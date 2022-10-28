What Is Broad-Spectrum CBD + The Best Hemp CBD Products To Try
If you’re interested in testing out hemp extract but worry about traces of THC naturally present in the plant, then it’s time to consider broad-spectrum hemp CBD. It’s a type of hemp that contains most of the beneficial compounds of the hemp botanical (including CBD, of course), but has been filtered down to 0.0% THC.
Read on for a deeper dive into the world of broad-spectrum hemp, as well as rundown of some of the best broad-spectrum hemp CBD products for a THC-free chill.
What is broad-spectrum CBD?
Like full-spectrum hemp, broad-spectrum extracts have beneficial cannabinoids (including cannabidiol, or CBD), flavonoids, terpenes, and fatty acids. But there’s one key difference: “Typically broad-spectrum means the product contains CBD and other cannabis constituents, like terpenes and cannabinoids, but does not contain any THC,” explains Dave Gordon, M.D., medical cannabis expert and double-board certified doctor.
The THC is typically removed during the extraction process, and batches are then third-party tested to ensure 0.0% THC, which is the defining quality of “broad-spectrum.”
According to Gordon, if you’re unsure whether a product is full or broad-spectrum, it’s best to take a look at a product’s third-party test results—and definitely steer clear of any products that don’t share that information publicly on their website. “There is no formal definition for broad-spectrum, so without looking at third-party test results for the product you still wouldn’t know what the ingredients are just from the label.”
Isolate vs. broad-spectrum vs. full-spectrum
If you’re curious about broad-spectrum hemp, you’ve likely wondered about a few other cannabinoid-related terms that are frequently tossed around. Many companies that produce broad-spectrum hemp CBD oils, gummies, or capsules also create CBD isolate and full-spectrum hemp CBD products, so it’s important to know the key differences between the types.
- Broad-spectrum: As we’ve noted above, this type of CBD includes beneficial compounds like cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids but is filtered to contain 0.0% of one particular phytocannabinoid compound: THC.
- Full-spectrum: Full-spectrum products have cannabidiol and other compounds native to the hemp plant, including 0.3% or less THC by dry weight, which is within the federal limit (and no, won’t get you high). Experts believe the small amount of THC boosts the already existing “entourage effect” from the synergistic compounds in full-spectrum hemp CBD products.
- Isolate: As the name suggests, CBD isolate is streamlined and only contains one phytocannabinoid from hemp: cannabidiol (CBD). Depending on your desired use, the lack of additional compounds might be a pro (no THC) and a con for others (no entourage effect and the least like the original hemp plant)
Whether one of these types is a better fit for you than another will depend on your lifestyle, personal biology and health needs, the potency of the product, and your body’s response to hemp cannabinoids.
How to use broad-spectrum hemp CBD products.
Thanks to the lack of THC, broad-spectrum hemp is a great place to start for new CBD users. Still, how you respond to hemp CBD is based on your body composition, personalized physiological differences, and dosage. If you’re a hemp CBD newbie, be sure to check out our guide to finding the right dosage for you.
When you’re ready to rock with your hemp CBD, Gordon suggests taking your dose with a fat-containing meal, which is thought to promote absorption. “Typically, ingested CBD products are best taken 2 to 3 times per day to maintain steady levels, though some individuals use them once daily or as needed for specific purposes,” he adds.
Here’s a quick example of taking hemp CBD for a specific purpose: If your goal is a sound nights’ sleep, it’s best to take your broad-spectrum hemp CBD about 15 to 30 minutes before bedtime.*
Who should take broad-spectrum hemp?
Broad-spectrum hemp is a good place for beginners or anyone looking to avoid THC entirely. “The small amount of THC in full-spectrum products could still cause a drug test to be positive,” explains Gordon. While this scenario isn’t always true, it’s possible depending on the sensitivity of the drug test and how frequently one consumes THC-containing hemp.
Still, if you’re more experienced with hemp CBD and hoping to reap the—ahem—full spectrum of benefits, Gordon says full-spectrum CBD is the way to go. “If no drug testing is involved, I would always recommend full-spectrum products because the tiny amounts of THC adds to the potential therapeutic value.”
How we picked:
All of the brands we picked are transparent about their production process and third-party testing, providing easy access to lab results (certificate of analysis or COA) online.
All of the brands on our list use US or European grown (and mostly organic) hemp, as well as other quality ingredients. When a product shines in the organic department, we’ll call it out.
We read hundreds of reviews (both positive and negative) from real people who have tried these hemp CBD products—and even had our staff test as many options as possible.
Some folks prefer flavored tinctures, while others prefer to consume their hemp CBD in gummy or capsule form. However you prefer to take hemp CBD, and whatever your preferred potency, we’ve got a quality broad-spectrum product on our list for you.
