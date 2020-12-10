National data reveal how widespread this problem is: Only 12% of American adults are metabolically healthy. That’s the subgroup to be in. Research demonstrates that this minority is more likely to be young, female, educated, never-smokers, and physically active.

They also tend to have a lower body mass index (BMI). But don’t judge a book by its cover. A BMI in the normal/healthy weight range (18.5 to 24.9) is no guarantee of metabolic health. As it turns out, 20% of lean individuals are metabolically unhealthy too.

Nonetheless, national stats reveal a sobering reality: The overwhelming majority (over 70%) of US adults are now overweight or obese. Furthermore, 14 to 20% of our children are obese, setting them up for a future of chronic disease and reduced quality of life. These statistics represent overall averages. If we look closer, we see that the metabolic health burden is worse in BIPOC communities.

There are significantly higher rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke (to name a few) in Black and Hispanic individuals than in those who are White. Awareness of these inequities must be woven into the fabric of personalized preventive and treatment approaches by healthcare practitioners, as well as public health strategies.

With the poor metabolic state of America, it's no wonder that seven of the top ten causes of death in the U.S. have metabolic health underpinnings: heart disease, cancer, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, flu/pneumonia, and kidney disease.

And in 2020, a new leading cause of death unexpectedly shook our world, taking over 270,000 lives in the U.S. alone. I’m referring, of course, to the novel coronavirus.