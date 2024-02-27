The 6 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Support A Relaxed State & Evoke Calm*

The 6 Best CBD Gummies Of 2026 And Their Benefits, Tested By Our Editors
Our top picks for the best CBD gummies
- Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
- Best daily: Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies
- Best for sleep: Extract Labs Full Spectrum CBD Gummies PM Formula
- Best for promoting calm: Plus CBD Calm Gummies
- Best low sugar: Garden of Life Dr. Formulated CBD Gummies
- Best for kids: Wild Theory CBD Kids Gummies
Hemp CBD, officially called cannabidiol, is having its moment. Of course, when manufacturers were given the green light to farm and sell hemp CBD, options for hemp CBD gummies exploded.
And like any supplement, some of those options are good, and others? Not so great.
To help you sort through the options, we tested numerous brands on the market and narrowed down the list to the seven best CBD gummies on the market.
All of these brands source their hemp CBD from high-quality hemp (often organic), limit the use of excipients (or unwanted extras), and provide full transparency into product testing with an easy-to-access certificate of analysis (COA).
Find our top picks below.
What are the benefits of CBD gummies?
We’re still in the early stages of understanding the full health benefits of hemp CBD, as well as other cannabinoids. However, it’s known that hemp CBD supports the endocannabinoid system or ECS, which is your body’s internal balance network.
Research shows1 this allows hemp CBD to promote stress management and encourage a sense of calm.*
And when it comes to gummies, in particular, it’s hard to deny how easy they are to take compared to an oil or tincture. Each gummy offers a premeasured amount of hemp CBD per serving, and they typically have a less hemp-forward flavor.
They’re also convenient; you can throw the bottle in your car or your bag and have it on hand whenever you need it.
Of course, gummies are also candies—which means they're bound to have long ingredient lists and additional sugars. If you're hoping to minimize the additional ingredients in your supplements, opt for hemp CBD tincture or oil (which can have as few as two ingredients).
How we chose the best CBD gummies
- Clean formulas: You won’t find any synthetic dyes or artificial flavors in this line-up—we opted for brands delivering delicious gummies with clean formulas. Bonus: They’re all vegan.
- Hemp source: All the gummies on our list come from hemp that’s sourced from local, organic, or European farms with high standards for quality.
- Transparency: When choosing a hemp CBD, third-party lab testing and certificates of analysis (COAs) are vital to ensuring you’re getting what you’re paying for. We chose companies that make this information readily available.
- Trust: The gummies on this list come from brands that have been in the business for years and have built customer trust. That trust is reiterated by easily accessible data and testing information on the manufacturer’s site.
The best CBD gummies of 2024
Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Incredibly clean formula
- Suitable for vegans
- Available in two strengths
Cons:
- Trace levels of THC (if that’s not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate20mg CBD per serving
Servings:15
Total sugar:4g
Organic hemp:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.13
Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies have one of the cleanest formulas out there; the innovative vegan pick uses organic blue agave, organic tapioca syrup, and organic cane sugar in place of high-fructose corn syrup or other cheap sugar sources. It also skips artificial dyes and flavors in favor of natural swaps; organic beetroot provides a rich berry color, and a combination of organic strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry flavors gives the gummy a delightfully fruity taste.
The full-spectrum formula comes in two strengths; a moderate option with 20 milligrams of CBD per serving and stronger dose with 50 milligrams of CBD per serving. (A serving is two gummies). Both options use USDA certified organic hemp CBD from local Kentucky farms and are available at a discounted price for subscribers.
What our testers say:
Best daily: Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Made with organic hemp from own family farms
- Certified B Corp
- No artificial dyes or colors
Cons:
- Not entirely organic
- Trace levels of THC
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut) due to MCT oil
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:GentleModerate15mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Total sugar:4g
Organic hemp:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.10
Charlotte’s Web was one of the first companies to offer hemp CBD, even before it took off in popularity. The brand grows its own organic hemp on small family farms in Colorado and is also a certified B Corporation.
Their Daily Wellness line is our top pick from their lineup for those who want something they can take daily, morning or night. The vegan formula has 25mg of hemp CBD per serving, which is two gummies. (Pro tip: Reduce the dose by only consuming one gummy.)
What’s more, these gummies are made with organic, full-spectrum hemp extract, which retains additional beneficial cannabinoids—as well as flavonoids, terpenes, and other compounds—in addition to cannabidiol. Most of the other ingredients are also organic and the gummies get their natural color from fruit and vegetable juices, rather than dyes—but there’s only one flavor, raspberry lime (via organic natural flavors).
