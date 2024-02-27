The 6 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Support A Relaxed State & Evoke Calm*

Charlotte’s Web was one of the first companies to offer hemp CBD, even before it took off in popularity. The brand grows its own organic hemp on small family farms in Colorado and is also a certified B Corporation.

Their Daily Wellness line is our top pick from their lineup for those who want something they can take daily, morning or night. The vegan formula has 25mg of hemp CBD per serving, which is two gummies. (Pro tip: Reduce the dose by only consuming one gummy.)

What’s more, these gummies are made with organic, full-spectrum hemp extract, which retains additional beneficial cannabinoids—as well as flavonoids, terpenes, and other compounds—in addition to cannabidiol. Most of the other ingredients are also organic and the gummies get their natural color from fruit and vegetable juices, rather than dyes—but there’s only one flavor, raspberry lime (via organic natural flavors).

View COAs here.