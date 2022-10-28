What Is Broad-Spectrum CBD + The Best Hemp CBD Products To Try

Like full-spectrum hemp, broad-spectrum extracts have beneficial cannabinoids (including cannabidiol, or CBD), flavonoids, terpenes, and fatty acids. But there’s one key difference: “Typically broad-spectrum means the product contains CBD and other cannabis constituents, like terpenes and cannabinoids, but does not contain any THC,” explains Dave Gordon, M.D., medical cannabis expert and double-board certified doctor.

The THC is typically removed during the extraction process, and batches are then third-party tested to ensure 0.0% THC, which is the defining quality of “broad-spectrum.”

According to Gordon, if you’re unsure whether a product is full or broad-spectrum, it’s best to take a look at a product’s third-party test results—and definitely steer clear of any products that don’t share that information publicly on their website. “There is no formal definition for broad-spectrum, so without looking at third-party test results for the product you still wouldn’t know what the ingredients are just from the label.”