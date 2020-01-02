With so many diets out there, it can be hard to know which is right for you. But a report is here to help you narrow down the choices.

For the past 10 years, U.S. News & World Report has released a yearly diet ranking, and although the competition is fierce, the Mediterranean Diet came out on top once again (for its third year in a row).

To get to this ranking, a team of health experts reviewed 35 diets, considering factors like short-term and long-term weight loss, nutritional completeness, and how easy the diet is to follow. And based on that criteria, the following were found to be the 11 best diets for overall health: