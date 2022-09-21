Blood sugar is most commonly associated with a person’s energy levels (physical and/or mental), but what you may not realize is that blood sugar plays a role in numerous bodily functions—such as fueling muscle during physical activity and keeping your immune system strong. Blood sugar also impacts your metabolism and overall body composition, in which both high and low blood sugar levels can lead to unwanted weight gain.

See, the human body keeps a reserve of glucose stored in the liver and muscles to ensure it has the nutrients it needs to function properly. But, similar to how your phone can only hold so much data, these organs can only hold so much glucose. When more glucose is consumed than utilized, the excess gets stored in fat tissue and converted into fat, which can result in weight gain over time.

So where does metabolism fit into all this? Well, metabolism is the complex process in which your body converts the food you eat and the beverages you drink (primarily carbohydrates) into glucose, which later gets converted into ATP (i.e., cellular energy).

When there’s excess glucose in the bloodstream, the body prioritizes dealing with it (i.e., laying down more glycogen stores, and ultimately, adipose aka body fat stores) instead of burning it for fuel, mindbodygreen’s vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, explains. Since your body is prioritizing energy conservation over burning calories, your metabolism slows down.

“Your body values nutrients. It's like if someone offered me a $100 dollar bill; I'm going to take it and tuck it away. And if someone offers me five $100 dollar bills the next day, I'm going to take those and tuck them away too, and now my money purse is fatter. Same with our body and nutrient inputs,” Ferira says.