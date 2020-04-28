mindbodygreen

Close banner
Integrative Health
|
Expert Opinion

Why Immune System Support Isn't Enough

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Father of Functional Medicine By Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Father of Functional Medicine
Jeff Bland, Ph.D., is the founder of Big Bold Health, a company on a mission to transform the way people think about one of nature’s greatest innovations — the immune system. Jeff is a biochemist by training, and a lifelong educator in practice. He is widely regarded as the father of functional medicine, and served in founding roles at both the Institute for Functional Medicine and the Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute. Jeff is the author of The Disease Delusion: Conquering the Causes of Chronic Illness for a Healthier, Longer, and Happier Life.
Portrait Of Young Woman With Eyes Closed And Fern In Her Hands. Standing In The Forest Catching Sun Rays

Image by Vladyslava Adamenko / Stocksy

April 28, 2020 — 22:53 PM

Talking about immunity in the thick of a pandemic is no easy feat. Our minds are preoccupied by pathogens and infectious disease, the scourge of COVID-19 still playing itself out on our screens. Many individuals are focused on ways to support the immune system. People are eager for vaccines and drugs and quick cures. Inside all of this searching, there’s precious little time or energy available to think about what it just might take to improve immunity at a global level going forward—but that’s what I’m here to discuss.

There will be a world after COVID-19, and I’d like us to start thinking about immunity in new ways so that we can all start working now toward making that world a more resilient and healthier place in which to live and prosper.

After 40 years of developing and advancing the cause of functional medicine, I’ve come to a new way of thinking about immunity.

Reasons to look at immunity with fresh eyes

Years in the trenches of nutrition research and medical literature of the day have afforded me the perspective necessary to connect some dots and refocus the lens through which we’ve traditionally considered immunity. This is where I’ve landed.

Article continues below

1. Immunity is everything.

Modern science has discovered that virtually all personal health problems arise from various dysfunctions of the immune system. I’ve come to view immunity as the root-cause, foundational determiner of everything we might include inside a personalized definition of health and wellness.

2. All of the world’s organized structures have an immune system. 

The research shows that you, me, animals, plants, social systems, and the planet itself all have an immune system. And all of these systems are interconnected, which means the performance of our personal immune system depends on the health of the collective super-systems as well. COVID-19 exemplifies this reality.

Article continues below

3. Our immune system has a memory.

As we age, our immune system suffers injury and gathers the troops necessary to fight back. But it remembers the battle. It learns to stand ready for another attack. The makeup of the immune system changes with time as it prepares to fight against these perceived invaders, which causes the system to clog with debris. We stay on alert, we stay inflamed, and we lose resilience. I believe many of the most common health concerns facing people in a modernized, fast-paced world—fatigue and low energy, disrupted sleep, skin trouble and allergies, stress, mood, brain fog—tie back to the debris of these damaged cells.

We need to do more than just support.

All of these points lead me to my main message for you today: It’s not enough to support the immune system. What really matters is rejuvenation—a concept you will come to hear more often as it gains traction in medical circles. I predict the emerging science will land on rejuvenation as the key concept moving forward in a post-COVID-19 world, a development we already see coming to fruition with the more advanced thinking around autophagy. (Autophagy is the body’s built-in mechanism to replace damaged immune cells with new cells worth supporting, and it’s another concept you’ll likely be hearing about a lot more often.)

How do you promote autophagy and begin to rejuvenate your immune system? What you eat matters: A plant-rich diet helps, especially plants rich in phytochemicals that aren't lost through modern agricultural practice or stripped out through food processing. When you eat matters: Time-restricted feeding windows (often referred to as intermittent fasting) offer real promise to reset and reboot immune function. And lifestyle factors such as sleep quality, stress management, exercise, and connectedness do important signaling as well.

I've also been working closely with a specific cultivar of buckwheat called Himalayan tartary buckwheat, which is rich in the compounds 2-HOBA and quercetin, which may be helpful for immune rejuvenation.

Article continues below

Bottom line

Rejuvenate before you support. During this time of crisis, I’m encouraged by the prospect of a collective, rejuvenated immune system. It is my belief that this will not only offer some enhanced protection from the pandemics to come, but also adds function and vitality to all of our daily lives.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D. Father of Functional Medicine
Jeff Bland, Ph.D. is the founder of Big Bold Health, a company on a mission to transform the way people think about one of nature’s greatest innovations — the immune system. Through Big...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Why Getting Quality Sleep Is More Important Than Ever For Your Immune System

Heather Moday, M.D.
Why Getting Quality Sleep Is More Important Than Ever For Your Immune System
Integrative Health

5 Best Nutrients & Practices For Immunity, From A Longevity Expert

Jason Wachob
5 Best Nutrients & Practices For Immunity, From A Longevity Expert
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

If You Have Rosacea, You Need To Check Out This Under-The-Radar Acid

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
If You Have Rosacea, You Need To Check Out This Under-The-Radar Acid
Personal Growth

Are Your Psychological "Imprints" From Childhood Keeping You From A Full Life?

Kelsey J. Patel
Are Your Psychological "Imprints" From Childhood Keeping You From A Full Life?
Recipes

Our 11 Favorite Healthy Muffin Recipes For A Perfect Low-Carb Breakfast

Abby Moore
Our 11 Favorite Healthy Muffin Recipes For A Perfect Low-Carb Breakfast
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This 4-Ingredient DIY Detergent Recipe Is Our New Laundry Day Hero

Emma Loewe
This 4-Ingredient DIY Detergent Recipe Is Our New Laundry Day Hero
Personal Growth

How To Manifest Your Dreams (From The Comfort Of Your PJs) Using A Vision Board

Sarah Regan
How To Manifest Your Dreams (From The Comfort Of Your PJs) Using A Vision Board
Beauty

Should You Go Silicone-Free? The Truth About Silicones In Hair

Alexandra Engler
Should You Go Silicone-Free? The Truth About Silicones In Hair
Personal Growth

It's Not Just Fight, Flight, Or Freeze: A Psychologist Explains

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
It's Not Just Fight, Flight, Or Freeze: A Psychologist Explains
Meditation

Enhance Your Communication Skills With Any Of These 3 Easy Meditations

Cynthia Kane
Enhance Your Communication Skills With Any Of These 3 Easy Meditations
Beauty

The 9 Best Clean Eye Creams (Bye, Circles, Bags, & Puffiness!)

Alexandra Engler
The 9 Best Clean Eye Creams (Bye, Circles, Bags, & Puffiness!)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-approach-to-immunity

Your article and new folder have been saved!