mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Your Gut Microbiome Plays A Role In Metabolic Health—Here’s How To Take Care Of It

Your Gut Microbiome Plays A Role In Metabolic Health—Here’s How To Take Care Of It

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
How Your Gut Fits In The Metabolic Health Puzzle, From A Functional MD

Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy

November 17, 2020 — 22:46 PM

At mbg, metabolic health is always on our minds—that's especially true this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when optimal, total-body health is more important than ever.

For a little refresher, poor metabolic health or metabolic dysfunction refers to "abnormal regulation of our blood sugar and our lipids in our bloodstream, and a state of chronic inflammation," family medicine physician Julie Foucher-Urcuyo, M.D., M.S., says in a recent mindbodygreen podcast episode. Individuals who are metabolically unhealthy run a higher risk of health complications down the line such as stroke, heart attack, heart disease, diabetes, and more. What's more, amid the pandemic, "People who are metabolically unhealthy seem to be more at risk of getting severely ill when they do get infected with the virus," says Foucher-Urcuyo.

So if there was ever a time to turn your attention to metabolic health, it's now. While there's no standard definition of metabolic health in the medical community, experts have highlighted a number of metabolic health markers to consider—Foucher-Urcuyo specifically notes waist circumference, blood pressure, lipid abnormalities, and blood sugar in her mbg podcast episode.

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

As for ways to take care of your metabolic health? Foucher-Urcuyo shares that managing your stress, getting adequate sleep, and eating a diet of nutritious, high-quality whole foods can help. She also noted one more factor that perked up our ears: "Our gut microbiome plays a role, too," she says, "which is largely influenced by our lifestyle factors."

Of course, since the gut microbiome plays a role in so many elements of our health—from digestion to immunity and even mood—gut health is already a top priority at mbg. So it's reassuring to hear from Foucher-Urcuyo that taking measures to support the microbiome may also be beneficial for metabolic health.

Some of our expert-backed, go-to ways to support gut health include: taking a high-quality probiotic supplement with targeted strains; eating fermented foods (kimchi, kefir, miso, yogurt, kombucha) and prebiotic foods (inulinchicory rootJerusalem artichokesonionsraw asparagus); and managing stress by exercising, spending time in naturemeditating, or connecting with loved ones.

Gut health has an all-encompassing effect on our overall well-being, and we can now add metabolic health to the list of reasons to protect and nourish our microbiome effectively.

Advertisement
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Um, Why Does My Pee Smell Funny? Urologists Share 6 Possible Causes

Abby Moore
Um, Why Does My Pee Smell Funny? Urologists Share 6 Possible Causes
Integrative Health

6 Science-Based Strategies To Reduce Your Risk Of Stroke Starting Today

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
6 Science-Based Strategies To Reduce Your Risk Of Stroke Starting Today
Home

It's Time To Deep Clean Your Toothbrush, According To An Endodontist

Emma Loewe
It's Time To Deep Clean Your Toothbrush, According To An Endodontist
Integrative Health

The Mediterranean Diet May Calm The Stress Response, Research Finds

Sarah Regan
The Mediterranean Diet May Calm The Stress Response, Research Finds
Meditation

3 Minutes To Mindfulness: A Quick Guided Meditation To Do Anytime

Sarah Regan
3 Minutes To Mindfulness: A Quick Guided Meditation To Do Anytime
Home

Renter? Homeowner? How You Can Support Clean Energy Either Way

Heather White
Renter? Homeowner? How You Can Support Clean Energy Either Way
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Support Your Skin Barrier In The Winter So You Won't Dry Out

Alexandra Engler
How To Support Your Skin Barrier In The Winter So You Won't Dry Out
Parenting

Can Gluten Help Prevent Celiac Disease In Kids? A Research + An RD Say

Erica Fand, M.S., R.D.
Can Gluten Help Prevent Celiac Disease In Kids? A Research + An RD Say
Beauty

New Research Identifies The Most Natural, Aluminum-Free Antiperspirant

Jamie Schneider
New Research Identifies The Most Natural, Aluminum-Free Antiperspirant
Recipes

These Quick & Easy Vegan Cookies Have A Nutty, MD-Approved Ingredient

Eliza Sullivan
These Quick & Easy Vegan Cookies Have A Nutty, MD-Approved Ingredient
Beauty

Your Hair Is Parched: 13 Hydrating Conditioners Dry Hair Will Drink Up

Alexandra Engler
Your Hair Is Parched: 13 Hydrating Conditioners Dry Hair Will Drink Up
Love

114 Questions That Help Couples Fall In Love All Over Again

Kelly Gonsalves
114 Questions That Help Couples Fall In Love All Over Again
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/gut-microbiome-metabolic-health-connection

Your article and new folder have been saved!