Your cheat sheet to CBD dosage:
Again, hemp CBD affects each person differently. For a baseline reference, here’s how we categorize hemp CBD potency here at mindbodygreen:
- Gentle: Less than 20 mg of hemp CBD per serving
- Moderate: 20 to 40 mg of hemp CBD per serving
- Strong: 40+ mg of hemp CBD per serving
Our picks of the best broad-spectrum CBD products:
Best gummies: FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies
Pros:
- Gelatin-free
- Comes in broad- and full-spectrum varieties
Cons:
- Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Not all ingredients in formula are organic
- Reviewers note a bit of an aftertaste
If you’re looking to improve your relationship with sleep, these gummies from FOCL fit the bill. The pectin gummies combine 25 mg of hemp CBD with 15 mg of CBN with additional calm-inducing ingredients like passion flower extract (an herb that eases feelings of stress) and L-theanine (an amino acid that promotes relaxation).*
Also available as a full-spectrum option, this vegan option is GMO-free and has 2.5g of added sugars (from organic tapioca and cane sugar) per gummy, which is less than many other brands in the space. Also featured in our roundup of the best CBD gummies for sleep, they have a slight hemp aftertaste.
Sustainability & Packaging: FOCL sources hemp from a farm in New Mexico, but it occasionally sources from other U.S.-based growers that meet standards. All hemp undergoes CO2 extraction, a nontoxic and environmentally safe process, and the final product ships out in a glass jar.
Transparency: All FOCL products are third-party lab tested with results of the assessments visible here.
Best moisturizing cream: Prima CBD Body Butter
Pros:
- Environmentally-friendly business
Cons:
- Not for scent-averse
- Only one size/strength available
Whether you’re looking to soothe cranky skin or just moisturize like you mean it, this body butter from Prima delivers. It’s a super thick cream that uses cloves, ylang ylang, citrus, and geranium, for a luxurious scent. And, not only does it smell delicious, it includes hydrating shea butter, coconut oil, olive oil, and cocoa butter for an über-moisturizing formula. It’s not greasy, though, which plenty of reviewers rave about.
Sustainability & packaging: Prima has several certifications for sustainability efforts, is a Certified B Corporation, and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. We appreciate the brand’s effort towards sustainability by using recycled materials for packaging, ditching plastic, and staying carbon neutral. You can even return your empty jars with a prepaid shipping label through its Recycle for Real program!
Transparency: You can find the COA for this body butter on the product page.
Best flavored tincture: Joy Organics Orange Bliss Broad-Spectrum CBD Tincture
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Multiple flavor options
- Carbon-neutral shipping
Cons:
- Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
Joy Organics is one of the best CBD brands on the market today for quality, product variety, and organic farming (it’s in the name!). It’s also one of the few companies that formulates broad-spectrum CBD oil in multiple flavors, such as orange bliss, tranquil mint, and summer lemon. (There’s an unflavored option, too).
Along with offering a handful of flavors, the brand offers the flavored tinctures in multiple strengths, including a gentle 15 mg of hemp CBD per serving, a moderate 30 mg of hemp CBD per serving, and a strong 45 mg of hemp CBD per serving. Regardless of potency, the formula packs just three ingredients: organic hemp, organic flavoring, and organic coconut-derived MCT oil.
Across the board, these USDA certified organic tinctures get great reviews from customers, and the smooth flavor is commonly called out as a highlight. One reviewer even puts the orange bliss tincture in their coffee daily.
Sustainability & packaging: Joy Organics sources hemp from USDA certified organic farms and offsets all of the carbon emissions generated through its shipping process by partnering with Carbon Fund, which allows the company to provide carbon-neutral shipping. Packaging should be curbside recyclable, as long as it’s properly cleaned.
Transparency: All of Joy Organics’ COAs are available on its website. It also includes instructions on how to find your lot number on your product at home.
Best low-dose capsules : Joy Organics Broad-Spectrum CBD Softgels
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Flavorless capsules
Cons:
- Not vegan
- Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
A great pick for anyone new to hemp CBD, these broad-spectrum softgels from Joy Organics offer a super gentle dose of 10 mg of hemp CBD per capsule. This flavorless formula is pretty minimalistic compared to the cbdMD pick above, which might be a pro for some. And, as with all Joy Organics’ products, these softgels use USDA certified organic hemp. The only downsides to these capsules are that they’re not vegan and contain MCT oil, which makes them unfriendly to most folks with a nut allergy.
Sustainability & transparency: As we mentioned above, Joy Organics farms hemp on USDA certified organic farms and provides carbon-neutral shipping. And, as with its tinctures, the COA for these capsules is available on Joy Organics’ website.
Best CBD capsules: cbdMD Calm Capsules
Pros:
- Flavorless capsules
- Includes ashwagandha, chamomile, & L-theanine
Cons:
- Not organic
- Plastic bottle & fewer sustainable practices
For a flavorless option, these broad-spectrum capsules from cbdMD are a solid pick. In addition to 33.8 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract per serving (two capsules), the capsules also pack cbdMD’s proprietary “calm blend,” which is a combination of soothing and beneficial ingredients like ashwagandha, green tea extract, L-theanine, and chamomile. Reviewers say it’s a helpful addition to their daily routine for reducing stress and encouraging deeper sleep.*
Sustainability & packaging: While cbdMD makes a quality product and uses US-grown hemp, the brand doesn’t shine in the sustainability department. If organic ingredients and sustainable shipping are important to you, this option might not be your jam.
