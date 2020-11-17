How Your Gut Fits In The Metabolic Health Puzzle, From A Functional MD

At mbg, metabolic health is always on our minds—that's especially true this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when optimal, total-body health is more important than ever.

For a little refresher, poor metabolic health or metabolic dysfunction refers to "abnormal regulation of our blood sugar and our lipids in our bloodstream, and a state of chronic inflammation," family medicine physician Julie Foucher-Urcuyo, M.D., M.S., says in a recent mindbodygreen podcast episode. Individuals who are metabolically unhealthy run a higher risk of health complications down the line such as stroke, heart attack, heart disease, diabetes, and more. What's more, amid the pandemic, "People who are metabolically unhealthy seem to be more at risk of getting severely ill when they do get infected with the virus," says Foucher-Urcuyo.

So if there was ever a time to turn your attention to metabolic health, it's now. While there's no standard definition of metabolic health in the medical community, experts have highlighted a number of metabolic health markers to consider—Foucher-Urcuyo specifically notes waist circumference, blood pressure, lipid abnormalities, and blood sugar in her mbg podcast episode.