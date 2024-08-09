Skip to Content
Gaia Herbs

Healthy Hormonal Balance Is Possible During Menopause — Try These Herbs*

Devon Barrow
August 09, 2024
Image by Rob and Julia Campbell / Stocksy
August 09, 2024

Anyone going through menopause will tell you that "balance" isn't exactly the first word that comes to mind. From fluctuating moods during the day to persistent night sweats—this chapter is defined by ups and downs. As hormones change, our body and mind are working to establish a new stasis… And we'll take all the support we can get (day and night).

Healthy hormonal balance*

Menopause is, technically, a period of imbalance. For years, our body has operated on semi-predictable hormone levels. But then our ovaries start producing less estrogen and progesterone1, naturally marking the beginning of menopause. With this disruption of the status quo, most women experience menopausal challenges (studies2 indicate upward of 96%). But the reality is, the severity can vary greatly. And just by working with high-quality herbs, healthy hormonal balance is totally possible.*

Image by Amor Burakova / Stocksy

Natural support for menopause

Mindfulness, yoga, eating healthily—there are many practices that naturally support menopause. But high-quality herbs are in a league of their own. Not only because each herb carries impressive properties but because herbs can help us feel connected to nature. And at the end of the day, menopause is a very natural stage of life. 

Plus, there's something extra comforting about working with Gaia Herbs. Their commitment to superior quality starts with transparent sourcing. They grow as many herbs as they can on their own Certified Organic farm in North Carolina but also work with global farmers committed to sustainability, quality, and ethicality. Every Gaia Herbs formula is created with the highest standards for purity and potency. They're even screened for pesticides, microbes, and heavy metals.

Menopause is a full-time gig, but Gaia Herbs has formulas that support round-the-clock.*

Menopause Support Daytime

The best herbs for menopause support during the day 

Hot flashes are one of the most common struggles3 during menopause, and they never come at an opportune time. Studies have shown that vitex4, a popular herb for hormone support, is an all-star ingredient when it comes to vasomotor concerns like hot flashes.* Gaia Herbs Menopause Support Daytime is formulated with vitex, but a handful of other herbs also help with healthy balance while the sun is shining.*

This formula also features black cohosh, St. John's wort, and oats to help maintain healthy female hormone balance and well-being.* And each ingredient meets the Gaia Herbs gold standard as far as quality. Their oats, for example, are extracted fresh immediately after harvest to preserve full-spectrum compounds for optimal potency.*

Our hormones may be slowing down, but we aren't… So we need support to help us live each day to the fullest. But what about at night?

Menopause Support Nighttime

The best herbs for menopause support at night

Getting good sleep is key to maintaining mood and mental health5 throughout menopause. And yet, nearly three in four menopausal women6 report undesirable sleep issues. Gaia Herbs Menopause Support Nighttime is formulated to promote healthy hormonal balance for restful sleep.*

With black cohosh, mimosa, passionflower, and St. John's wort, this supplement incorporates the most important herbs for P.M. support.* Studies have found that black cohosh7, for example, supports vasomotor issues like night sweats, while mimosa8 is known for its relaxing and sleep-promoting qualities.* If you're used to tossing and turning at night, this blend of herbs can help you feel more comfortable during natural menopausal changes.*

And a few more herbs for your nighttime ritual... Formulated to help you maintain a healthy drive, Gaia Herbs Women's Libido can help sustain the spark in the bedroom.* Menopause touches all areas of our lives… But you can support every step of the journey with Gaia Herbs.

Women's Libido

Menopause support 24/7

We've been warned about hot flashes and night sweats for a long time, but why? Certainly, menopause comes with significant changes, physically and mentally, but when we feel supported and comfortable…we can flip the script.

Between Gaia Herbs Menopause Support Daytime and Nighttime formulas, our menopause journey is covered 24/7 with studied herbs that are high quality, potency, and purity. Not only is healthy hormonal balance totally possible, it's just a click away.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

