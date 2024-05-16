From Mushrooms To Breathwork — Our Favorite Bite-Sized Practices For Less Stress

Maybe you're thinking, "I've heard this all before." Sometimes a few deep breaths are no match for the stress you're carrying, and hey, we get it. That's why we took a refreshed approach to this mental health tool kit. From the adaptogenic support of Gaia Herbs' Turkey Tail and Lion's Mane Mushroom to movements that soothe your vagus nerve, these practices fit into even the busiest days. And more importantly: They work.