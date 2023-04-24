Do CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain Actually Work? Here's What An Expert Says
Not only does sleep deprivation leave you feeling depleted of energy, research shows that it also negatively impacts brain function—meaning there’s a long-term impact of a night spent tossing and turning. Luckily, the best CBD gummies for sleep and pain are ready to help.
The link between CBD & sleep
Whether you struggle with night-time aches or simply can’t fall asleep at bed-time, a hemp-derived CBD gummy is a great way to get yourself ready to snooze.*
Research around cannabidiol (CBD) as a sleep aid is in the early stages, but it’s promising. A 2020 review1 found that the cannabinoid can encourage feelings of calm, which helps keep those pre-bedtime scaries at bay.*
A 2019 retrospective case study2 echoes these findings; more than 66% of patients who took CBD saw their sleep score improve in the first month. Medical cannabis expert Dave Gordon M.D., a double board-certified doctor in both internal and integrative medicine, offers similar anecdotal evidence.
“While CBD doesn’t make people drowsy like traditional sleeping medications, many individuals report that taking CBD helps them with sleep,” explains Gordon. He ties this effect back to the endocannabinoid system (ECS), a bodily system that plays a key role in a variety of bodily functions—including sleep.
Your ECS has two parts: cannabinoids and cannabinoid receptors. Your body can either make cannabinoids, called endocannabinoids, or they can be introduced to the body from plants (phytocannabinoids).
When you consume hemp-derived CBD, you introduce new cannabinoids into your ECS. This improves the system’s function, per Gordon, which can have a positive impact on your sleep.
“Additionally, discomfort and stress are common reasons for poor sleep and CBD might help with those symptoms, allowing individuals to rest easier,*” he adds.
Integrative medical physician and holistic health specialist, June Chin, D.O. agrees. “CBD directs the brain to activate the parasympathetic nervous system3, which induces a state of calm,” she says. “CBD may reduce the amount of time it takes to fall asleep and help you get a more restful night's sleep.”*
The link between CBD and pain
As with sleep, CBD as a tool for combating body aches is preliminary. Still, there is evidence to suggest4 that CBD may help our bodies generate an anti-inflammatory response and, as a result, help manage pain.*
Our experts agree: “CBD reduces the inflammation that causes pain,” explains Chin. “So, instead of popping a few painkillers, which may irritate your stomach and potentially strain your liver, a supportive dose of CBD can take the edge off of aches from a muscle strain.”
Gordon adds, “Reducing inflammation and calming the nervous system are just a couple of the many different mechanisms through which CBD works to help manage pain. Full-spectrum products that include small amounts of THC are especially beneficial, as even these [typically] non-impairing amounts of THC add to pain relieving effects.”
Gordon’s comment describes the entourage effect, which suggests that different components of the cannabis plant are more effective when they work together than when they’re alone.
While most people know of THC or CBD, hemp actually contains additional phytocannabinoid, along with flavonoids and terpenes. The more of these compounds your CBD product retains, the most potential benefits you can reap.
Of course, the right hemp product for you will come down to the exact needs and whether or not you’re getting drug tested, as full-spectrum products could show up.
It’s also important to remember that a topical form of CBD, like a balm or cream, may be better for localized pain relief. Chin even recommends pairing both a CBD gummy with a topical product for these cases.
Can one CBD gummy help with both sleep and pain?
One of the beauties of ingestible CBD, according to Gordon, is its ability to cover a lot of ground via our ECS, which keeps our body in balance.
“Healing is most effective when you treat the root causes of issues, rather than just band-aid symptoms,” he explains. “The ECS can reduce inflammation and calm an overactive fight-or-flight response, which are root causes at the heart of nearly all chronic conditions. Thus, it’s not surprising when a single quality CBD product can help people with a range of different issues.”
How we picked:
Transparency
Per our experts’ advice, all of the brands on this list made it easy to find their third party test results and certificates of analysis (COA). Plus, most are incredibly transparent about their sourcing, production, and shipping processes.