Best for sleep: Extract Labs Full Spectrum CBD Gummies PM Formula
Pros:
- One gummy serving
- Hemp sourced from local farms
- Some inactive ingredients are organic
Cons:
- Hemp is not organic
- Slight hemp aftertaste
- Nutritional info (calories, sugars) not obvious
- Plastic bottle
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate30mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Total sugar:2g
Organic hemp:No
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
A large case study found that taking 25 to 75 milligrams of CBD per a day could promote mental and physical relaxation, which may help you fall asleep faster.* Boulder Colorado-based Extract Labs' PM Gummies fall right within this range with 30mg hemp CBD per serving—but that’s not their only rockstar ingredient.
Along with CBD, the formula also has 10mg of cannabinol (CBN), another phytochemical compound extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant that may encourage sleepiness.* This double whammy is delivered as a fruity vegan gummy in a mix of Lemonade, Mixed Berry, and Orange Cream flavors.
These gummies also feature a clean ingredient list, which includes natural flavors, along with organic cane sugar and tapioca syrup, to minimize the hemp flavor. Bonus: They’re also naturally colored with turmeric, spirulina, vegetable juice, and annatto (a food coloring made from the seeds of the achiote tree).
Related: The 7 Best Hemp CBD Gummies For Sleep That Promote A Relaxed State
Best for promoting calm: Plus CBD Calm Gummies
Pros:
- Organically sweetened
- Additional calming ingredients
- Less sugar than most gummies
Cons:
- Hemp isn’t organic
- Some users don’t like the taste
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle10mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Total sugar:2g
Organic hemp:No
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.11
Incorporating a calming supplement into your rotation is a great way to support your body’s stress response—and these hemp CBD gummies are a great place to start. Along with 10mg of hemp CBD, these low dosage gummies also include 100 milligrams of L-theanine and 50 milligrams of 5-HTP to further help ease stress and occasional anxiousness.*
Each vegan gummy equals one serving and has a fairly clean ingredient list. (Think: organic cane sugar and organic tapioca syrup.) Naturally colored with the carotenoid lycopene, the 15-calorie gummies taste like strawberry lemonade, which reviewers say “tastes great.”
Plus CBD’s hemp isn't organic, but it is grown in Europe with EU-certified hemp seeds, which means it contains even less THC than other full-spectrum picks. (The European Union limits hemp to less than 0.2% THC by dry weight.)
Best low sugar: Garden of Life Dr. Formulated CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Sourced from organic hemp
- Sweetened with fruit
- Clean and innovative formula
Cons:
- Might be too low dose for some
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle10mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Total sugar:1g
Organic hemp:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.08
Garden of Life has been in the supplement game for almost 25 years, but recently introduced hemp CBD gummies as interest in phytocannabinoids has increased in recent years. Formulated in conjunction with board-certified neurologist David Perlmutter, M.D., these chewy gummies are made with broad-spectrum hemp to ensure no traces of THC.
True to the company’s values of using whole food and clean ingredients, the hemp used in the vegan gummy comes from organic plants grown in the U.S. It’s then combined with organic MCT oil from coconuts and an innovative fruit base (made with the purées, juices, and pectins of apples, peaches, strawberries, and mangoes).
Additional organic flavoring comes from pineapple and mango, and the final product is dusted in citrus fiber to replicate that sugar-dusted coasting seen on many popular candies.
Best for kids: Wild Theory CBD Kids Gummies
Pros:
- Sourced from organic hemp
- Natural sweeteners and flavors
- No trace levels of THC
- Non-GMO
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- No entourage effect (just CBD)
Type:Isolate
Potency:25mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Total sugar:3.5g
Organic hemp:Yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
Most parents know that it’s often easier to convince a kid to take a gummy supplement than any other form—and this option is also formulated to appeal to parents. The strawberry-flavored gummies get their flavor from natural strawberry extract and are sweetened with organic cane sugar and tapioca. Instead of artificial dyes, the brand uses beets to get the bright red hue of this gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free pick.
Wild Theory opts for a CBD isolate (from organic hemp grown on local family farms in Wisconsin) rather than a full- or broad-spectrum hemp extract, so you won’t find any traces of THC.
