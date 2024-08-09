Advertisement
Healthy Hormonal Balance Is Possible During Menopause — Try These Herbs*
Anyone going through menopause will tell you that "balance" isn't exactly the first word that comes to mind. From fluctuating moods during the day to persistent night sweats—this chapter is defined by ups and downs. As hormones change, our body and mind are working to establish a new stasis… And we'll take all the support we can get (day and night).
Healthy hormonal balance*
Menopause is, technically, a period of imbalance. For years, our body has operated on semi-predictable hormone levels. But then our ovaries start producing less estrogen and progesterone1, naturally marking the beginning of menopause. With this disruption of the status quo, most women experience menopausal challenges (studies2 indicate upward of 96%). But the reality is, the severity can vary greatly. And just by working with high-quality herbs, healthy hormonal balance is totally possible.*
Natural support for menopause
Mindfulness, yoga, eating healthily—there are many practices that naturally support menopause. But high-quality herbs are in a league of their own. Not only because each herb carries impressive properties but because herbs can help us feel connected to nature. And at the end of the day, menopause is a very natural stage of life.
Plus, there's something extra comforting about working with Gaia Herbs. Their commitment to superior quality starts with transparent sourcing. They grow as many herbs as they can on their own Certified Organic farm in North Carolina but also work with global farmers committed to sustainability, quality, and ethicality. Every Gaia Herbs formula is created with the highest standards for purity and potency. They're even screened for pesticides, microbes, and heavy metals.
Menopause is a full-time gig, but Gaia Herbs has formulas that support round-the-clock.*
The best herbs for menopause support during the day
Hot flashes are one of the most common struggles3 during menopause, and they never come at an opportune time. Studies have shown that vitex4, a popular herb for hormone support, is an all-star ingredient when it comes to vasomotor concerns like hot flashes.* Gaia Herbs Menopause Support Daytime is formulated with vitex, but a handful of other herbs also help with healthy balance while the sun is shining.*
This formula also features black cohosh, St. John's wort, and oats to help maintain healthy female hormone balance and well-being.* And each ingredient meets the Gaia Herbs gold standard as far as quality. Their oats, for example, are extracted fresh immediately after harvest to preserve full-spectrum compounds for optimal potency.*
Our hormones may be slowing down, but we aren't… So we need support to help us live each day to the fullest. But what about at night?
The best herbs for menopause support at night
Getting good sleep is key to maintaining mood and mental health5 throughout menopause. And yet, nearly three in four menopausal women6 report undesirable sleep issues. Gaia Herbs Menopause Support Nighttime is formulated to promote healthy hormonal balance for restful sleep.*
With black cohosh, mimosa, passionflower, and St. John's wort, this supplement incorporates the most important herbs for P.M. support.* Studies have found that black cohosh7, for example, supports vasomotor issues like night sweats, while mimosa8 is known for its relaxing and sleep-promoting qualities.* If you're used to tossing and turning at night, this blend of herbs can help you feel more comfortable during natural menopausal changes.*
And a few more herbs for your nighttime ritual... Formulated to help you maintain a healthy drive, Gaia Herbs Women's Libido can help sustain the spark in the bedroom.* Menopause touches all areas of our lives… But you can support every step of the journey with Gaia Herbs.
Menopause support 24/7
We've been warned about hot flashes and night sweats for a long time, but why? Certainly, menopause comes with significant changes, physically and mentally, but when we feel supported and comfortable…we can flip the script.
Between Gaia Herbs Menopause Support Daytime and Nighttime formulas, our menopause journey is covered 24/7 with studied herbs that are high quality, potency, and purity. Not only is healthy hormonal balance totally possible, it's just a click away.*
