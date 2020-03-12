mindbodygreen

Integrative Health

What "Immune Boosting" Really Means + 18 Ways To Stay Healthy

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
What Does It Really Mean To "Boost" Your Immunity? An M.D. Weighs In

Image by Briana Morrison / Stocksy

March 12, 2020 — 1:31 AM

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a growing public health concern. As of now, the CDC said the immediate health risk for most Americans is low, but more cases are expected to arise in the coming days. In the midst of uncertainty, many people are looking for quick-fixes, sometimes dubbed "immunity boosters." But what does it it actually mean to "boost" your immune system and is it possible?

In an effort to better understand immunity, we consulted immunologist Heather Moday, M.D. “Our immune system is made up of so many moving parts,” she told mbg. “‘Boosting’ really just means balancing it.” And like all things balanced, there’s no single, fast-acting solution.

To start, “you have to work on the lifestyle factors first.” The main lifestyle factors we need to concentrate on, according to Moday, are sleep, stress management, nutrition, and maintaining a super healthy microbiome. And to ensure these lifestyle shifts are sustainable, the practices should fulfill you, rather than feel like a chore.

Beyond washing your hands and getting more sleep, which are incredibly important practices, here are 18 unexpected, but effective activities that can help strengthen your immunity, not just supercharge it.

To enhance your nutrition

1. Stay hydrated

Drinking water "will help keep lungs moist and mucus flowing, clearing lungs of the gunk that can collect and create conditions for opportunistic infections to thrive," wrote functional medicine doctor and mbg collective member, Frank Lipman, M.D. on his website.

Article continues below

2. Drink tea

Certain teas, like green tea and black tea, have antioxidant polyphenols which have been known to support the immune system by fighting free radicals.

3. Limit your sugar intake

Eating a healthy diet, and limiting (or eliminating) inflammatory foods, like sugar, "not only helps your body recover faster—it also helps build up your immune military so it's more resilient and dynamic," Amy Shah, M.D wrote in an mbg article.

Article continues below

4. Opt for a mocktail

Moday told us an avoidance of drugs and alcohol are two of the most important ways to strengthen our immunity, as it impacts both sleep and hydration. Limit your alcohol intake by swapping a cocktail for a mocktail.

5. Buy a new cookbook and get creative with your recipes

Pull out a cookbook (here are some of our favorite cookbooks) or find a recipe online and commit to cooking at least one new dish each week. Not only will this break the monotony of healthy meal-prep, but you'll introduce your body to new foods, which can increase the diversity of your gut microbiome.

Article continues below

To promote quality sleep

6. Read more books

Reading a book before bed, rather than looking at your phone, laptop, or an e-book, will limit your exposure to blue light, which has been known to suppress melatonin and interfere with sleep.

7. Listen to music

Studies have proven music across all genres can induce physical and mental states conducive to sleep.

Article continues below

8. Make sure you sleep soundly

If you have a hard time falling or staying asleep, consider taking a supplement before crawling into bed. Magnesium glycinate (or magnesium bisglycinate), for example, acts as a natural calcium channel blocker, which promotes muscle relaxation.*

9. Take a warm bath

According to research, warms baths can help maintain your body's natural temperature, which supports your circadian rhythm.

Article continues below

10. Try aromatherapy

Taking a few whiffs of essential oils or drop them into a diffuser before bedtime. Lavender oil, in particular, can help support quality slumber in healthy men and women.

To help manage stress

11. Focus on your breathing

According to breathwork teacher Gwen Dittmar, deep breathing help to activate the vagus nerve, which turns on the parasympathetic nervous system and helps manage anxiousness or stress.

12. Practice meditation

People who practice meditation are able to recover from physiological stress responses much more quickly than those who don't meditate.

13. Consider stress supplements

Taking a hemp multi+ supplement can help manage anxious thoughts and daily stress, and the addition of vitamin D helps support healthy immune function.*

14. Go on a walk in the sunshine

Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to people with anxiety and depression, so soaking up natural sunlight whenever possible can help to improve mood and overall health. Walking is an added cardiovascular bonus.

15. Call a friend or family member

Having a social support system has been proven to help people manage feelings of anxiousness, so if you're staying inside to avoid potential exposure, calling friends and family is one way to maintain that quality social interaction.

To support your microbiome

16. Stream a new workout class

If you're trying to avoid contact with infectious germs, going to a workout class might be out of the question for you. However, exercise can increase short-chain fatty acids, which Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI called the "key to gut health," even if it is in the comfort of your home.

17. Get all your pre- and probiotics

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and help reduce abdominal fat.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
probiotic+

Prebiotics help nourish your gut's healthy bacteria, and probiotics help feed those good bacteria and support gut health.* Getting enough of both is helpful for immunity since according to Lipman, "a healthy gut makes the rest of you less vulnerable to bacterial and viral invaders."

18. Spice up your meals

Certain spices, like clove, oregano, thyme, cinnamon, and cumin not only make your meals more interesting, but they also have antibacterial and antifungal properties which can help support immunity.

What's the bottom line?

"You can do and take things for each of these areas," Moday said, "but there is no magic bullet for immunity." Maintaining a healthy lifestyle by implementing some of these practices can help strengthen your immunity and prepare your body for exposure to unwanted pathogens.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Want To Become A Morning Person? Here Are 8 Strategies To Wake Up Easier

Michelle Konstantinovsky
Want To Become A Morning Person? Here Are 8 Strategies To Wake Up Easier
Integrative Health

Why End-Of-Life Care Isn't Actually About Death, From A Hospice Doctor

Sunita Puri, M.D.
Why End-Of-Life Care Isn't Actually About Death, From A Hospice Doctor
Integrative Health

The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity

Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity
Women's Health

This Is When Women Are More Likely To Find Men Attractive

Sarah Regan
This Is When Women Are More Likely To Find Men Attractive
Recipes

Here's An Easy Way To Make Healthy Paleo Cornbread Without Any Corn

Michelle Rosen
Here's An Easy Way To Make Healthy Paleo Cornbread Without Any Corn
Integrative Health

Is Stress Causing Your Headaches? Here Are 3 Signs + How To Zap Them

Colleen Travers
Is Stress Causing Your Headaches? Here Are 3 Signs + How To Zap Them
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Outdoors

Lovebug Effect: How Your Microbiome Makes You Want To Go Outside

Sarah Regan
Lovebug Effect: How Your Microbiome Makes You Want To Go Outside
Functional Food

From Canned To Grand: 8 Easy & Creative Recipes That Use Canned Food

Sarah Regan
From Canned To Grand: 8 Easy & Creative Recipes That Use Canned Food
Integrative Health

Sound Science: How Vibrations Can Heal Our Bodies At A Cellular Level

Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Sound Science: How Vibrations Can Heal Our Bodies At A Cellular Level
Mental Health

How To Calm Anxiety About COVID-19 In 90 Seconds, From A Psychiatrist

Lise Van Susteren, M.D.
How To Calm Anxiety About COVID-19 In 90 Seconds, From A Psychiatrist
Mental Health

Curiosity Is A Superpower: Here's How To Use It To Combat Anxiety & Addiction

Jason Wachob
Curiosity Is A Superpower: Here's How To Use It To Combat Anxiety & Addiction
Integrative Health

The Solution That Ended My 20-Year Struggle With Sleep (When Nothing Else Worked)*

Colleen Wachob
The Solution That Ended My 20-Year Struggle With Sleep (When Nothing Else Worked)*
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-boosting-your-immunity-really-means-tk-ways-to-do-it

Your article and new folder have been saved!