Hemp source
All of the brands on this list use hemp that’s sourced from organic, US, or European farms. We’ll call out the organic superstars so you can focus on those brands if you so choose!
Variety
We made sure to include a variety of potencies, CBD types, and price points on this list to ensure there’s a pick that works for everyone.
Ratings and reviews
We read hundreds of reviews when researching these gummies—both positive and negative—to make sure real people found them beneficial for sleep and pain management.
A note on CBD dosage:
We know potency and dosing can be confusing, especially because the effects of CBD vary from person to person. Our internal potency guidelines follow this breakdown for CBD dose per serving, which will hopefully help you compare each brand on our list:
Gentle: Under 20 mg
Moderate: 20 to 39 mg
Strong: 40+ mg
Our picks of the best CBD gummies for sleep and pain:
Best organic: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Carbon neutral shipping
Cons:
- Some reviews report a hempy aftertaste
- Only one flavor for higher potency option
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving; Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:2g
Organic:Yes
Subscription:Yes
Joy Organics’ CBD gummies are another vegan, USDA certified organic pick. They’re available in two potencies—10 (gentle) or 25 mg (moderate) CBD per gummy—and only include 2g of organic cane sugar. Both potencies are available in the brand’s strawberry lemonade flavor, but you’ll only find the green apple flavor in the lower-potency option.
Instead of full-spectrum hemp, this organic formula opts for broad-spectrum hemp. This means you won’t get the beneficial trace amounts of THC flagged by Gordon, but it’s a great option for those who are hesitant about consuming THC.
Sustainability & packaging: Joy Organics shines in the sustainability department: its USDA certified organic products arrive via carbon neutral shipping with packaging made from recycled materials.
Transparency: Joy Organics links out to their lab results database several times on the product page, so we had no trouble finding the COA for these gummies. Joy Organics also shares plenty of information about its process and business practices on the website.
Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- No artificial colorings or sweeteners
- 2 strengths & 3 flavor options
Cons:
- Includes some THC (if that’s not your jam)
- Higher sugar content
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving; Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:15 or 30 per jar
Sugar per serving:4g
Organic:Yes
Subscription:Yes
Per Grodon’s recommendation, these USDA certified organic gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp. We love that you can shop the formula in two potencies: 20 mg (moderate) or 50 mg (strong) of CBD per serving.
The vegan formula is made with inventive ingredients, like organic blue agave and organic cane sugar, that makes it a favorite of our vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, PhD RDN. Just be warned they have a slightly higher sugar content at 4g per serving, which some of our testers previously noted was too sleep. However this means you won’t get a strong hemp flavor.
Sustainability & packaging: Kentucky-based Cornbread Hemp sources organic hemp from local farms. Its gummies come in a curbside-recyclable glass bottle with a recyclable plastic cap.
Transparency: The COA for Cornbread Hemp’s gummies are easy to find—you can access the third-party lab results database on the product page or by scanning the QR code on your product. You can also find out more about the brand’s farming and extraction process on the website.
Best isolate: FABCBD Anytime Gummies
Pros:
- Less hempy taste
- Has some organic ingredients
Cons:
- Not organic hemp
- No entourage effect
CBD type:Isolate
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:1g
Organic:Some organic ingredients
Subscription:Yes
These vegan gummies are coated with cannabinoids (instead of infused), which FABCBD says helps your body absorb the CBD more easily. With 1g of sugar from organic cane sugar per gummy, they’re another low-sugar option.
And, because they’re made with 25 mg (moderate) of CBD isolate, they don’t include the terpenes that typically give CBD its earthy taste. Because CBD isolate is filtered to only include cannabidiol, it’s also a good pick for anyone looking to avoid THC entirely—although you will be missing out on that revered entourage effect.
Sustainability & packaging: FABCBD’s gummies include hemp that’s farmed in Colorado and several organic ingredients, like organic turmeric and organic grape juice concentrate. The packaging is curbside recyclable.
Transparency: We had no trouble finding the COA for these gummies in FABCBD’s lab report database where they share all of the results from their ISO-accredited testing partner, ProVerde Laboratories.
