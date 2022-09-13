The 6 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Support A Relaxed State & Evoke Calm*

Hemp CBD, officially called ​​cannabidiol, is having its moment. This hemp-derived phytonutrient compound became mainstream again fairly recently, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, which re-legalized growing and selling of hemp plant extracts (which by definition contain 0.03% or less of THC by dry weight).

Of course, when manufacturers were given the green light to farm and sell hemp CBD, options for hemp CBD gummies exploded. And like any supplement, some of those options are good, and others? Not so great.

To help you sort through the options, we narrowed down the list to the seven best hemp CBD gummies. All of these brands source their hemp CBD from high-quality hemp (often organic), limit the use of excipients (or unwanted extras), and provide full transparency into product testing with an easy-to-access certificate of analysis (COA).