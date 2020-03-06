The One Thing A Gastroenterologist Recommends For Optimal Gut Health

Every single fruit, vegetable, whole grain, seed, nut, and legume has a unique mix of nutrients, including fiber, protein—yes, plants have protein—healthy carbohydrates and fats. They also contain vitamins and minerals, along with phytochemicals, sulforaphone, and fiber.

Phytochemicals are chemicals found exclusively in plants that work to protect that plant from diseases, and fun fact: Research shows they do the same thing for humans.

Sulforaphane is part of a family called isothiocyanates that you’ll find in our cancer-fighting foods, the cruciferous vegetables. Eating sulforaphane-rich veggies may protect against cancer through seven mechanisms: less inflammation, sharper brain, better mood, improved cardiovascular health, and more insulin sensitivity. It even flips the body into fat-burning mode for weight loss. And as a gut health expert, how could I not mention that it reverses dysbiosis? More healthy gut microbes, more butyrate, and repair of the tight junctions that breakdown in leaky gut.

Fiber is one of my favorite topics, as you may have guessed from the title of my forthcoming book, Fiber Fueled. A plant-based diet means more fiber and, let me tell you, we need it. Prebiotic fiber is food for your gut microbes. When they feast on it, they release postbiotic short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that have healing effects throughout the body.

SCFAs strengthen the good gut microbes and weaken the inflammatory bad ones. They also close the holes in the colon that are often referred to as "leaky gut," optimize the immune system, lower cholesterol, and regulate blood sugar. Not to mention that SCFAs protect humans from killers like heart disease, stroke, and cancer and even cross the blood-brain barrier to improve brain function. In short, they are powerful.

Plants have a complete monopoly on phytochemicals and fiber. No competition. You won’t find them anywhere else. So if you’re liking what I’m telling you, eat more plants.