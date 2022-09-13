The 6 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Support A Relaxed State & Evoke Calm*
Hemp CBD, officially called cannabidiol, is having its moment. This hemp-derived phytonutrient compound became mainstream again fairly recently, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, which re-legalized growing and selling of hemp plant extracts (which by definition contain 0.03% or less of THC by dry weight).
Of course, when manufacturers were given the green light to farm and sell hemp CBD, options for hemp CBD gummies exploded. And like any supplement, some of those options are good, and others? Not so great.
To help you sort through the options, we narrowed down the list to the seven best hemp CBD gummies. All of these brands source their hemp CBD from high-quality hemp (often organic), limit the use of excipients (or unwanted extras), and provide full transparency into product testing with an easy-to-access certificate of analysis (COA).
Quick List:
What are the benefits of CBD gummies?
We’re still in the early stages of understanding the full health benefits of hemp CBD, as well as other cannabinoids. However, it’s known that hemp CBD supports the endocannabinoid system or ECS, which is your body’s internal balance network. Research shows this allows hemp CBD to promote stress management and encourage a sense of calm.*
And when it comes to gummies, in particular, it’s hard to deny how easy they are to take compared to an oil or tincture. Each gummy offers a premeasured amount of hemp CBD per serving, and they typically have a less hemp-forward flavor. They’re also convenient; you can throw the bottle in your car or your bag and have it on hand whenever you need it.
Of course, gummies are also candies—which means they're bound to have long ingredient lists and additional sugars. If you're hoping to minimize the additional ingredients in your supplements, opt for hemp CBD tincture or oil (which can have as few as two ingredients).
How we picked
You won’t find any synthetic dyes or artificial flavors in this line-up—we opted for brands delivering delicious gummies with clean formulas. Bonus: They’re all vegan.
All the gummies on our list come from hemp that’s sourced from local, organic, or European farms with high standards for quality.
When choosing a hemp CBD, third-party lab testing and certificates of analysis (COAs) are vital to ensuring you’re getting what you’re paying for. We chose companies that make this information readily available.
The gummies on this list come from brands that have been in the business for years and have built customer trust. That trust is reiterated by easily accessible data and testing information on the manufacturer’s site.
Our picks for the best hemp CBD gummies of 2022:
Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Incredibly clean formula
- Suitable for vegans
- Available in two strengths
Cons:
- Trace levels of THC (if that’s not your thing)
Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies have one of the cleanest formulas out there; the innovative vegan pick uses organic blue agave, organic tapioca syrup, and organic cane sugar in place of high-fructose corn syrup or other cheap sugar sources. It also skips artificial dyes and flavors in favor of natural swaps; organic beetroot provides a rich berry color, and a combination of organic strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry flavors gives the gummy a delightfully fruity taste.
The full-spectrum formula comes in two strengths; a moderate option with 20 milligrams of CBD per serving and stronger dose with 50 milligrams of CBD per serving. (A serving is two gummies). Both options are USDA certified organic and are available at a discounted price for subscribers.
Sustainability & Packaging: Cornbread Hemp is based in Kentucky, and the company proudly sources its hemp from local organic farms in the area. The gummies ship in a recyclable glass bottle—though we think the chic bottle can easily be repurposed in other ways.
Transparency: Cornbread sends every batch of hemp CBD products to a third-party lab and nothing is released to the public until it’s found to meet stringent standards for contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, and microbials. All third-party lab reports and COAs are available directly on the brand’s product pages.
What our testers say:
Best daily: Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Made with organic hemp from own family farms
- Certified B Corp
- No artificial dyes or colors
Cons:
- Not entirely organic
- Trace levels of THC
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut) due to MCT oil
Charlotte’s Web was one of the first companies to offer hemp CBD, even before it took off in popularity. Over the past couple of years, the brand has continued to perfect its formula and expand the number of hemp CBD products offered.
While the brand offers a few different hemp CBD gummies, the Daily Wellness line is our top pick from the lineup for those who want something they can take daily, morning or night. The vegan formula has 25mg of hemp CBD per serving, which is two gummies. (Pro tip: Reduce the dose by only consuming one gummy.)
What’s more, these gummies are made with organic, full-spectrum hemp extract, which retains additional beneficial cannabinoids—as well as flavonoids, terpenes, and other compounds—in addition to cannabidiol. Most of the other ingredients are also organic and the gummies get their natural color from fruit and vegetable juices, rather than dyes—but there’s only one flavor, raspberry lime (via organic natural flavors).
Sustainability & Packaging: Charlotte’s web grows its own organic hemp on small family farms in Colorado. Started by a band of seven brothers, the company is also B Corp certified.
Transparency: All of the brand’s CBD products follow FDA’s good manufacturing practices (cGMPs) and undergo third-party testing.. Charlotte’s Web also has all COAs on its website, so you can search for a particular product’s data by serial number.
Best for sleep: Extract Labs Full Spectrum CBD Gummies PM Formula
Pros:
- One gummy serving
- Hemp sourced from local farms
- Some inactive ingredients are organic
Cons:
- Hemp is not organic
- Slight hemp aftertaste
- Nutritional info (calories, sugars) not obvious
- Plastic bottle
A large case study found that taking 25 to 75 milligrams of CBD per a day could promote mental and physical relaxation, which may help you fall asleep faster.* Extract Labs PM gummies fall right within this range with 30mg hemp CBD per serving—but that’s not their only rockstar ingredient.
Along with CBD, the formula also has 10mg of cannabinol (CBN), another phytochemical compound extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant that may encourage sleepiness.* This double whammy is delivered as a fruity vegan gummy in a mix of Lemonade, Mixed Berry, and Orange Cream flavors.
While there’s already plenty to love about these gummies, they also feature a clean ingredient list, which includes natural flavors, along with organic cane sugar and tapioca syrup, to minimize the hemp flavor. Bonus: They’re also naturally colored with turmeric, spirulina, vegetable juice, and annatto (a food coloring made from the seeds of the achiote tree).
Sustainability & Packaging: Extract Labs sources its hemp from local farms in Colorado. The extraction, distillation, formulation, packaging, and shipping is all done in-house in the brand’s manufacturing facilities in Boulder, Colorado.
Transparency: Each batch of Extract Labs’ products is third-party tested for solvents, toxins, and potency before being released to the customer. COAs and lab results are available in the online database.
Related: The 7 Best Hemp CBD Gummies For Sleep That Promote A Relaxed State
Best for promoting calm: Plus CBD Calm Gummies
Pros:
- Organically sweetened
- Additional calming ingredients
- Less sugar than most gummies
Cons:
- Hemp isn’t organic
- Some users don’t like the taste
Incorporating a calming supplement into your rotation is a great way to support your body’s stress response—and these hemp CBD gummies are a great place to start. Along with 10mg of hemp CBD, these low dosage gummies also include 100 milligrams of L-theanine and 50 milligrams of 5-HTP to further help ease stress and occasional anxiousness.*
Each vegan gummy equals one serving and has a fairly clean ingredient list. (Think: organic cane sugar and organic tapioca syrup.) Naturally colored with the carotenoid lycopene, the 15-calorie gummies taste like strawberry lemonade, which reviewers say “tastes great.”
Sustainability & Packaging: Plus CBD’s hemp is grown in Europe with EU-certified hemp seeds, which means it contains even less THC than other full-spectrum picks. (The European Union limits hemp to less than 0.2% THC by dry weight.)
Transparency: Plus CBD uses high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) to test every batch for quality (i.e., potency and purity), and then verifies its findings through a third-party testing lab. Each bottle has a QR code that you can use to directly access the COA.
Best low sugar: Garden of Life Dr. Formulated CBD Gummy
Pros:
- Sourced from organic hemp
- Sweetened with fruit
- Clean and innovative formula
Cons:
- Might be too low dose for some
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Contains stevia
Garden of Life has been in the supplement game for almost 25 years, but recently introduced hemp CBD gummies as interest in phytocannabinoids has increased in recent years. Formulated in conjunction with board-certified neurologist David Perlmutter, M.D., these chewy gummies are made with broad-spectrum hemp to ensure no traces of THC.
True to the company’s values of using whole food and clean ingredients, the hemp used in the vegan gummy comes from organic plants grown in the U.S. It’s then combined with organic MCT oil from coconuts and an innovative fruit base (made with the purées, juices, and pectins of apples, peaches, strawberries, and mangoes).
Additional organic flavoring comes from pineapple and mango, and the final product is dusted in citrus fiber to replicate that sugar-dusted coasting seen on many popular candies.
Sustainability & Packaging: Garden of Life has a farm co-op in easten Organic where it grows organic, non-GMO hemp plants for its hemp CBD. In addition to following organic guidelines, Garden of Life also practices regenerative farming.
Transparency: All batches of CBD are tested by a third-party lab to ensure potency and purity. When you receive your gummies, you’ll see a lot number on the bottom, which can be entered onto the website to access the COA.
