This Daily Routine Helps Keep Stress at Bay so You’re Ready for Anything
Modern life is stressful—there’s no doubt about that. From balancing chaotic schedules to keeping up with the increasing demands of a 24/7 world, it’s no wonder that stress levels have climbed in America over the years.
In 2024, 43% of adults say they feel more stress than they did the previous year according to the American Psychiatric Association’s annual mental health poll. And a 2024 poll conducted by Talker Research for botanical wellness brand Traditional Medicinals® found that 41% of the individuals said they’re at their peak stress right now.
We all strive to thrive under pressure, embrace challenges with ease, and feel great while doing it—but the truth is that occasional demands can add up, making folks feel overwhelmed and not as capable to take on the day.
So if that’s happening to you, perhaps it’s time to rethink your stress strategy.
It’s time we approach stress differently
According to the Talker Research for Traditional Medicinals® survey, one in seven respondents say that fitting self-care strategies into their busy schedules is a challenge. And 47% of respondents say they seek simple, less time-consuming self-care strategies that are easy to incorporate into their day-to-day lives.
Rather than viewing stress management as something to be addressed once the anxiousness starts to percolate with an elaborate routine, folks should view stress management as a lifestyle. At mindbodygreen, we believe that stress management is the small choices made daily to recenter yourself, support your body, and embrace the peace that comes with a calm mind. Plus, plenty of research shows that these habits can make a profound impact when practiced consistently (more on that below).
Things like: morning walks to support your circadian rhythm, finding mindfulness practices that fit into your daily schedule, and that moment of clarity that comes with a brew of herbal tea—like Traditional Medicinals’ adaptogenic Stress Ease® teas. Made with a balance of herbal wisdom and modern science, these teas leverage the power of plants to address stress in today’s world.
Mark your calendar
Start the day focused
How you start the morning can have real implications on the rest of the day1, research shows. Having a hectic morning routine can mean the rest of the day feels equally chaotic. Or a morning that’s more focused and intentional can help you ease into your to-do list with calm and clarity. Mornings set the tone.
Try starting your day with a few structured, research-backed habits that can make you feel more centered, amidst whatever else is going on around you. A few that the mindbodygreen swears by: Avoiding scrolling on your phone in bed (which can send cortisol skyrocketing2 first thing in the morning), voice what you’re grateful for to help you foster a more mindful attitude3, and sip on Traditional Medicinals Stress Ease® Focus Tea for a non-jittery energy boost.*
The caffeine-free tea is a blend of ginseng, eleuthero root, wild apple, and mint for a deliciously refreshing taste that can inspire a bright day. The ginseng helps focus your mind and sharpen cognitive function, while the eleuthero provides steady energy levels—without peaks and crashes.* Plus, eleuthero can also help your body stay resilient against everyday stressors.*
Because it’s Traditional Medicinals®, you can trust that your cup is expertly-formulated, too: the blends are made by herbalists, chemists, and ethnobotanists to ensure each blend uses the best ingredients to address your well-being goals.
Get outdoors
Most folks would probably like to spend more time outdoors given the opportunity. Research shows that being in nature4 can help lower cortisol levels, ease bodily tension, and improve mental health. But with desk jobs, house chores, and cooler weather, that may not always seem possible.
However, research shows that even short bursts of outdoor time5 can improve the body’s stress response! So even if all you can spare is a few minutes of morning air or a 15-minute walk around the block, it’ll be worth it in the long run.
Here are some easy science-backed ideas to get outside more—even for the busiests schedules:
Steal a few minutes for yourself first thing in the morning to enjoy the morning sunlight—not only will this help you have a calmer morning, but it will improve your sleep quality6!
Take a 15-minute walking break during the work day to keep moving, which has shown to improve work performance and satisfaction7.
Visit a park after school and/or work with your family, as being in green space has been linked to reduced overall stress8 for folks of all ages.
Give yourself an immunity boost
According to the Talker Research for Traditional Medicinals® poll, half of the respondents noted that stress is the main cause of them struggling with immune health. In fact, respondents said that they know they’re stressed when they have trouble sleeping (42%), feel irritable (37%), fatigued (34%), and have headaches (33%). These are all signs that can point to a run-down body and mind.
And they’re not wrong: Robust research has shown that stress influences our body’s immune system.
So when we talk about stress management, one of the best ways to approach that is to help support your body’s immune and stress response. And herbal teas can be a very effective way to do just that.
Traditional Medicinals Stress Ease® Immune Tea uses the power of adaptogens to help balance your body’s immune system and help your body bounce back against occasional stress.* The warming blend stars reishi, a mushroom that hails from the East but is beloved by herbalists around the world. When consumed consistently, it can help bolster stamina, improve immune function, and more.*
It also contains immune-supportive astragalus, energizing eleuthero, and wellness-boosting hawthorn and fenugreek.*
And Traditional Medicinals only uses the highest-quality ingredients in their teas, by seeking out wild harvested and certified organic herbs with sustainable growing methods. With each sip, you know you're getting all the benefits these plants have to offer.
Play calming music
Music has the power to influence our mood9, research shows. Upbeat music can help us feel more optimistic and energized, while soothing, familiar music can help us feel comforted and at ease.
It’s no wonder that many adults turn to music when they’re feeling overwhelmed. According to the Talker Research for Traditional Medicinals® poll, the number one “go-to” stress relieving activity for respondents was listening to music.
To help enhance music’s calming properties, we recommend brewing yourself a cup of herbal tea while you’re listening to your favorite playlist. The stress-easing duo can help you unwind after a long day and get you in the headspace for rest.
Speaking of rest…
Curate a tension-easing nighttime ritual
Don’t go to bed holding on to the stress of the day. This can set you up for a bad night’s sleep and almost guarantee that whatever stress you have spills over into the next day.
Before you crawl into bed, set time aside for something that brings you joy and relieves tension. A few to consider from the mindbodygreen team: A simple yoga-inspired stretch, a warm shower, a pampering skin care routine, listening to your favorite playlist (see above), reading an engaging novel, or giving yourself a short hand or scalp massage.
While everyone has unique preferences for their ideal wind-down routine, one habit we can get behind for just about anyone is brewing up a cup of Traditional Medicinals Stress Ease® Tension Relief.
Featuring the delicious tastes of lemon myrtle, lemon verbena, and spearmint, this is a blend you can look forward to ending the day with. It uses the herb skullcap to help calm nerves and melt away pent-up stress.*
Teas you can lean on in times of stress
In this day and age, it’s understandable that many folks feel overwhelmed and stressed. But with the right rituals and tools, you can feel better prepared for whatever comes your way. And Traditional Medicinals Stress Ease® teas are a way for you to assist your body’s stress-relieving potential and build your inner resilience.*
