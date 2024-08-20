Advertisement
This 2-Ingredient Mocktail Is Key To Supporting Your Immune Health This Fall*
As summer comes to an end, I've made a huge discovery. Although this past year was particularly sniffly, my immune system felt supported and strong all year long—and I made only one major change in my routine.
This year, I started taking Gaia Herbs Black Elderberry Syrup, an immune-supporting syrup with just five ingredients and a slightly tart flavor that easily mixes into mocktails or smoothies (just ask Gisele).*
While most people turn to zinc or vitamin C chews, I knew they would be yet another supplement discarded in the back of my pantry. Instead, I was drawn to the versatility of this elderberry-backed formula.
It can be taken solo, drizzled on oatmeal, or mixed into sparkling water for a fun afternoon mocktail that's packed with antioxidants. Needless to say, I'll be keeping this tart tonic around as an immunity no-brainer for the long run.*
How does elderberry support your immune system?
Black elderberries, more formally known as Sambucus nigra, are native to parts of Europe, Western Asia, North America, and North Africa.
The immune-supporting properties of these blue-black gems have been hailed for centuries (hence the "elder" in their name).* And lucky for us, they taste delicious.
If you're like me, the first thing you'll notice about anything elderberry is its unique color. This aubergine-esque hue comes from the high levels of flavonoids present in elderberries, called anthocyanins1.
These anthocyanins are full of antioxidants, which help to scavenge free radicals and support our body's natural defense system1.*
Antioxidants are quintessential when we're talking immunity—but elderberries go above and beyond. For example, in a study examining 15 different fruits2, elderberries showed one of the highest ORAC values (oxygen radical absorption capacity), which indicates antioxidant activity.
What's in Gaia Herbs elderberry syrup
Each serving of Gaia's Elderberry Syrup equates to 14.5 grams of fresh elderberries—so you can skip the trek to the farm.
In herbalism, it's best practice to grow and harvest plants in their native habitat. Gaia Herbs sources Black Elderberries from a European growing cooperative based in Austria, called Haschberg Elderberries.
These berries are delivered in a USDA-certified organic syrup that combines 476 mg of black elderberry fruit juice concentrate with 37 mg of acerola (Barbados cherry) fruit extract. Best of all, the syrup has only five ingredients: organic cane sugar, water, fresh lemon juice, and the aforementioned extracts.
How does Gaia Herbs Elderberry Syrup taste?
Because it has a taste that's reminiscent of fruit compote (or let's just say it: dessert), I never forget to take this syrup. The texture is thicker, with a consistency similar to maple syrup—which I've found makes it ideal as a topping.
And while the syrup does have 20 calories per serving, I've found the flavor excels compared to other liquid supplements on the market. There's nothing but good-feels with this daily habit!
How I use Gaia Herbs Elderberry Syrup
I keep the syrup at the front of the fridge as a reminder and mix it with flavored sparkling water as an afternoon mocktail to sip while I'm cooking or winding down. With its tart juicy flavor and deep color, I feel like I’m drinking something special—because I am.
My ideal recipe for the two-ingredient cocktail is about 6 ounces of sparkling water mixed with a single serving of Elderberry Syrup (1 teaspoon). Simply mix and add ice for the perfect afternoon pick-me-up.
If I'm not in a bubbly kind of mood, I'll happily take this syrup in a spoonful, drizzled into a smoothie, or over some Greek yogurt with granola. Long story short: There's nothing this tonic won't make even yummier.
The takeaway
There's one thing I've done this year to support my immunity, and it's taking Gaia Herbs Black Elderberry Syrup.* It's not often that I can weird-brag about sticking to my supplement routine, but with this Black Elderberry Syrup, I can (and do). Not just because I take pleasure in my afternoon immune-supporting tonic but because I know I'm supporting my body's natural defenses every day with this two-ingredient mocktail.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.