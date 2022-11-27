“During times of fatigue or exhaustion the first thing we crave is sugar,” says Maya Feller, RD, a Brooklyn-based registered dietitian nutritionist and author of the upcoming book, Eating from Our Roots. “That’s because sugar is rapidly metabolized and is the body's preferred source of energy.”

Research shows1 that eating sugar is a physiologically adaptive behavior that provides the energy needed to stay awake. The problem with this? Sugar’s initial energy boost is short-lived, making you seek out more. These well-balanced meals and snacks are much better for sustained energy.