Best low-sugar: CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Low sugar per serving
- Strong potency
Cons:
- Not organic hemp
- Only one flavor option
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:1g
Organic:No
Subscription:No
With the lowest amount of sugar per serving on our list, these mixed berry gummies from CBDfx are a great pick for anyone watching their sugar intake. And because each gummy contains 25 mg (moderate) of hemp CBD—and a serving includes two gummies—you’ll be able to customize your dose to your liking.
Sustainability & packaging: The formula contains some organic ingredients, like organic cane sugar and organic tapioca syrup, but not organic hemp. These gummies come in a large plastic bottle that is curbside recyclable.
Transparency: CBDfx is a member of the National Hemp Association and the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. The brand clearly displays lab test results for these gummies on the product page, but the website doesn’t offer much additional information about farming, extraction, or manufacturing processes.
Best for travel: Charlotte’s Web Hemp Extract-Infused Gummies for Sleep
Pros:
- Customizable doses for beginners
- Budget-friendly pricing, even with the larger packages
Cons:
- Melatonin might not be right for everyone
- Not organic ingredients
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30, 60, or 90 per jar
Sugar per serving:3g
Organic:Some organic ingredients
Subscription:Yes
Beginners will appreciate the customizable dosing and budget-friendly price of Charlotte’s Web sleep-focused CBD gummies. Each gummy contains 10 mg CBD (gentle) and 3 mg melatonin for promoting sleep.
They’re available in packages of 30, 60, and 90 gummies, which is especially helpful for CBD newbies who can adjust their potency until they find what works for them. Just remember melatonin is a sleep regulator that's not ideal for long term use, so this pick is better for folks in a temporary sleep slump due to travel, stress, or a new work schedule.
Sustainability & packaging: Charlotte’s Web is another Certified B corporation, and the brand says it works with farms that employ sustainable practices. However, these gummies in particular don’t claim to be organic.
Transparency: The test results database for Charlotte’s Web products is sort of tricky to find (we found it via the website’s “explore” tab). You do need to enter your batch code to find the COA for your specific product, but the brand does offer examples for each product, including these gummies.
Don't want melatonin? We recommend trying out these gummies the Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies Calm
Best with CBN: CBDistillery Sleep Synergy Gummies
Pros:
- Positive reviews for sleep
- Uses some organic ingredients
Cons:
- Less eco-friendly wins than other gummies on this list
- No higher potency option
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:2g
Organic:Some organic ingredients
Subscription:Yes
In addition to 15 mg CBD (gentle), CBDistillery’s Sleep Synergy Gummies feature 5 mg per serving of CBN, or cannabinol, which is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. While experts know relatively little about CBN at this point, anecdotal evidence suggest it may help you with drifting off to sleep.
These vegan gummies use some organic ingredients, like organic cane sugar, and have an elderberry flavor that reviewers rave about. Reviewers also mention improvements in their ability to fall (and stay) asleep.
Sustainability & packaging: CBDistillery doesn’t have a ton of sustainability efforts to report, but the company does use some organic ingredients in its products, as well as its own hemp grown in the USA. The gummies also come in a plastic bottle that is curbside recyclable.
Transparency: CBDistillery clearly displays third-party testing results for these gummies on the product page. It also uses a QR code on packaging that you can scan with your phone to view the COA.
Strongest option: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Two higher-potency options
- Uses some organic ingredients flavor & color
- 60-day guarantee
Cons:
- Not organic hemp
- No eco-friendly initiatives
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 100 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:2g
Organic:Some organic ingredients
Subscription:Yes
If you’re a seasoned CBD pro and know you prefer a higher dose, these gummies from cbdMD will fit the bill. Made with broad-spectrum hemp CBD, organic cane sugar, and natural fruit juices these gummies are available in two strong potencies that offer either 100 mg or 200 mg CBD per serving. Flavor-wise, they’re only available as a “tropical mix,” which keeps things interesting—assuming you like all of the flavors inside.
Sustainability & packaging: While cbdMD isn’t the most sustainable brand on our list, it does use US-grown hemp and adhere to high manufacturing standards for safety. It’s also a member of the Natural Products Association, U.S. Hemp Roundtable, and Hemp Industries Association.