Comparing the best CBD gummies
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|CBD type
|Strength
|Sugar per serving
|Organic hemp
|Cornbread Hemp Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies
|$40
|$0.13
|Full-spectrum
|20mg per serving (moderate) or 50mg per serving (strong)
|4g
|Yes
|Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies
|$45
|$0.10
|Full-spectrum
|15mg per serving (gentle)
|4g
|Yes
|Extract Labs Full Spectrum CBD Gummies PM Formula
|$70
|$0.07
|Full-spectrum
|30mg per serving (moderate)
|2g
|No
|Plus CBD Calm Gummies
|$35
|$0.11
|Full-spectrum
|10mg per serving (gentle)
|2g
|No
|Garden of Life Dr. Formulated CBD Gummies
|$24
|$0.08
|Broad-spectrum
|10mg per serving (gentle)
|1g
|Yes
|Wild Theory CBD Kids Gummies
|$40
|$0.05
|Isolate
|25mg per serving (moderate)
|3.5g
|Yes
How to choose a hemp CBD gummy
Just like any other supplement, not all CBD gummies are created equally. When choosing one, you want to consider potency, hemp CBD source, the full ingredient list, calories and sugars per serving, brand reputation, flavor profile (since we all have personal tastes), and overall transparency around testing.
Potency
The right hemp CBD dose for you largely depends on why you’re taking it. It’s best to check in with your doctor about specific dosages, but when looking at hemp CBD gummies, you’ll often see each serving providing between 10 to 50mg of hemp CBD.
If you’re new to hemp CBD, it’s a good idea to start on the lower end to see how you feel before slowly working your way up to higher doses if needed based on your body composition or for certain health support areas.
Hemp and CBD source
Hemp CBD is extracted from the industrial hemp plant, which is also called Cannabis sativa. There are different ways that hemp is grown, but it’s best to opt for hemp that’s either organic or sourced from the European Union—and any local sourcing should earn a brand extra brownie points.
Ingredients
Although hemp CBD is the active ingredient in these gummies, it’s still important to pay attention to any other active ingredients (if it’s a multi-ingredient formula) and the full array of inactive ingredients as well.
Many gummies have artificial sweeteners and synthetic dyes for colors, as well as other undesirable ingredients such as chemical preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), and more.
The gummies on our list defy these concerns; they swap HFCS for organic sugars or natural fruits. We also stuck with vegan formulas, which use pectin instead of gelatin to get the food’s signature chewy signature.
Additionally, it’s important to consider any inactive ingredients (the items in the “other ingredients” list). Some of the hemp CBD gummies marketed for sleep or calm also have ingredients like chamomile, melatonin, or L-theanine.
These ingredients aren’t necessarily “good” or “bad,” they’re just something you should be aware of when narrowing down your options.
Testing
Any hemp CBD you purchase should have third-party testing data and an accessible certificate of analysis (COA).
These reports from accredited labs not only confirm the potency of a product, but they also confirm that contaminants, like heavy metals, microbials like mold, and pesticides, are absent or in negligible amounts.
If COAs and third-party testing aren’t available directly on the manufacturer’s website, contact them directly to see if they can send the information to you.
Why this matters for your longevity
As we mentioned above, research around CBD is still in the beginning stages. However, the early findings—particularly those surrounding CBD and stress—are promising and our experts agree that the CBD space is certainly worth keeping an eye on.
If gummies are your preferred way to take CBD, you'll want to make sure you're aware of the added ingredients and sugar content. And, if you're taking a CBD gummy for sleep, it's important to always brush your teeth after you chew it.
And remember: because hemp CBD still isn't regulated by the FDA it's crucial that you do your homework before purchasing a product, be it a gummy, oil, or capsule.
Frequently asked questions
How long does it take for CBD gummies to work?
Unlike hemp CBD oils, which initially undergoes sublingual absorption before swallowing, hemp CBD gummies are chewed and then swallowed, traveling through the digestive system before they can enter the bloodstream and take full effect. The exact time frame depends on your individual digestion, absorption, and metabolism of the phytocannabinoids, but on average it takes about 30 minutes to an hour.
Are there side effects to CBD gummies?
Many people take hemp CBD gummies without any problems, but there is a chance you might experience some side effects. The most common side effects include fatigue, loose stools, and appetite or weight changes. Hemp CBD may also interact with certain medications, so make sure you check in with your doctor before starting any new nutritional supplement regimen.
The takeaway
Hemp CBD gummies are an easy—and delicious—way to reap the benefits of phytocannabinoids, including the famous one leading the pack, cannabidiol (CBD).
The best hemp CBD gummies are made from organically grown hemp plants with a clean profile of plant-derived and organic (when possible) excipients (i.e., the additives that confer sweetness, color, flavor, and more to each gummy).
Make sure the company you’re purchasing from also commits to third-party testing and has COAs that are easily accessible.