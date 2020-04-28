Talking about immunity in the thick of a pandemic is no easy feat. Our minds are preoccupied by pathogens and infectious disease, the scourge of COVID-19 still playing itself out on our screens. Many individuals are focused on ways to support the immune system. People are eager for vaccines and drugs and quick cures. Inside all of this searching, there’s precious little time or energy available to think about what it just might take to improve immunity at a global level going forward—but that’s what I’m here to discuss.

There will be a world after COVID-19, and I’d like us to start thinking about immunity in new ways so that we can all start working now toward making that world a more resilient and healthier place in which to live and prosper.

After 40 years of developing and advancing the cause of functional medicine, I’ve come to a new way of thinking about immunity.