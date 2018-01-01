Gaia Herbs cultivates health and well-being by stewarding sustainable relationships between plants and people. We offer more than 200 liquid extracts, functional powders, teas, and patented Liquid Phyto-Caps™, each formulated to do what’s best for your body--and for nature. We use only organic methods on our farms, and that same organic approach continues through manufacture. Part of our seed-to-shelf commitment is the industry’s only traceability platform, MeetYourHerbs®. This dedication to purity, integrity, and potency ensures the safety and efficacy of our products. Take control of your own well-being and experience the Gaia difference.

