the website are positive with one reviewer raving, “This is my new favorite topical because it absorbs quickly and leaves skin feeling soft. When I use it on my lower back my whole body relaxes. The best part is that it is unscented because I like that there are no unnecessary ingredients.”