Transparency: cbdMD clearly displays the COA for these capsules in downloadable-PDF form on the product page. It also shares the brand’s sourcing and extraction process, along with third-party testing results, on the about page.
Best cooling cream: CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cream
Pros:
- Fragrance-free
- White willow bark & caffeine for joints
Cons:
- No lower potency option
CBD creams may help with joint aches and pains by supporting a healthy inflammatory response. In addition to broad-spectrum hemp CBD, this Muscle & Joint Cream from CBDfx combines white willow bark and caffeine for inflammatory balance, along with cooling menthol for a soothing sensation.
Reviewers say it’s lightweight and fast-absorbing with too much of a smell, despite the menthol. You can choose from either a 1,000 or 3,000 mg potency (CBD newbies, we recommend starting with the 1,000 mg option). Just know that the higher the potency, the more expensive this cream gets.
Sustainability & packaging: CBDfx farms hemp grown organically and uses an energy-efficient CO2 extraction process to draw out CBD. Its packaging is made from curbside-recyclable plastics and glass.
Transparency: The COA for this cream was easy to find on the product description page. CBDfx also uses a team of medical advisors to review all of the product information on their pages.
Best organic tincture: R&R Medicinals Fresh Mint THC-Free Tincture
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- 2 mg of minor cannabinoids
Cons:
- Only one flavor & potency option for broad-spectrum
- Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
We like our hemp ACAP (as clean as possible) at mbg, so we do our best to seek out U.S. hemp brands that use organic farming practices or those that source hemp from Europe, where agriculture standards are much higher and regulations are tighter, too. R&R Medicinals is a great pick in this department, as it uses USDA certified organic hemp in its products, including its Mint THC-Free tincture.
The brand spent nine months perfecting this broad-spectrum pick, settling on a moderate-strength formula that packs 33.3 mg of broad-spectrum hemp per serving. Available as a single bottle of three-pack, it also has 2 mg of minor cannabinoids, such as CBC, CBN, CBG, and CBDv. This clean formula only has three ingredients: organic hemp extract, organic MCT oil, and organic mint flavor. (Of course, the potential downside is that the coconut-derived MCT oil means this tincture isn’t suited for those with tree nut allergies specific to coconut.)
Sustainability & packaging: R&R uses a clean CO2 extraction process and partners with certified organic farms to source its U.S. hemp. It doesn’t make any additional statements around sustainability or recycled materials, although packaging should be curbside recyclable if properly cleaned.
Transparency: The COA for this oil was readily available on the product page, which we love to see. R&R is also happy to educate consumers about its farming, extraction process, and more on the about page. It also offers a 60-day money back guarantee, so if you’re not happy after trying this tincture at least once a day for a few weeks, you can get a full refund.
FAQ
Is broad-spectrum CBD any good?
While quality varies greatly from brand to brand (and results vary from person to person), if you’re looking to avoid THC without losing beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, a reputable broad-spectrum hemp product might be for you.
What’s the difference between full- and broad-spectrum CBD?
Full-spectrum hemp uses all components of the hemp plant extract, which means it contains all the beneficial compounds including cannabinoids, fatty acids, flavonoids, and terpenes. Broad-spectrum CBD includes the same beneficial compounds, like cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, but is filtered to contain 0.0% THC.
Will broad-spectrum CBD fail drug tests?
Because broad-spectrum hemp CBD has been filtered to remove THC, you’re less likely to see it pop up on a drug test. Still, if you’re concerned (and say, your job depends on frequent drug testing), it’s best to avoid hemp CBD.
Which is stronger, full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD?
According to Gordon, one isn’t necessarily stronger than the other, as it ultimately depends on the ingredients and potency. “While there are no formal definitions for broad- or full-spectrum hemp CBD products, typically a full-spectrum product will contain small amounts of THC in addition to CBD and the other constituents. That small amount of THC, while not intoxicating or impairing, still has therapeutic value and thus, if all the other ingredients are the same, the full-spectrum product with tiny amounts of THC will likely have more therapeutic effects.”
What are the side effects of broad-spectrum hemp CBD?
High-quality hemp CBD is considered mostly safe to use, but as people react differently there are a few potential side effects, like GI upset and tiredness.“CBD can also interact with some prescription medications, so anyone taking prescriptions should consult with a medical professional prior to adding CBD to their regimen,” says Gordon.
The takeaway.
While full-spectrum is often thought of as the gold standard for hemp CBD, the truth is, THC isn’t for everyone. Luckily, broad-spectrum hemp CBD products allow you to reap the benefits of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids without the THC. It’s a good place for beginners, or anyone undergoing routine drug testing, and hopefully the easy intro you need to welcome any form of hemp CBD into your routine.
Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets. Her past gigs include copywriting for Daily Burn, teaching cycle classes at Swerve, and covering fitness for Greatist. She's obsessed with running, movies, and her dog, Bonnie.