What Does It Really Mean To "Boost" Your Immunity? An M.D. Weighs In

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a growing public health concern. As of now, the CDC said the immediate health risk for most Americans is low, but more cases are expected to arise in the coming days. In the midst of uncertainty, many people are looking for quick-fixes, sometimes dubbed "immunity boosters." But what does it it actually mean to "boost" your immune system and is it possible?

In an effort to better understand immunity, we consulted immunologist Heather Moday, M.D. “Our immune system is made up of so many moving parts,” she told mbg. “‘Boosting’ really just means balancing it.” And like all things balanced, there’s no single, fast-acting solution.

To start, “you have to work on the lifestyle factors first.” The main lifestyle factors we need to concentrate on, according to Moday, are sleep, stress management, nutrition, and maintaining a super healthy microbiome. And to ensure these lifestyle shifts are sustainable, the practices should fulfill you, rather than feel like a chore.

Beyond washing your hands and getting more sleep, which are incredibly important practices, here are 18 unexpected, but effective activities that can help strengthen your immunity, not just supercharge it.