Best for kids: Wild Theory CBD Kids Gummies
Pros:
- Sourced from organic hemp
- Natural sweeteners and flavors
- No trace levels of THC
- Non-GMO
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- No entourage effect (just CBD)
Most parents know that it’s often easier to convince a kid to take a gummy supplement than any other form—and this option is also formulated to appeal to parents. The strawberry-flavored gummies get their flavor from natural strawberry extract and are sweetened with organic cane sugar and tapioca. Instead of artificial dyes, the brand uses beets to get the bright red hue of this gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free pick.
More importantly, the gummy opts for a CBD isolate from hemp rather than a full- or broad-spectrum hemp extract, so you won’t find any traces of THC. (Click here to learn more about the effects of hemp CBD.)
Sustainability & Packaging: Wild Theory is a family-owned company that sources organic hemp from local family farms in Wisconsin. Each batch undergoes third-party testing to ensure that it meets quality standards.
Transparency: Each Wild Theory product contains a batch number that you can enter directly on the site to pull up the corresponding COA.
How to choose a hemp CBD gummy.
Just like any other supplement, not all CBD gummies are created equally. When choosing one, you want to consider potency, hemp CBD source, the full ingredient list, calories and sugars per serving, brand reputation, flavor profile (since we all have personal tastes), and overall transparency around testing.
Potency
The right hemp CBD dose for you largely depends on why you’re taking it. It’s best to check in with your doctor about specific dosages, but when looking at hemp CBD gummies, you’ll often see each serving providing between 10 to 50mg of hemp CBD.
If you’re new to hemp CBD, it’s a good idea to start on the lower end to see how you feel before slowly working your way up to higher doses if needed based on your body composition or for certain health support areas.
Hemp CBD source
Hemp CBD is extracted from the industrial hemp plant, which is also called Cannabis sativa. There are different ways that hemp is grown, but it’s best to opt for hemp that’s either organic or sourced from the European Union—and any local sourcing should earn a brand extra brownie points.
Ingredients
Although hemp CBD is the active ingredient in these gummies, it’s still important to pay attention to any other active ingredients (if it’s a multi-ingredient formula) and the full array of inactive ingredients as well. Many gummies have artificial sweeteners and synthetic dyes for colors, as well as other undesirable ingredients such as chemical preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), and more.
The gummies on our list defy these concerns; they swap HFCS for organic sugars or natural fruits. We also stuck with vegan formulas, which use pectin instead of gelatin to get the food’s signature chewy signature.
Additionally, it’s important to consider any inactive ingredients (the items in the “other ingredients” list). Some of the hemp CBD gummies marketed for sleep or calm also have ingredients like chamomile, melatonin, or L-theanine. These ingredients aren’t necessarily “good” or “bad,” they’re just something you should be aware of when narrowing down your options.
Testing
Any hemp CBD you purchase should have third-party testing data and an accessible certificate of analysis (COA). These reports from accredited labs not only confirm the potency of a product, but they also confirm that contaminants, like heavy metals, microbials like mold, and pesticides, are absent or in negligible amounts.
If COAs and third-party testing aren’t available directly on the manufacturer’s website, contact them directly to see if they can send the information to you.
FAQ
How long does it take for CBDgummies to work?
Unlike hemp CBD oils, which initially undergoes sublingual absorption before swallowing, hemp CBD gummies are chewed and then swallowed, traveling through the digestive system before they can enter the bloodstream and take full effect. The exact time frame depends on your individual digestion, absorption, and metabolism of the phytocannabinoids, but on average it takes about 30 minutes to an hour.
Are there side effects to CBD gummies?
Many people take hemp CBD gummies without any problems, but there is a chance you might experience some side effects. The most common side effects include fatigue, loose stools, and appetite or weight changes. Hemp CBD may also interact with certain medications, so make sure you check in with your doctor before starting any new nutritional supplement regimen.
The takeaway.
Hemp CBD gummies are an easy—and delicious—way to reap the benefits of phytocannabinoids, including the famous one leading the pack, cannabidiol (CBD). The best hemp CBD gummies are made from organically grown hemp plants with a clean profile of plant-derived and organic (when possible) excipients (i.e., the additives that confer sweetness, color, flavor, and more to each gummy). Make sure the company you’re purchasing from also commits to third-party testing and has COAs that are easily accessible.
Lindsay Boyers is a holistic nutritionist specializing in gut health, mood disorders, and functional nutrition. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State University, and she holds a Certificate in Holistic Nutrition Consulting from the American College of Healthcare Sciences.
She has written twelve books and has had more than 2,000 articles published across various websites. Lindsay currently works full time as a freelance health writer. She truly believes that you can transform your life through food, proper mindset and shared experiences. That's why it's her goal to educate others, while also being open and vulnerable to create real connections with her clients and readers.