Transparency: The COA for these gummies was super easy to find on the product page. cbdMD also has a database that houses all of their third-party testing results with helpful instructions on how to read a certificate of analysis.
Best flavors: Bluebird Botanicals CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Each bag has as variety of flavors
- Made with some organic ingredients
Cons:
- Only one potency option
- Not organic hemp
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gente, 15 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:2g
Organic:Some organic ingredients
Subscription:Yes
These fruity gummies have a gentle dose of full-spectrum hemp—just 15 mg per serving. Made without artificial fillers, the vegan formula comes in a variety of flavors in every bag, including watermelon, lemon, and strawberry. Although sweetened with cane sugar, each gummy has just 2g of sugar per serving.
Sustainability & packaging: This pick is a little weaker in terms of sustainability. Some of Bluebird Botanicals’ ingredients are organic, but not all. And while packaging is minimal, it’s not curbside recyclable.
Transparency: Bluebird Botanicals is a Certified B corporation, which means it’s held to a high standard of social, environmental, and legal transparency. It clearly displays a link to third-party testing results database on each product’s page, and includes a QR code on product packaging for easy access to your specific batch.
How to choose
Choose your CBD type: If you’re wondering why there are different types of hemp-based CBD, you’re not alone. The world of CBD is still generally unregulated, so there are a few terms that have come to represent the various types of hemp-based CBD. Here’s a quick look at the terms you’ll see on CBD product labels and what they mean:
- Full-spectrum: Full-spectrum hemp products contain cannabidiol and other compounds, including 0.3% or less tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). This trace amount is within the federal limits. CBD researchers5 believe that full-spectrum hemp benefits from the “entourage effect,” a theory that suggests that the combination of compounds makes it a more powerful product.
- Broad-spectrum hemp: While this type of hemp still contains other compounds like terpenes and flavonoids, it is filtered to contain 0.0% THC.
- Isolate: This is the most simple form of CBD. It contains cannabidiol without any additional compounds.
Consider your sugar intake: Because CBD gummies are intended to be palatable (and let’s face it, not many people like the taste of hemp), they typically include added sugar. If you’re consciously trying to reduce your sugar intake, the amount of sugar in each gummy is worth considering. Also worth mentioning: if you’re taking a sugar-coated CBD gummy before bed, it’s best to do so before brushing your teeth!
Pick your potency: The effects of CBD vary from person to person, and finding the right dose for you might take some trial and error. If you’re completely new to CBD, consider starting with a lower potency gummy (like Joy Organics on our list) or a dosage that can be customized with multiple gummies (like CBDfx).
FAQ:
What CBD is best for pain and sleep?
Our experts suggest that full-spectrum hemp CBD is the gold standard, as it includes the full range of compounds from the cannabis plant and, as a result, offers the most beneficial blend of terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids.
How much CBD should I take for pain and sleep?
As Gordon mentioned, CBD shouldn’t make you drowsy like traditional sleeping medicines. Still, it’s important to be aware of any added ingredients in a CBD gummy, such as melatonin which may result in drowsiness. CBD is generally well-tolerated in healthy adults, but potential mild side effects may include diarrhea, changes in appetite, and tiredness.
Are there side effects to CBD for sleep?
As Gordon mentioned, CBD shouldn’t make you drowsy like traditional sleeping medicines. Still, it’s important to be aware of any added ingredients in a CBD gummy, such as melatonin which may result in drowsiness. CBD is generally well-tolerated in healthy adults, but potential mild side effects may include diarrhea, changes in appetite, and tiredness.
The takeaway
Whether you’re hoping CBD is your ticket to a solid night’s sleep or the hero for your aches and pains (or both!), the picks on our list are some of the most reputable and high-quality CBD gummies you can find. When picking a product, make sure you’re OK with the amount of sugar in each gummy and that you feel good about the other ingredients inside. And if gummies wind up not being for you, you may prefer one of our picks of the best CBD oil tinctures and capsules for sleep.